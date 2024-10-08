With the long-awaited remake of the horror classic Silent Hill 2 finally available for purchase, we've all been reminded how great a survival-horror game can be. Scavenging for supplies, taking on terrifying enemies, and doing whatever it takes to escape danger raise the hairs on the backs of our necks and give us goosebumps time and time again.

While Silent Hill 2 Remake is a great title, no doubt about it, there comes a point where it eventually ends (although we can delay this by getting each of the multiple endings). Thankfully, there are more than enough choices for what to play next if you're craving more gaming in the vein of Silent Hill 2 Remake.

10 Alien: Isolation

Xenomorphs take over (again)

Without the existence of horror films like the original Alien, the survival-horror genre of video games simply would not exist. Alien: Isolation is an homage to the horror film franchise that manages to also be one of the most beloved horror games of all time (earning it a sequel announced a full decade after releasing).

Fans of Silent Hill 2 will obviously love the creepy and trapped atmosphere of the game, but are also sure to enjoy the tinges of puzzle-solving and psychological horror that take place throughout the game. If only James could have gotten a flamethrower!

9 Lethal Company

The horrors of freelancing, with friends!

That thick and ominous fog isn't exclusive to Silent Hill, as exemplified by the smash-hit multiplayer horror game Lethal Company. The game's industrial and abandoned locales are very much reminiscent of Silent Hill 2, as well as the constant fear of lurking monsters to face with an extremely limited arsenal.

What makes Lethal Company stand out from other games in the genre is its commitment to immersion, strategy, and co-operation. Players speak in proximity chat, so if you get lost from the group, it's that much harder to find them again (without being eaten alive).

8 The Last of Us Part I

Now an award-winning HBO series

Joel and Ellie's story of bonding and friendship is one of the most iconic relationships in gaming. It just happens to also be surrounded by hours of high-intensity zombie survival-horror.

Fans of Silent HIll 2 will appreciate the intricately designed world depicted in The Last of Us Part I, which is given even more depth thanks to the new graphical upgrades of the remake. Additionally, The Last of Us Part I allows players to choose a wider variety of approaches to combat, with stealth and misdirection both serving as optional ways to defeat enemies.

7 Metroid Dread

Samus Is the Next Great Scream Queen

Nintendo's return to 2D Metroid was a hook straight out of left field, infusing the franchise with a fresh helping of survival-horror. The choice to pursue horror elements in Metroid Dread is groundbreaking for a triple-A side-scroller (let alone a Nintendo title), and the team at MercurySteam have executed it brilliantly.

The addition of an undefeatable, unstoppable beast constantly chasing after Samus gives the game a similarly-terrifying atmosphere to games like Alien: Isolation and Resident Evil 2. Blending that with the classic Metroid formula of exploration makes for an awesome horror experience with a fresh perspective.

6 Batman: Arkham Asylum

Even the Batman gets scared sometimes

Everybody knows that Bruce Wayne has demons, and those demons come out to play in full force in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Thanks to the implementation of Scarecrow's Fear Toxin, as well as the generally creepy and ancient atmosphere of the centuries-old Arkham Asylum, Batman sees a lot of scary stuff in this game.

Whether it be hallucinations of his deceased parents, false tales of his loved ones being killed, or visions of the Joker winning and throwing Batman into the asylum himself, Bruce Wayne sees a lot of psychological horrors in this. It's sure to be appreciated by fans of Silent Hill 2.

5 Outlast

Escape the asylum

One of the creepiest sections of Silent Hill 2 Remake is Brookhaven Hospital, an abandoned mental institution that's exactly as spooky as it sounds. Now, take Brookhaven, bring the asylum patients back, and let them all loose, and you get Outlast.

Outlast is one of the best horror games in recent memory thanks to its minimalist approach to presentation and gameplay mechanics (learning a thing or two from Silent Hill 2, clearly). The iconic use of limited nightvision, chase sequences, and mind-bending psychological horror still holds up over a decade later.

4 Inscryption

The first psychological-horror card game

In the genre of horror video games, there is probably only one game that can also be identified as a roguelike deck-builder: Inscryption. Trapped in an old log cabin with a violent and obsessive stranger, the only way out is to play his game of cards while piecing together puzzles around the cabin.

The game is obviously creepy as heck, but where it really shines is its ability to tell a story in ways only possible in the format of a video game. By the time you finish Inscryption's campaign of psychological horrors, you won't be sure if going back for a second playthrough is even morally responsible.

3 Animal Well

Fear, puzzles, and atmosphere

Great puzzle games like Silent Hill 2 thrive on their ability to make challenging and unfamiliar puzzles not seen in other video games. Animal Well is the very best example of this, with so many layers of puzzles to solve and explore that players still haven't found every secret hidden within the game.

On top of that, Animal Well's dark atmosphere and moody sound design make every new room feel creepier than the last. That creepiness is only accentuated by the terrifying animals that populate the rest of the well.

2 Dead Space Remake

The new wave of horror remakes scores again

Dead Space's 2023 remake is the best game EA has released in years, creating a seamless and intense survival-horror game with great graphics and insane gore physics. Fans of Silent Hill 2 and horror games in general absolutely need to check out this high-budget horror adventure.

Returning to the tale of Isaac Clark exploring the USG Ishimura, Dead Space crafts a terrifying tale of religious zealotry and undead nightmares in a deep space setting. Cutting off necromorph limbs with power tools has never felt this satisfying!