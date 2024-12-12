H. P. Lovecraft’s contributions to the world of fiction forever changed the way people look at horror. His literary works have had such an impact that it led to the creation of the subgenre: Lovecraftian. And in video games, there have been plenty of releases directly based on his stories, though sometimes with mixed results. However, his influence can be spotted in numerous other games, some of which can be considered more science fiction than horror.

After all, there was more to Lovecraft’s writings than just focusing on giant squid monsters like Cthulhu. They dealt with themes of insanity, ancient entities, impossible nightmares, and hopelessness. Now, prepare to step into the realm of cosmic horror and explore the top games that share these elements.

10 Little Nightmares II

A World Where the Horror Won

If you’ve ever read some of Lovecraft’s tales, you’ll notice they always toy with making the protagonists seem small or insignificant to the greater horror. Often, his stories revolve around deities known as the Old Ones, powerful alien creatures waiting to awaken and ruin the world. So, what would it look like if the Old Ones had won?

It’d probably resemble the realm of Little Nightmares II. Everything about this game screams something terrible has already happened. Now, all that’s left is a nightmare crawling with enormous monsters trying to masquerade as humans. Even the name of the place feels empty: The Nowhere. As for its small main characters, Mono and Six, all they can do is flee from the horrors chasing them in the hopes of finding somewhere better.

9 Half-Life 2

“Wake Up and Smell the Ashes”

Some may gawk at this entry. How can Valve’s classic sci-fi series have anything in common with Lovecraft? Well, stop and consider the world of Half-Life 2. It’s destroyed and empty, riddled with hostile lifeforms from other worlds brought in through portals. On top of that, of all its memorable characters, there’s one considered by players as the biggest mystery in gaming: The G-Man.

Throughout the game, the G-Man is always watching the player, always keeping his agenda to himself, always only going on about his mysterious Employers. Even the way he acts feels alien—as if the skin he wears and the voice he uses are all foreign to him. Then again, which truth is scarier? That G-Man’s some cosmic entity, or at one point was just a man, and now has been twisted into something inhuman? One thing remains certain, whenever G-Man appears, prepare for unforeseen consequences.

8 SOMA

There’s No Hope

Stories about the end of the world sometimes try to inspire hope, to show the player that there’s still a chance to overcome the worst. That’s not the case for Lovecraftian tales. When faced with something bigger than you, something truly cataclysmic, everything feels fruitless. Nowhere is this more evident than in SOMA and its hopeless world.

Among its many terrors faced while trapped at the bottom of the sea, the story sells how absolutely doomed the Earth is. The plot isn’t about saving the world but fleeing it. It’s a depressing thought, but it’s just one of the many heavy themes SOMA deals with.

7 Bloodborne

Battling Eldritch Nightmares

What often attracts people to Lovecraft’s works is the abnormal and strange creatures featured in them. Such imaginative designs have been replicated in multiple forms of media, but especially in video games. Among the countless entries that have attempted to replicate Lovecraft’s monsters, Bloodborne stands as the best for its selection of nightmarish enemies.

For beginners, what starts as a Soulslike game, soon shifts into a grotesque eldritch horror experience. Behind its Gothic appearance is an atmospheric world teeming with sinister and almost alien monstrosities. And buried beneath its challenging battles, is hidden lore about the dimensional entities responsible for all this madness, the Great Ones. To survive this Lovecraftian world, be sure to bring extra Blood Vials.

6 Control

Fight For Reality

In a game that feels like the X-Files meets Lovecraft, Control is not about destroying the supernatural but locking them away. In a world where the paranormal can come in any form, the Federal Bureau of Control was invented to capture and contain strange objects that cross over from other planes of existence.

Funny enough, not every mysterious thing is malevolent — some range from benign to helpful. Even the FBC’s director takes orders from a group of cosmic entities known only as the mysterious Board. Of course, when the FBC comes under attack by a hostile presence called the Hiss, it becomes a battle not just for the Bureau, but for reality itself. Thankfully, it has a cunning new director and a wise janitor to clean up the mess.

5 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

All-Out War with Outer Gods

What happens when you take Cthulhu, turn it into a spaceship, and give it an endless army of duplicates? Though the series is not in the same category as horror, the Mass Effect games blur the line between science fiction and cosmic horror. In a series about discovering new locations and forging alliances, the main plot boils down to a single human and their team trying to save all life from the threat of the Reapers.