In a not-so-distant past, there was a time when co-op games were thought to be extinct. Save for a Tekken here or a Fifa there, gamers wouldn’t even bother purchasing a second controller for their console as they had no incentive.

Hazelight Studios saw the dwindling sales of game controllers, didn’t like the numbers and tried to take matters into their own hands. The studio led the charge in breaking the trend and started to develop co-op titles that absolutely do need a second controller if they want to be played locally, which is the more intimate way to experience them, as compared to online co-op.

Split Fiction is the studio’s newest and boldest step in this direction and brings with it asymmetric mechanics with emotionally-charged writing. For those who love its unique fusion of genre-swapping, character-driven narrative and tightly designed teamwork-based gameplay, there are plenty of other games that scratch a similar itch, some of which are from the same studio.

10 Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

A Puzzle that Lives in Conversation

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) Android, PC, iOS, Switch Released March 7, 2019 Developer Other Tales Interactive Publisher Other Tales Interactive

Few co-op games take asymmetric gameplay as literally as Tick Tock: A Tale for Two. Unlike Split Fiction, where two characters interact with the same world, this game keeps players completely separated, giving each person only half of the puzzle.

The only way forward is through communication. Players have to describe symbols, decipher clues and piece together fragments of a mysterious time-bending story, relying entirely on each other’s descriptions.

It’s a perfect test of teamwork, much like the best moments of Split Fiction where Zoe and Mio must interpret each other’s perspectives to progress. While it doesn’t feature deep character development or action-packed platforming, its emphasis on cooperation and puzzle-solving makes it a fascinating alternative for those who loved the teamwork dynamics in Split Fiction.

9 PHOGS!

Two Heads, One Adventure