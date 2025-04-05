Nintendo has an outstanding lineup so far for the GameCube Nintendo Switch Online app on the Switch 2. We'll be able to fight each other in Bandai Namco's stellar Soul Calibur 2 and go on a big adventure with Toon Link in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. However, there are still some major omissions that Nintendo should include in the years to come, like a certain Sonic the Hedgehog 3D platformer.

A mix of first and third-party games would be fantastic to have on the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Classics app. There have been games screaming for an HD remaster for years, and with the updated textures the Switch 2 can bring, they can finally sing for modern audiences. Here are games that should get this treatment.

9 Shrek 2

Shrek 2 Action-Adventure Systems Released June 18, 2004 Developer Luxoflux Publisher(s) Activision

A big part of the Nintendo GameCube legacy is its laundry list of movie-licensed games. Yes, most are terrible to play, but there are some standout titles you can bring back for the Nintendo Switch 2 audience. One of those is Shrek 2.

It's a fun multiplayer co-op game that has you solving basic puzzles, beating up foes, and generally having a laugh along the way. Each character also has their own special abilities to add to the table. Many have fond memories of playing this Activision-published title, and with the new Shrek movie on the way, what better way to celebrate the return of the ogre to movie theaters?

8 Star Wars Rogue Squadron 2: Rogue Leader

Rogue Squadron 2 is a stunning GameCube game that deserves an uplift.