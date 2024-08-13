Key Takeaways Missing Animal Crossing? Try games like Garden Paws and Fae Farm for a magical experience with quests and unique creatures.

Looking for a cozy island community? Cozy Grove and Coral Island offer a blend of farming, fishing, and adventures with no time constraints.

For a mix of MMO and farm simulation, try Palia, where you can craft, cook, and farm while interacting with lively characters and players.

There are few games that have taken the world by storm quite as Animal Crossing: New Horizons did during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the game was released on March 20, 2020, coinciding with the earliest days of the pandemic's impact across the globe. In a game like this, though, you could spend your days doing everything from decorating your perfect island to fishing and collecting bugs for your museum. You might have even been invited to a socially-distanced birthday party or two.

Unfortunately, the game hasn't seen major updates in quite some time now -- the last major update was on November 5, 2021, with the Happy Home Paradise DLC -- and you might find yourself wanting to scratch that Animal Crossing itch. While none of these games will take us back to the days of 2020, and maybe that's a good thing, they might just give you that same sense of escape.

10 Garden Paws

Another Animal-Filled Experience, But More Quest Driven

Release date: August 26, 2021 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC

If you miss the cute animals and camaraderie of Animal Crossing, then Garden Paws might be the game for you. You play a customizable animal (there are 10 animals to choose from and more than 400 skins that will help make your character unique to you) working to build your town. Sound familiar? You'll start your journey by exploring the islands and caves around you, collecting everything from poop (yes, poop) to flowers to turn for a profit, in a show of entrepreneurship that would make Tom Nook do a double take. As you build up your town, you'll find yourself busy with quests from the local townsfolk.

For those of you that found Animal Crossing a little empty after you completed your island, don't worry. There are more than 700 quests to complete, and in your downtime, you can farm, fish, cook, craft, and even raise animals.

9 Wylde Flowers

Farm Sim By Day, Witching Sim By Night

Release date: September 20, 2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC, Apple Arcade

Wylde Flowers features almost everything you miss about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with a magical twist. By day, you'll work on restoring your grandma's family farm, planting and harvesting crops, fishing, crafting and caring for animals. By night, however, you'll be honing your powers as a witch: fly on a broomstick, learn to brew potions, and even transform into a cat.

Throughout your journey, you'll meet a diverse cast of characters that make up the town of Fairhaven, from the local blacksmith to the doctor, many of whom can be befriended and romanced. The first game from developer Studio Drydock, Wylde Flowers has received multiple accolades, including Apple Arcade Game of the Year, making it worthy of a spot on this list for your new cozy go-to.

8 Fae Farm

Magical Animals Make For An Enchanted Adventure

Release date: September 8, 2023 Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC

Fae Farm transports you to the enchanted world of Azoria, where you create a character and set off on your journey to explore and grow your homestead. Everything you do in Fae Farm comes with a touch of magic. You can raise and care for a variety of magical creatures, and as you travel the world, you'll find even more of them to befriend. Since no magical game is complete without a spellbook, you'll also be using a variety of spells to clear paths and defeat enemies that stand in your way. Once you're ready for a break after exploring Azoria, you can always return home, where you can build friendships and relationships with your fellow islanders. There might even be a marriage at the Town Hall in your future.

Best of all: two free updates have already come to the game since its release, so you will have no shortage of content to explore. Coasts of Croakia will take you to Archi-pal-igo Park, whereas Skies of Azoria will have you soaring Skyvale. This game has a steep price tag at $59.99, but you can always play through the free demo to see if the world Azoria is the right fit for you.

7 Cozy Grove

Make Friends With Animal Spirits

Release date: March 19, 2021 Platform: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

It might be obvious: the charming Cozy Grove does not look visually similar to Animal Crossing. At a glance, it probably looks more like Stardew Valley, but that does not take away from the reasons why its unique take on the farm-life genre has earned it a spot on this list. Developed by studio Spry Fox, in Cozy Grove, you'll be camping on a haunted island.

You play as a Spirit Scout, charged with searching the island each day for ghosts that need help. Along the way, you'll collect spirit animals and craft decorations. There is a 40-plus hour story campaign to follow and, since Cozy Grove is synced to real world time, you can only complete so much of it at a time. The rest of your time can be spent fishing, crafting and enjoying life as you restore it to the island.

