Summoners War Codes (Updated September 2023)

Below you will find all the Active and Expired Summoners War Codes

Summoners War is an exhilarating fantasy RPG adventure embraced by a global community of over 100 million Summoners. Dive into the immersive realm of the Sky Arena, a world embroiled in fierce battles for the coveted resource known as Mana Crystals. Unleash the power of over 1,000 unique monsters and strategically assemble your ultimate team. Engage in real-time raids alongside fellow Summoners to conquer formidable foes.

Explore dungeons, enhance your Village, and participate in thrilling PvP battles. With five distinct elemental attributes and an extensive collection of 1,000 monsters, the possibilities for team-building are endless.

If you are looking to browse for other game codes as well, check out our game codes section here.

Active Codes For Summoners War Chronicles

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Summoners War Chronicles. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

ready2bamchamp – Energy x100 + Fire Scroll x2 + Rune x1

2023letsseaswc – 100k Mana + Mystical scroll x1 + Rune x1

eucomingupinoct – Crystal x100 + Fire Scroll x5

sw2023sel3s: – Energy x50 Mana x1000000 Water scroll x1

How to Redeem Codes in Summoners War Chronicles

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch the game and navigate to the “News and Events” section. Scroll down to locate the “Enter Your Promo Code Here” section. Tap on this section to access the input field for your promo code. Enter your promo code in the provided field. Tap on the “Enter” button (typically colored red) to activate and redeem your promo code.

Expired Codes For Summoners War Chronicles

Listed below are all the previous codes for Summoners War Chronicles.

thx2summoners2x9l

2023update7f1w

mysticoupon2

jergunnovbkk

summonerslegend4e5p

2023thpoonpoon

lastcall4amcup

sawasdeeswc23

gamesecret23

2023zuiqiangswc

swcxuanshoujiayou

hardworkallplay

swc2023zanzand

womenyiqikanswc23

day2locknload

legitprelims2023

swcjinhaengsikyeo

poamichottaswc23

backinlaswc2023

amuptobat2023

2023keungeoondaswc

swcjadugwaja23

23guanjunshishui

swc2023laidaosz

w2023auh4r

sw2023jlj9e

reloadedshowcase

sw2023jnf2n

zaitaiguojianba

sw2023mys8o

signupsc23

bethebestlt25

sw2023apj3m

cusoonswc2023

10swsuperplayer

supermatchtokyo

digis1234

followusnow1

ikesupermatch

jpdaihyouhadare

mutjidasupermatch

supermatch23lego

trustinczar

s4rtargs0312

18dhy7h9

sw2023fev2u

sw2023jae6s

swstar1218

s24cunextyear

lastlt23of2022

hwanyounghaeswc

korea2022

swc23shallreturn

2022wfliveinseoul

bestofbestsswc22

letsgoswc22

sweetcookie

sw2022oct34

jerkanwf

apacjubjub

raknaswc2022

goodluckfors23

apaccupoct22cya

keepsummoning22

1008nycamericas

cannongirl333

sw2022sep90

newseason23gg

enjoy22watching

findellia030

cuatamericas22

quiserano1

auflosgehtslos22

womenyaoguanjun

jingcaidebisai

zuiqiangsaiqu

arenamaster22

sw2022aug72

summonsummer

cuinbangkok

oct22swcapac

cuoct08swcnyc

amclastchance

lastapacprelim

fighting4glory

cookiestosummon

secretmystic22

0sundaysmon22

2moretoday

apacwathai

atsumare2022

2022swc520

swc2022haobang

swc22cmieux

swc3tagewach

zanla2022swc

swc2022shuila

1tectonicshift1

2022enfeu

allezswcallez

mangwanbuswc

kingwcgodwc

euspannungpur

abfahrtswc22

4ranghaeswc

swcgabojago

hiforeigners

darkmonsterflower3

junemonster

battleangel

sw2022jun29

artmasterellia

swc2022inaug

legendishere

sw2923thankyou

poisonmaster00

sw2022may53

sw8thbirthday

sw2022mar31

tgsstrongest

4bigboss

lt21willback

ready4swc

sw2022feb65

zhonghandianjing

bisaidiyi

sw2022jan97

sw2021aug82

SW2021MAY58

SW7THTK887

SW2021APR47

MAVDANSE

ANNIV7ANS

READY4LT17

SW2021MAR36

SW2021FEB25

YOUARETHEBEST

Seagtontheway

SWSEATHANKS

SW2021JAN41

SUMMONINGATHOME

sealegendhere

FAREWELL2020YEAR

2021NEWSEASON16

joyeuxnoellestream

hohohoinvocateurs

1JL9YCK39WA6JZBZ

SWCTAKEHO

kamun1211

SW2020DEC89

seacleaguety

swc2020daebak

staynplaysw

lostcenturiacbt

swcwillreturn

CUATWORLDS20

MEGASWC2020

2020TOURNOISWC

POBKANEUCUP

SW2020NOV64

SWC2020AINI

SHOBUAPAC20

nextupapac20

ALWYS2GETHER

2GETHERSWC2020

NAZOUBUXIE

BISHENGSWC

LAOTIE666

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.