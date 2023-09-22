Summoners War Codes (Updated September 2023)

Below you will find all the Active and Expired Summoners War Codes
Summoners War is an exhilarating fantasy RPG adventure embraced by a global community of over 100 million Summoners. Dive into the immersive realm of the Sky Arena, a world embroiled in fierce battles for the coveted resource known as Mana Crystals. Unleash the power of over 1,000 unique monsters and strategically assemble your ultimate team. Engage in real-time raids alongside fellow Summoners to conquer formidable foes.
Explore dungeons, enhance your Village, and participate in thrilling PvP battles. With five distinct elemental attributes and an extensive collection of 1,000 monsters, the possibilities for team-building are endless.
If you are looking to browse for other game codes as well, check out our game codes section here.
Active Codes For Summoners War Chronicles
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Summoners War Chronicles. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- ready2bamchamp – Energy x100 + Fire Scroll x2 + Rune x1
- 2023letsseaswc – 100k Mana + Mystical scroll x1 + Rune x1
- eucomingupinoct – Crystal x100 + Fire Scroll x5
- sw2023sel3s: – Energy x50 Mana x1000000 Water scroll x1
How to Redeem Codes in Summoners War Chronicles
Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch the game and navigate to the “News and Events” section.
- Scroll down to locate the “Enter Your Promo Code Here” section.
- Tap on this section to access the input field for your promo code.
- Enter your promo code in the provided field.
- Tap on the “Enter” button (typically colored red) to activate and redeem your promo code.
Expired Codes For Summoners War Chronicles
Listed below are all the previous codes for Summoners War Chronicles.
- thx2summoners2x9l
- 2023update7f1w
- mysticoupon2
- jergunnovbkk
- summonerslegend4e5p
- 2023thpoonpoon
- lastcall4amcup
- sawasdeeswc23
- gamesecret23
- 2023zuiqiangswc
- swcxuanshoujiayou
- hardworkallplay
- swc2023zanzand
- womenyiqikanswc23
- day2locknload
- legitprelims2023
- swcjinhaengsikyeo
- poamichottaswc23
- backinlaswc2023
- amuptobat2023
- 2023keungeoondaswc
- swcjadugwaja23
- 23guanjunshishui
- swc2023laidaosz
- w2023auh4r
- sw2023jlj9e
- reloadedshowcase
- sw2023jnf2n
- zaitaiguojianba
- sw2023mys8o
- signupsc23
- bethebestlt25
- sw2023apj3m
- cusoonswc2023
- 10swsuperplayer
- supermatchtokyo
- digis1234
- followusnow1
- ikesupermatch
- jpdaihyouhadare
- mutjidasupermatch
- supermatch23lego
- trustinczar
- s4rtargs0312
- 18dhy7h9
- sw2023fev2u
- sw2023jae6s
- swstar1218
- s24cunextyear
- lastlt23of2022
- hwanyounghaeswc
- korea2022
- swc23shallreturn
- 2022wfliveinseoul
- bestofbestsswc22
- letsgoswc22
- sweetcookie
- sw2022oct34
- jerkanwf
- apacjubjub
- raknaswc2022
- goodluckfors23
- apaccupoct22cya
- keepsummoning22
- 1008nycamericas
- cannongirl333
- sw2022sep90
- newseason23gg
- enjoy22watching
- findellia030
- cuatamericas22
- quiserano1
- auflosgehtslos22
- womenyaoguanjun
- jingcaidebisai
- zuiqiangsaiqu
- arenamaster22
- sw2022aug72
- summonsummer
- cuinbangkok
- oct22swcapac
- cuoct08swcnyc
- amclastchance
- lastapacprelim
- fighting4glory
- cookiestosummon
- secretmystic22
- 0sundaysmon22
- 2moretoday
- apacwathai
- atsumare2022
- 2022swc520
- swc2022haobang
- swc22cmieux
- swc3tagewach
- zanla2022swc
- swc2022shuila
- 1tectonicshift1
- 2022enfeu
- allezswcallez
- mangwanbuswc
- kingwcgodwc
- euspannungpur
- abfahrtswc22
- 4ranghaeswc
- swcgabojago
- hiforeigners
- darkmonsterflower3
- junemonster
- battleangel
- sw2022jun29
- artmasterellia
- swc2022inaug
- legendishere
- sw2923thankyou
- poisonmaster00
- sw2022may53
- sw8thbirthday
- sw2022mar31
- tgsstrongest
- 4bigboss
- lt21willback
- ready4swc
- sw2022feb65
- zhonghandianjing
- bisaidiyi
- sw2022jan97
- sw2021aug82
- SW2021MAY58
- SW7THTK887
- SW2021APR47
- MAVDANSE
- ANNIV7ANS
- READY4LT17
- SW2021MAR36
- SW2021FEB25
- YOUARETHEBEST
- Seagtontheway
- SWSEATHANKS
- SW2021JAN41
- SUMMONINGATHOME
- sealegendhere
- FAREWELL2020YEAR
- 2021NEWSEASON16
- joyeuxnoellestream
- hohohoinvocateurs
- 1JL9YCK39WA6JZBZ
- SWCTAKEHO
- kamun1211
- SW2020DEC89
- seacleaguety
- swc2020daebak
- staynplaysw
- lostcenturiacbt
- swcwillreturn
- CUATWORLDS20
- MEGASWC2020
- 2020TOURNOISWC
- POBKANEUCUP
- SW2020NOV64
- SWC2020AINI
- SHOBUAPAC20
- nextupapac20
- ALWYS2GETHER
- 2GETHERSWC2020
- NAZOUBUXIE
- BISHENGSWC
- LAOTIE666
What are Mobile Codes?
Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.