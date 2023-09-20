Rise of Kingdoms Codes (Updated September 2023)



Welcome to the world of Rise of Kingdoms! In this article, we’ll explore the active and expired rise of kingdom Codes these codes in one of the most popular real-time strategy mobile games. Discover how they can enhance your gaming experience and propel you to victory in this captivating realm. Join us on this exciting journey through the Rise of Kingdoms gaming community!

Active Codes For Rise of Kingdoms

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Rise of Kingdoms. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

greece4rok

rok2023hbd

How to Redeem Codes in Rise of Kingdoms

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Begin by tapping your profile icon located in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Navigate to the Settings menu.

Opt for the Redeem feature, denoted by a gift icon.

Enter the 10-digit code and then press the Exchange button.

Expired Codes For Rise of Kingdoms

Listed below are all the previous codes for Rise of Kingdoms.

dragonboat

Lilith10th

umis9g2q23

ROKVIKINGS

2023xnsfss

ROKVICTORY

sgbv6dbjxf

cF04nHXYpk

Vqac8DfWsB

Newyearah9

25UPGXCaRx

rZbyJznaxU Knowledge

HwbA7ksDyE

3sENgwrXUF

VrzQF2Wepu

9KcXCH8Pb1

PZ0CtpKA5h

MXhk0V38aL

ROKVietnam

rokcny8888

Happycny22

a2j61b790d

Tw1XpxW9Z2

L4YtrioGac

5Bewu21acn

AmqDQBeGkd

d725ig2acq

ROK2YOMDTU

rokpromo21

fb98l0wrfk

k7bjwhfsvq

ah9vzgp0mi

q51ajxwdzc

QE32503E925

rokhappybd

ROKVIKINGS

d725ig2acq

brem4k69u2

21HappyYOX

Happynew21

RMerryXmas

STANDBYYOU

TnxGiv1ing

Tricktreat

Mid0Autumn

Discord100

tz4gusiwka

nyprp7zp7q

sb96x3baik

nxhg7p95gd

mpqs3sf4ch

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.