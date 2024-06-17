Key Takeaways We've collected a variety of games the Helldivers 2 community might find similarly enjoyable.

Games like Left 4 Dead and Borderlands 3 offer similar cooperative shooter experiences to Helldivers 2.

We also consider other games like Void Bastards and GTFO that are different, yet still potentially enjoyable to fans.

The fight for Super Earth and managed democracy is ongoing for all Helldivers. And despite the ups and downs the game has gone through, the Helldivers 2 community has remained dedicated to battling the Terminids, Automatons, and whatever other threats may lurk throughout the galaxy. (Fingers crossed for an Illuminate appearance.)

Related Helldivers 2: 10 Essential Tips For Beginners Jumping into the fight for freedom in Helldivers 2 can be a bit daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Here are ten tips to make dropping in easier.

But if you're seeking to play other games (treason) in addition to Helldivers 2, you might be wondering what titles could even hope to reach the same heights of patriotism that you've enjoyed so far. Rest assured, fellow Helldiver, we've got a collection of games that are similar enough to what you enjoy in Arrowhead Game Studios' masterpiece and can help widen your gaming horizons. So sit back, enjoy your cup of liber-tea, and check out games we think you'll like if you love Helldivers 2.

The games we've chosen cover an array of genres, but we've aimed to pick a majority of titles that are cooperative shooters!

10 Left 4 Dead

The iconic cooperative shooter

Both Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 make for great cooperative shooter experiences that carry with them the sense of urgency you get in some Helldivers 2 missions. If you've never played either of these zombie shooter titles from Valve, all you need to know is that you and up to three friends play as survivors looking to get out of a zombie-infested area.

Each "round" consists of going from point A to point B with a few fun gimmicks and a few monstrous special infected along the way. As with Helldivers 2, a large part of the joy in Left 4 Dead comes from how you and your friends handle the hordes nipping at your heels.

9 Starship Troopers: Extermination

Do your part in 16-player co-op

No list of games to play if you like Helldivers 2 would be complete without a couple that are directly inspired by the film that serves as its foundation. Just watching the first opening moments of Starship Troopers: Extermination's imparts the same "patriotic" vibes you get from booting up Helldivers 2.

This is a cooperative shooter, with some base-building, resource-gathering, and strategy involved, but the gunplay may feel like a less polished version of Helldivers 2. Still, it's a lot of fun to dive into a game that carries the name of Starship Troopers.

8 Borderlands 3

Looter shooter hijinks

If the humor and cooperative shooting of Helldivers 2 are both what have you sold on the game, then Borderlands 3 could be your next port of call. Your chosen weapons are less static, as Borderlands 3 is a looter shooter, so you're constantly on the lookout for the next great thing when it comes to the gun in your hands.

Plus, you and your squad play as specific characters with unique abilities that assist in mowing down crowds of bandits. Despite these differences, Borderlands 3 is one of the most solid cooperative shooter experiences you can play to date. (Not including, of course, Helldivers 2.)

7 Void Bastards

A hilarious roguelike FPS game that makes you use your brain

Void Bastards plays pretty differently from Helldivers 2. Combat is a lot slower, and can sometimes feel almost puzzle-like in its execution. But if the idea of dying a lot while constantly surrounded by dark-humored dialogue sounds great/similar, then don't give this one a skip just because you're not going in guns blazing.

You play as a "rehydrated" passenger that needs to collect resources by salvaging whatever you can find on drifting and often dangerously-occupied ships. And if you die, no worries. Another passenger will be rehydrated in your stead, and can continue on your procedurally generated journey.

6 Overcooked 2

A highly replayable cooperative arcade experience for both local and online enjoyment

Overcooked 2 and Helldivers 2 look and play in wildly different ways. So why is this a stop on the Helldivers-2-similar-game express? Because of the cooperative madness and hilarity that can ensue once each of these games is begun. Part of the delight of managing democracy in Helldivers 2 can be confronting the jolly ineptitude of your squad.

Whether that's dealing with someone who's a little too eager to throw minefields everywhere or someone who doesn't know how to properly toss an orbital strike stratagem, you know what we're talking about. Overcooked 2 carries that same flavor of co-op fun. Just, you know, with chopping food, washing dishes, and delivering orders.

5 Starship Troopers: Terran Command

A superbly decent RTS game set in the Starship Troopers universe

Another game directly under the Starship Troopers name, Terran Command is a straight-up real-time strategy game. It does not play in the same manner as Helldivers 2 at all, so we wouldn't recommend this one if you're a fan of the more shooty aspects of the game.

But if you're a fan of the RTS genre and you want to deep-dive some more into the world of Starship Troopers, this is an absolutely solid game to try. You're squashing bugs in the name of Federation. Just because you're doing it through the lens of tactical strategy and squad movements doesn't make it any less patriotic.

4 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

A Left 4 Dead-esque game with Warhammer 40K trappings

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a phenomenal game in its own right, especially now that it's had time to get updated post-launch. And we've found some great similarities between its four-person FPS runs and Helldivers 2's four-person operations.

For one thing, screaming "For the Emperor!" at the top of your lungs feels just as satisfying as screaming "For Super Earth!" For another, the gunplay in both these titles are so satisfying even though they're mapped differently. Chugging out rounds from a bolter feels just as nifty as using a Breaker shotgun.

3 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Fun co-op for the whole family, but stressful as heck

Things are a lot more...cuddly-looking in Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. But the encounters you and your crew of four go through as you navigate the cosmos on your little pink ship of love can get pretty manic. As a matter of fact, the boss fights you need to go through in Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime rival the high-octane experience of extractions in Helldivers 2.

Your ship has multiple stations that control weapons, shields, engines, and an ultimate ability, so the utmost precision and communication between your teammates is needed in order to make everything run smoothly while you're under attack from a screen-full of enemies. Just saying, the stress in Lovers shares a kinship with the stress in Helldivers 2.

2 GTFO

A horror-driven cooperative experience

You need to be a lot quieter while going on a mission in GTFO than you would in an operation in Helldivers 2. But you rely on your teammates to see you through the end in much the same way.

So if you've ever played Helldivers 2 and thought to yourself, "Huh, I wish there was a game where I could play like this with my friends, but we have to sneak through dark hallways or risk alerting hordes of enemies that we are in no way capable of withstanding, oh, and also there's still friendly fire, so if a gunfight does break out, I could very well kill my squad by accident with a misplaced turret," then we're happy to say GTFO is the game for you.

1 Deep Rock Galactic

Mining and shooting in space

One of the greatest things about Helldivers 2 has been the community that has sprung up around it. And there's only one game out there with a community just as hilarious and supportive, if not more so. Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative shooting game that sees you and your squad of fellow dwarves employed as miners on the perilous planet of Hoxxes IV.

There are four different classes, and you all have to work together to get what minerals you need during your run and then survive the extraction. These squadmates are your brothers, through thick and thin, glyphids and mactera. And this feeling of camaraderie matches what you often see in Helldivers 2.