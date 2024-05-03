Key Takeaways Numerous Game of Thrones video games have been launched, but only Telltale's made a mark before being discontinued.

Netmarble is developing a new Game of Thrones game set in the North, featuring iconic locations and characters from the show.

The untitled game will have a story campaign, online play, and a new voice cast, offering a unique gaming experience for fans.

While Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire has been widely successful, their foray into video games has been mixed. Numerous games were launched, but only one, developed by Telltale Games, managed to make a mark, albeit briefly, as it was discontinued after a single season. A new game developed by Netmarble is on the horizon, however, promising a unique gaming experience in the realm of Westeros and fans will wait with bated breath to see if it will win over their hearts or "perish."

What's The Scoop?

According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, the game is set in the North and will feature iconic locations, including Winterfell and The Wall. Timeline-wise, the story is set somewhere around Game of Thrones Season 4 or Season 5, with Roose Bolton already entitled the Warden of the North there, and Jon Snow and Sam Tarly are still on The Wall. As for other kingdoms and regions, nothing has been formally announced yet, but that doesn't mean the others won't be in the game. So we might be able to pledge our allegiances to the houses in the South too, since there was conflict throughout Westeros at that point in the show. At this point, fans can only hope they will have complete access to the immersive world that George R. R. Martin has spent decades creating.

RI also shared that the player will meet the characters above and others during the game, but the original cast isn't returning to voice their characters, at least not in the game's current iteration. Instead, the game will have a new voice cast trying to sound similar to the HBO actors. The untitled game has a story campaign but will be online, with the player able to choose between male and female protagonists, and the one who isn't chosen is still somehow involved in the game, similar to Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Any Other Details?

Although no information has been released yet on who the protagonist is precisely, it's a new character, and they'll be running around solving problems, which is typical for an MMORPG. At this time, a release date has yet to be released, with RI hypothesizing that it could be released sometime in 2025, 2026, or even later due to the time-consuming game development process.

In the meantime, as more news rolls out about this development, any fan jonesing for more of the GoT universe can tune in to watch Season 2 of House of the Dragon in June 2024. Filming for The Hedge Knight will also start then, so stay tuned!