6 Coral Island

Adventures Above And Below Water

Release date: November 14, 2023 Platform: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

From the minds of Stairway Games and published by Humble Games, the studio behind Humble Bundle, comes Coral Island. It's a recent addition to the farming simulation genre and truly a build-at-your-own-pace sim, where you can explore, decorate your home and island, raise animals, dive for treasures, and most importantly, relax. There is no time constraint attached to the progress you'll make on Coral Island, which might be a refreshing change of pace for those of us trying to game with a busy schedule.

One day, you can take part in community projects around town, including expanding the local museum (Blathers would be proud). Another day, you can go hunting for insects, or head to the docks and catch fish. If you're feeling adventurous, you can go diving to help restore the native coral reef, or mine gemstones in undersea caverns. The developers are actively working on adding more to the island experience, and encourage new ideas from the community too.

5 Palia

The Best Parts Of An MMO And Farming Sim All In One

Release date: March 25, 2024 Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Palia is the best parts of an MMO and a cozy life sim, all rolled into one free online game. In this vibrant world, you'll craft, cook, fish and farm. Build and decorate your home, making it unique to you, while befriending critter companions across the world. You'll never feel alone while playing Palia, because not only are the NPC characters lively and seemingly always eager for a chat, but you will constantly see other players as you embark on your adventure.

We reviewed Palia back in 2021, when the game was still in Early Access, and even then we were impressed. Since that time, it just keeps getting better. It's a thrill to see all that potential coming to fruition.

4 Ooblets

Gather, Farm, And Dance!

Release date: September 1, 2022 Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Ooblets, along with being a fun title to say out loud, is a relaxing creature collection-meets-town-life game. Here, you collect ooblet seeds and grow your own companions, and assign them to assist you with similar farm functions that we're all familiar with. The difference is that, here, you don't have to bring your concerns to Isabel at Town Hall to settle disagreements. Instead, you challenge your ooblets to dance battles, where each ooblet has their own unique moves to bring to the dance floor.

Even more great news? The game is regularly being updated, with each new addition bringing plenty of new things to collect. It's a quirky title with more depth than you may have expected.

3 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Build A Family, Build A Farm That Will Last Generations

Release date: June 27, 2023 Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Here, you'll put down your roots in Forgotten Valley, a little-known community far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This game is equal parts farm simulator (tend to your crops and care for your animals) and story-driven. What's the story here, you might wonder? Well, it's one you build yourself.

You can play as a male, female or non-binary character, find your romantic partner in the valley's locals, and ultimately settle down and build a family. Watch your child grow into an adult, and make your farm on Forgotten Valley a place where generations of your family can thrive. If you're used to playing Animal Crossing for the long haul, this is sure to suit you.

2 Disney Dreamlight Valley

Live A Magical Life With Your Favorite Characters

Release date: September 6, 2022 Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Would any list like this one be complete without mentioning Disney Dreamlight Valley? Hey, just be glad we held off from including Stardew Valley, too. This game is what can only be described as Animal Crossing with your favorite Disney princes and princesses as your villagers. You move into Dreamlight Valley, where you restore the magic of Disney, bringing well-known characters home to live in your community, all while building the perfect town.

There are lots of characters available in the base game, and when you're ready to explore more, you can expand your journey to Eternity Isle with the purchase of the Rift in Time DLC. There, you can help Rapunzel start an art class, take lessons in heroics from Gaston, and discover new friends along the way.

1 My Time At Sandrock

Building A Town From Scratch

Release date: November 2, 2023 Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

The graphics will immediately remind you of your days running around your Animal Crossing island, but that's not why My Time at Sandrock earns the first spot on this list. Take on the role of a fledgling builder, then get to work rebuilding Sandrock and making life easier for yourself and for the townspeople. Here, your home is your workshop, which you will use to craft items, build tools and build on blueprints to restore the town to its former glory. Sandrock offers even more to do outside the town, where you can hop on a camel or horse to explore the wilderness, collecting gems and other resources and fighting enemies along the way.

The studio, Pathea, took everything they learned from 2018's My Time at Portia and polished it for Sandrock's release. The result? A game that's so fun you'll realize you've spent hours in the small town of Sandrock.