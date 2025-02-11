Spring Training has pitchers and catchers beginning to report to camp this week. The Super Bowl is over, time to move on with the sports life as Spring begins to blossom. San Diego Studios has released their second video detailing gameplay updates to MLB The Show 25. There will be a follow-up video on Thursday that is known as the Feature Premiere. This Feature Deep Dive identifies some core updates to the game set to release on March 18 with early access hitting March 14. MLB The Show 25 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. It can be pre-ordered now.

Ambush Hitting Powered by ShowTech

The new technology that San Diego Studios is instilling in MLB The Show 25 is ShowTech. All of these gameplay updates are powered by this tech. Leading off the trailer is Ambush Hitting, which allows you to gamble on a pitch location. The Plate Coverage Indicator will grow (and assumably the hit box if not playing with the PCI) if the pitch is chosen correctly.

The new technology that San Diego Studios is instilling in MLB The Show 25 is ShowTech.

Real MLB players guess pitch locations during games, no matter the level of play. It is literally part of the strategy for a hitter in baseball. The series has featured the Guess Pitch in the past, which does allow the same type of aspect. Moving over to Ambush Hitting will hopefully allow for different or better results than what has been seen in the past games.

Related Cover Athletes, Release Date Announced for MLB The Show 25 The team at San Diego Studios decided to showcase three cover athletes in celebration of this historic season.

Infielder Reaction Times and Outfielder Boosts

Infielder Reaction Times will allow more variety for animations based on the timing of fielding the ball. This determines the final follow through to throw a base runner out. Top-rated infielders will trigger the quickest reaction to throw. Different on-screen indicators dictate how fast your reaction time is. This will then dictate the amount of time taken to execute to play, but players also need to make sure the throw is accurate within the meter.

Outfielders will receive a new Home Run Meter to help with taking one back. The skills of the outfield will play into the meter, but this will give a better idea of when to execute a jump to rob a home run. The Throw Accuracy Meter also receives a perfect point that is indicated in blue. These have always been difficult to nail down as it is never consistent, but you can guarantee landing the marker in the blue will all but guarantee an out.

MLB The Show 25 Release Information

Players can pre-order the game now for both the Standard and Deluxe Edition. Those who choose a physical Standard Edition may be granted with one that displays a Topps sticker on the corner. This is why supplies last, but these will include one of three exclusive MLB The Show 25 Topps trading cards. There is a chance to pull a rare parallel card that are numbered from /299 all the way down to a 1-of-1 chase card. Detailed information on both versions are below.

MLB The Show 25 Standard Edition

Full Game

5 The Show Packs

Available 3.18.25

MLB The Show 25 Deluxe Edition