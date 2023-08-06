Clash of Warpath Wild Rift Codes (August 2023)

Clash of Warpath: Wild Rift is an engaging strategy war game where players can recruit and train over 50 superheroes, build bases with defensive structures, and form alliances to conquer other lords in epic kingdom clashes. Explore relics of Atlantis, unleash powerful skills, and defeat challenging monsters to earn generous rewards in this thrilling adventure. The latest version introduces optimizations, bug fixes, and improved user experience for an even more immersive gameplay.

If you are looking to browse for other game codes as well, check out our game codes section here.

Active Codes For Clash of Warpath Wild Rift

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Clash of Warpath Wild Rift. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

WQZSM55869: Redeem this code to get 600 Gems + 6 Gold Lucky Coins.

Redeem this code to get 600 Gems + 6 Gold Lucky Coins. SHVWV62998: Redeem this code to get 600 Gems + 6 Gold Lucky Coins.

How to Redeem Codes in Clash of Warpath Wild Rift

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Open Clash of Warpath Wild Rift. On the bottom side of the screen towards the right, you can find the settings button. Click on it and here tap on the Gift Code button. It will give you a popup with a textbox and an OK button. Enter the codes in this textbox and click on the OK button.

Expired Codes For Clash of Warpath Wild Rift

Listed below are all the previous codes for Clash of Warpath Wild Rift.

There are currently no Expired Codes for Clash of Warpath Wild Rift

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.