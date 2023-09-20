Honkai Star Rail Codes (Updated September 2023)

Looking for a hassle-free way to stock up on Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail? Look no further! Honkai: Star Rail codes offer a convenient solution to boost your resources without the need for tedious farming or completing simulations.

By simply redeeming these codes, you’ll receive a generous supply of Stellar Jade, ready to be used for character enhancements and warping. Similar to Genshin Impact, livestream codes serve as a valuable source of free Stellar Jade, albeit with a limited time frame.

If you are looking to browse for other game codes as well, check out our game codes section here.

Active Codes For Honkai Star Rail

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Honkai Star Rail. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

MB6N2TVCSQ9F – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

– 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits 5S6ZHRWTDNJB – 60 Stellar Jade

– 60 Stellar Jade STPN3TUUTQ8K – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

– 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT – 50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guide, five Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits

How to Redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Log into Honkai Star Rail

Go to the the phone menu

Click on the three dots to the right o

Select the redemption code option

Enter your code from the active codes List above and hit and redeem

Go to your mailbox in the top right to claim your rewards

Expired Codes For Honkai Star Rail

Listed below are all the previous codes for Honkai Star Rail.

8B64E57RPP3P: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

LANPVGET8HFT: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

BA7NCHFA9HWX: 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guide

ASN6CHXBRHW3: 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

BTN5EL69P6K3: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

QSN7CYEBRYE7: Three Stone From the Everwinter Monument, three Antimatter Field Generator, three Trick Snack

BSN2EWMHA4RP: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

7B6B7GBZTVTB: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

MSPT7HAZTCTX: 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guide

5TPBPGAGBDAK: 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

GOODGAME1024: Three Condensed Aether, five Travel Encounters, 10,000 Credits

2SP2XE4YBJBB: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

SURPRISE1024: 30 Stellar Jade, 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Dust of Alacrity, 5,000 Credits

CS75WMP976AK: 100 Stellar Jade

ZTPTNMTX8LUF: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

8A6T6LBFQ4D3: 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guide

DB7A64BW8LC7: 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

HSRGRANDOPEN1: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

HSRGRANDOPEN2: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide

HSRVER10XEDLFE: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

HSRVER10JYTGHC: 40 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

HSRGRANDOPEN3: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

2T7BP4JVEBT7: 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Condensed Aether, 3 Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 credits

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.