Dawn of Dynasty Codes (August 2023)

Dawn of Dynasty is a Mobile game created by IGG.

Active Codes For Dawn of Dynasty

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Dawn of Dynasty. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

HAPPYNEWYEAR2022: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards

HAPPYXMAS: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards

WINTER2021: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards

DODRISE: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards

DODTHANKSGIVING: Redeem this code for 100 Jades x2, Stamina Potion II x5, Lv 4 Art of War x10, Universal Speedup (3h) x2, and Premium Wish x2

500MILESTONE: Redeem this code for Lv 5 Art of War x5, Specific Relocator x1, Universal Speedup (3h) x2, and 200 Jade (Added on November 22nd, 2021)

DOD2021: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards

DODGOGOGO: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards (Expires 10/31 or at 5000 redemptions)

DODHOT: Redeem this code for x10 Art of War Lv 4, x5 Stamina Potion, x3 Regular Wish, and x2 Premium Wish

DOD777: Redeem this code for x5 50,000 Gold, x10 50,000 Food, x10 37,500 Stone, x10 50,000 Lumber, x5 10m Training Speedup, x5 10m Universal Speedup, x1 Regular Wish, x2 Premium Wish, and x3 10 Jade

How to Redeem Codes in Dawn of Dynasty

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Dawn of Dynasty and tap the profile icon located in the top left corner. Navigate to the Settings section and locate the Gift Pack Exchange button. Input any of the listed active codes into the designated text box. Finally, click the Exchange button to receive your complimentary rewards.

Expired Codes For Dawn of Dynasty

Listed below are all the previous codes for Dawn of Dynasty.

There are currently no Expired Codes for Dawn of Dynasty

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.