If you love medieval city-building and real-time strategy games, then you probably already know Manor Lords is an absolute blast! Your job is to develop a humble village into a thriving town. If you like to be involved in every part of a game, you will appreciate Manor Lords even more because it allows you to plan every aspect of your settlement, from farming to construction of homes and trading.

But don't be fooled—Manor Lords isn't just about throwing up structures left and right. You will raise and command a militia to protect your lands against bandits and expand your influence. It’s obvious doing all these alone will be quite difficult. That’s why you have the opportunity of forming alliances with neighboring lords to provide military support to fend off invaders and trade benefits. But while waiting for the next Manor Lords update, you can try out any of these games to enjoy some intense tactical combat and get the satisfaction of watching your tiny village grow into a bustling town.

10 Anno 1800

Build a thriving industrial city while waging war with your external enemies.

You may think things are harder than ever before, but try swimming in the muddy waters of 19th-century politics and economics. You will be juggling the demands of different social classes, from farmers to artisans to engineers. Each class has its own set of needs, from basic bread to luxuries like pocket watches.

This brings back memories of Manor Lords, which focuses on your efforts to keep your villagers happy and productive. Your ultimate goal in Anno 1800 is to do everything you can to defend and expand your city, and that includes fighting battles on the sea.

9 Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Your chance to lead a civilization from the dawn of time to the modern age

The beautiful thing about Sid Meier's Civilization VI is that it takes you from the Stone Age to the Space Age, letting you guide a civilization through the entire course of human history. You could start off as Cleopatra of Egypt, building pyramids and sphinxes, and end up launching a space program to colonize Mars.

Civilization VI allows you to build districts like farms and mines to boost your economy, much like how you’d construct essential buildings in Manor Lords. Beyond all that, Civilization VI would not be a good alternative to Manor Lords without warfare. You can declare war on barbarian camps, and capture enemy cities to expand your territories.

8 Age Of Empires IV

Relive historical battles and build a powerful empire from the ground up

Would you like to witness the rise of the Normans in England or the expansion of the Mongol Empire? Well, Age of Empires IV is like a time machine that whisks you back to the medieval era, where you'll be building empires, waging wars, and even rewriting history.

Just as everything from the economy to the building techniques and materials in Manor Lords perfectly reflect the times, the developers of Age of Empires IV do a good job of making the cultural, architectural, and military aspects of Age of Empires IV reflect the historical periods. You will construct and manage your settlements, gather resources, and equip your defenses, all while preparing for the next strategic skirmish.

7 Norland

Govern a medieval city, juggling between resource management, defense, and the social life of your people.

If you have ever been in a position of power of any kind, you will agree that it’s not a game for the faint-hearted, as you have to manage resources, and resolve conflicts, all while keeping an eye on rival factions and potential usurpers. That’s the situation you find yourself in Norland, but you have the opportunity of creating your own adventure.

You start with a humble settlement and it's up to you to shape its destiny. Whether you want to build a peaceful trading hub or a fearsome warrior, the choice is yours! Norland allows you to make decisions that impact the world around you. For instance, placing a market near a busy road can boost trade, while neglecting defenses might invite bandit raids.

6 Knights Of Honor II: Sovereign

Command a kingdom in ancient Europe, engaging in politics, trade, and battles.

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign puts you in the shoes of a medieval king tasking you with the responsibility of leading your kingdom to glory. You will forge alliances with other kingdoms, negotiate trade deals, manage relationships with neighbors, raise and train troops, as well as defend your land and conquer new territories.

You decide which cities to develop, when to wage war, whom to trust in diplomatic negotiations, and how to manage your resources. So, if you decide to focus on economic development, you might get a prosperous and stable kingdom, but you might also become vulnerable to external threats.

5 Total War: Three Kingdoms

Would you like to travel back in time to experience the conflicts in ancient China?

The thing is, you can’t defeat a tyrant with handshakes and hugs—you have to be ready to form alliances, make pacts, spy , take advantage of weaknesses and clash with forces like Yuan Shao’s army in Total War: Three Kingdoms.

But you can’t also restore a dynasty that’s on the verge of collapse by waging wars alone—you have to build infrastructure like farms and mines, and stabilize your economy. And you will need to keep your people happy to prevent rebellions, just like in Manor Lords.

4 Land Of The Vikings

Experience what it feels like to manage a Viking settlement.

Land of the Vikings will have you pillaging, trading, building, and "skål-ing" your way to glory. You might start with a humble longhouse and a handful of warriors, and end up ruling a thriving Norse kingdom if you play your cards right. You will build longhouses, farms, and blacksmiths to support your villagers.

And don’t forget: winter is coming! So, get as much food, clothing, and wood as possible to keep your people happy and alive.

3 Farthest Frontier

Whether you stay poor and oppressed or become prosperous is entirely up to you.

The interesting thing about Farthest Frontier is that you are not just building a town; you are also carving out a slice of civilization from the untamed wilderness. There's no pre-written plot here. Your story unfolds with every tree you fell and every field you plow. Will your settlement become a thriving hub of frontier life, or will it succumb to the harsh realities of the wild? The choice is yours!

You start your city-building journey with basic structures like homes and farms, but soon you will be constructing bigger facilities such as blacksmiths and markets to support your growing population. Fans of both strategy games will agree that the strategic planning of settlements’ layout in Farthest Frontier kind of mirrors the detailed urban planning in Manor Lords.

2 Going Medieval

It’s a reminder of how difficult rebuilding can be.

If you have ever had to build anything from scratch, you will resonate with Going Medieval on a much higher level. In this sim RPG, you are not just constructing a castle; you are rebuilding society from the ashes of a pandemic apocalypse. Whether your settlement will become a beacon of hope in the ravaged land, or crumble under the weight of raiders, disease, and really bad weather, is all up to you.

You will design and build your settlement from the ground up, placing everything from basic shelters to food storage and workshops. Going Medieval features real-time defense mechanisms, just like the military strategies in Manor Lords. You will be facing threats from bandits and wild animals, requiring you to build defensive walls, towers, and train your villagers to defend their home.

1 Vedelem: The Golden Horde

Can you defend your homeland or expand the Mongol Empire?

The clash of hooves and the twang of bowstrings are your daily wake-up call in Vedelem: The Golden Horde. In this survival game, your strategic planning and quick thinking skills will be put to the test, as you will be racing against time to build up your defenses, train your troops, and maybe, just maybe, survive the onslaught of the Mongol horde.

So if you are itching for a medieval city-builder with a hefty dose of "defend the realm" urgency, Vedelem: The Golden Horde might just be your next conquest.