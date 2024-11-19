Game DLCs weren’t always a thing, especially before the days of the internet, where what the gamer received was what the developer had released, and any glitches or issues that were present in the game at the time of the release would stay unfixed forever. This also applied to DLCs, and if the developers had to add additional content, they would have to pack it with the game disc or cartridge itself.

After the video gaming industry went digital, releasing games in a semi-finished state and then later patching them became a common thing, but one good thing players got out of digitalization was DLC packs that came after the release of a game and could be free or paid. Sometimes these DLCs would be mere cosmetic items, while other times they would be gameplay expansion packs so big that the developers had to release them as full-fledged games. These 8 titles are the best examples of this.

7 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

There's No Nathan Drake This Time

With how popular Uncharted 4 was, it was only obvious that Naughty Dogs would either come up with another sequel or at the very least, a DLC. Since they had concluded Nathan’s story, a sequel was out of the question, with DLC the only way to go. What they hadn’t anticipated was how big this expansion would get, which is why they had to release it as its own standalone title called Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy.

For the first time in the Uncharted series, players get to play as someone other than Nathan Drake. The spotlight is on Chloe Frazer and her adventures with Nadine Ross as they navigate the lush landscapes of India in search of the Tusk of Ganesh. The game retains Uncharted's signature blend of exploration, puzzles and cinematic action while expanding on the franchise with a fresh storyline and a new protagonist.

6 Saints Row 4

The President is a Super Hero

Before Saints Row 4 was a thing, there was "Enter the Dominatrix," a DLC concept for Saints Row: The Third that would turn the entire world into a simulation and make the characters have superpowers. As Volition expanded on the idea, it quickly became clear that the concept deserved a full game of its own.

Saints Row 4 launched with the protagonist as the President of the United States who is defending Earth from an alien invasion led by the sinister Zinyak. In this simulated version of Steelport, the president is capable of wielding superpowers like flight and telekinesis, something that the series hadn’t explored before, which further pushed the franchise towards new heights of absurdity.

5 Skull and Bones

Pirating in the Sea

What Ubisoft slated in 2024 as the first “AAAA” title of the gaming industry had somewhat humble beginnings. Skull and Bones started out as a DLC planned for Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag as an attempt to expand solely on the naval combat and exploration aspect of the main entry.

Before Assassin’s Creed 4, no other game let players commandeer ships and explore a massive ocean while engaging in combat with other vessels in an 18th-century Caribbean Sea overrun by pirates. And after seeing its popularity in the mainline game, Ubisoft was smart to try to create an expansion that focused only on maritime adventures. The only problem was that this expansion became too big to be a DLC and after ten years of developmental turmoil, players finally got Skull and Bones, and while it garnered mixed reviews, it did give fans what they were asking for.

4 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A linear Assassin’s Creed After a Long Time.

In an attempt to shift things from the usual bloated experiences that the newer Assassin’s Creed games have become, Ubisoft tried going back to their roots by releasing a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that played more linearly with a stronger focus on stealth and combat. It focused on Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character who appeared in the main game and quickly became a fan favorite.

Soon, the game became too big to be released as a DLC and Ubisoft had to push it as a standalone title called Assassin’s Creed Mirage which got a warm reception by the fans.

3 Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Cocktails and Disco

When it was released in 2001, Grand Theft Auto 3 took the world by storm, spurring numerous developers to attempt to copy the formula but failing to do it correctly. Rockstar initially planned to add an expansion to GTA 3 but this time, changing the location to Miami and focusing on a more flamboyant tone and vibrant visuals.

A year later, what players got was a full-fledged sequel to GTA 3. Since there was so much content in the game, Rockstar released it as a standalone entry and it became one of the best games of the year in 2002.

2 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Improving on a Game of the Year

Originally conceived as DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom transformed into a full-fledged sequel when the development team realized the vast potential of their new ideas.

Expanding upon Breath of the Wild’s open-world mechanics, Tears of the Kingdom introduces new verticality, deeper puzzle mechanics and a story that delves further into Hyrule’s history. The game retains the survival aspects, open exploration and environmental interactivity that made Breath of the Wild revolutionary, but with new abilities that let players traverse the skies and solve complex, layered puzzles in creative ways.

1 Halo 3: ODST

There Is No Master Chief This Time

Arguably the best thing we got from a DLC turning into a standalone title was Halo 3: ODST, which was initially planned as a DLC for Halo 3 and tried to shift the perspective by focusing on someone other than the Master Chief.

Playing as an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper (ODST), players navigate a Covenant-occupied New Mombasa. The story is told through a noir-inspired structure, with flashbacks and somber music creating a moody, atmospheric vibe unlike anything in the Halo series before. ODST emphasizes survival, stealth and exploration over brute force, and fans are more than thankful that it turned into something bigger than just a DLC.