Survivor.io Codes (Updated September 2023)

Survivor.io codes that will help you endure and thrive in this post-apocalyptic world are listed below.

Survivor.io is a Mobile game created by Habby. In a city under siege by dangerous zombies, peril looms around every corner. Awakened by the call of destiny, you are thrust into the role of a courageous human warrior with limitless potential, charged with the noble task of rescuing the city from the clutches of evil.

Alongside fellow survivors, you must wield your weapons and confront the overwhelming horde of zombies. With their sheer numbers, one misstep could lead to dire consequences.

Active Codes For Survivor.io

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Survivor.io. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

GraininEar – 100 Gems and 30 Energy

– 100 Gems and 30 Energy HeatNow – 100 Gems and 30 Energy

– 100 Gems and 30 Energy anniversary – 300 Gems, 20 Energy, and 20K gold

– 300 Gems, 20 Energy, and 20K gold deepsea2023 – 100 Gems and 10 Energy

How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. Codes are usually Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Enter your user ID in the first field.

Paste or manually enter a code in the second field.

Type the number displayed in the verification image.

Repeat these steps for all active codes.

Expired Codes For Survivor.io

Listed below are all the previous codes for Survivor.io.

Combeack

Obon2023

Autumn88

tanabata

summerday

tangtanggpkr

LUCKY2023

GreaterHeat

2023Spring

PlantNow!

kakao10gift

SpringArbor

DADA5000DC

survivor11

LOVE2023

20challenge23

LNY2023

XMAS2022IO

20Thanksgiving22

halloween31

pumpkin

yesranger666

mapleleaves

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile codes are things a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and even some unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.