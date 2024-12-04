With so many games coming out every year, it's normal to want to jump from one title to another, and the feeling of trying a new game out is something every player looks forward to after they finish their current game.

However, while purchasing games during sales and extending the backlog of unplayed games is extremely satisfying, getting our picks for these highly replayable titles will keep players occupied for a long time, since they’re just as fun during the umpteenth playthrough as they are during the first.

8 Vampire Survivors

Chaos, Strategy, and Addictive Gameplay Loops

Roguelike Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 98% Released December 17, 2021 Developer(s) Luca Galante Publisher(s) Luca Galante OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Vampire Survivors may look simple at a glance, but its replayability is staggering. The game’s rogue-lite mechanics ensure that every run is a new experience, with players constantly experimenting with different weapon upgrades, synergies, and character builds against the relentless waves of enemies in every run.

The game’s appeal lies in its unpredictability. A seemingly doomed run can turn into a triumphant victory with the right combination of power-ups. And thanks to the frequent updates that add fresh new content, Vampire Survivors continues to deliver on its promise of endless replay value.

7 The Sims 4

The Real-Life Simulator

Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 70/100 Critics Recommend: 26% Released September 2, 2014 Developer(s) Maxis Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Fair

Whether it’s about crafting the perfect family drama, designing architectural masterpieces, or pushing Sims to their bizarre limits, The Sims 4 thrives on creativity. The game offers players freedom like no other game, allowing them to create and control every aspect of their Sims’ lives, from relationships to careers to chaotic mishaps.

With countless expansion packs, modding support, and a vibrant online community sharing custom content, the game evolves constantly. Players can shift focus from storytelling to experimenting with new building tools or diving into career goals. The Sims 4 ensures no two playthroughs are the same, making it the ultimate life-simulation playground.

6 Sid Meier’s Civilization 6

One More Turn Becomes One More Campaign

Civilization VI is a strategy masterpiece in which players will invest hundreds of hours and still want to invest hundreds more. Each playthrough offers a completely different challenge based on the civilization the players choose, the map they generate, and the goals they pursue, be it conquest, diplomacy, or cultural supremacy.

It’s the game’s intricate systems that keep players experimenting with different tactics in every new playthrough. Coupled with AI opponents that vary in behavior and the multiple expansions that add layers of complexity, Civ 6 ensures that even old-time veterans feel challenged.

5 Hades

A Roguelike That Never Ends

Roguelikes had existed before Hades, but despite being an indie title, the game received triple-A-like attention from gamers. Much of this was because the game executed the roguelike formula, which many players used to avoid because they didn’t like repetition in games, so masterfully by creating an overarching story that could only be experienced after multiple playthroughs.

This was further bolstered by tangible upgrades and weapon unlocks after every run, irrespective of whether Zagreus managed to reach Hades or not, which made players feel like they were making progress, even if the gameplay loop was mostly similar.

Being 2021’s Game of the Year winner, Hades is one of the titles that players can keep on playing, because even after the credits roll, the Pact of Punishment allows players to make the future runs harder and get better rewards, opening doors to a nearly limitless number of runs.

4 RimWorld

Where Chaos Meets Creativity

Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 86/100 Critics Recommend: 89% Released October 17, 2018 Developer(s) Ludeon Studios Publisher(s) Ludeon Studios Metascore 87

RimWorld is a storytelling engine disguised as a colony simulator. Players are tasked with managing a group of survivors on a remote planet, but it’s the random events and AI-driven scenarios that make each playthrough unique. One moment, players are fighting off raiders; the next, a freak weather event could upend their entire colony.

With mods adding even more variety, like new species and enhanced mechanics, RimWorld never runs out of surprises. Players can choose to focus on building a utopian society or embrace the chaos and watch their colony spiral into a hilarious or tragic disaster. It’s the unique stories players create in every playthrough that keep them coming back for more.

3 Skyrim

A World That’s Worth Coming Back to Again and Again