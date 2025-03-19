After having closed its doors in August of last year, Game Informer will seemingly rise from the grave in some fashion. Having been in publication for 33 years prior, this return is as much of a surprise as its original closure. Not only were most of the magazine's subscribers caught off guard by the sudden shut-down, but so were many of its employees. With a bigger announcement planned for later this month, the magazine's resurrection is wrapped in mystery for now.

Currently, all Game Informer has to offer is a short, cryptic video on their YouTube channel.

Press Yes To Continue

The video has no description and only shows a corrupted version of the final farewell posted on the Game Informer website. The farewell was a bitter note to end on, given that it was the only page available once they ceased operations. Previous articles written for the website were wiped out with no way to access them, although there have been efforts made to archive them somehow. To many, this only solidified their opinion regarding the necessity of printed press publications. This potential return has been celebrated with hopes that Game Informer will still commit to creating physical media.