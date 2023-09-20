Honkai Star Rail Codes (Updated September 2023)

Looking for a hassle-free way to stock up on Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail? Look no further! Honkai: Star Rail codes offer a convenient solution to boost your resources without the need for tedious farming or completing simulations.
By simply redeeming these codes, you’ll receive a generous supply of Stellar Jade, ready to be used for character enhancements and warping. Similar to Genshin Impact, livestream codes serve as a valuable source of free Stellar Jade, albeit with a limited time frame.
If you are looking to browse for other game codes as well, check out our game codes section here.
Active Codes For Honkai Star Rail
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Honkai Star Rail. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- MB6N2TVCSQ9F – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- 5S6ZHRWTDNJB – 60 Stellar Jade
- STPN3TUUTQ8K – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- STARRAILGIFT – 50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guide, five Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits
How to Redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail
Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Log into Honkai Star Rail
- Go to the the phone menu
- Click on the three dots to the right o
- Select the redemption code option
- Enter your code from the active codes List above and hit and redeem
- Go to your mailbox in the top right to claim your rewards
Expired Codes For Honkai Star Rail
Listed below are all the previous codes for Honkai Star Rail.
- 8B64E57RPP3P: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- LANPVGET8HFT: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
- BA7NCHFA9HWX: 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guide
- ASN6CHXBRHW3: 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether
- BTN5EL69P6K3: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- QSN7CYEBRYE7: Three Stone From the Everwinter Monument, three Antimatter Field Generator, three Trick Snack
- BSN2EWMHA4RP: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- 7B6B7GBZTVTB: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
- MSPT7HAZTCTX: 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guide
- 5TPBPGAGBDAK: 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether
- GOODGAME1024: Three Condensed Aether, five Travel Encounters, 10,000 Credits
- 2SP2XE4YBJBB: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- SURPRISE1024: 30 Stellar Jade, 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Dust of Alacrity, 5,000 Credits
- CS75WMP976AK: 100 Stellar Jade
- ZTPTNMTX8LUF: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
- 8A6T6LBFQ4D3: 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guide
- DB7A64BW8LC7: 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether
- HSRGRANDOPEN1: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
- HSRGRANDOPEN2: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide
- HSRVER10XEDLFE: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- HSRVER10JYTGHC: 40 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- HSRGRANDOPEN3: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether
- 2T7BP4JVEBT7: 3 Adventure Logs, 2 Condensed Aether, 3 Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 credits
What are Mobile Codes?
Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.