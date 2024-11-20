LEGO: Horizon Adventures recently released as a grand title to introduce a younger generation of gamers to the world of Horizon: Zero Dawn. While this title is a great time for fans of Horizon and the Lego games, it's also a short journey. If you enjoyed LEGO: Horizon Adventures but got left craving more, then what games should you play after it?

Luckily, there are quite a few games out in the world which feature similar gameplay mechanics or characters to LEGO: Horizon Adventures. If one browses through various gaming collections then they can form this list of games similar to LEGO: Horizon Adventures for those who loved this short game to try.

10 Genshin Impact

The Cutest Aloy has Looked

Would you believe that the Horizon franchise isn't the only open-world game series that Aloy has appeared in? In September 2021, Aloy was given the chance to explore the world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. This Hoyoverse game was in many ways a perfect fit for Aloy as several gameplay mechanics from Horizon, such as slow-motion arrows, also existed in Genshin.

Despite Aloy fitting into the world of Genshin Impact, however, it must rank low on this list. As the target audience of LEGO: Horizon Adventures is children, this title is more for adults who enjoy Aloy and want to play everything she is in.

9 Lego Dimensions

The Largest Lego Crossover

LEGO: Horizon Adventures surprised players by not only including levels based on Horizon: Zero Dawn, but also featured content based on the Lego: Ninjago franchise. This strange mix of different IPs may feel strange at first, but mixing and matching parts like this is one of the core elements of LEGO. If you enjoyed seeing this mix of properties, then there's luckily a game for you: LEGO Dimensions.

LEGO Dimensions features a mix and match of many different properties which have been turned into LEGO before such as Batman, Lord of the Rings and even Sonic the Hedgehog. Any child who loved playing around in the world of LEGO: Horizon Adventures is sure to love the creativity that LEGO Dimensions gives them. Unfortunately, LEGO Dimensions is also much more of a cost investment. Being a toys-to-life game, to get the full LEGO Dimensions experience one has to buy a lot of LEGO, and that investment may not be worth it compared to other games on this list.

8 Funko Fusion

Toys-to-Life

Lego: Horizon Adventures is a strange concept for a game as it takes an already existing property, turns it into collectible figures and then turns it back into another video game in a different genre. It isn't the only game that has done this, though; in fact, it isn't even the only 2024 game that did as Funko Fusion already had its own take on this concept, using Funko Pop figures instead of LEGOs.

Similar to Lego: Horizon Adventures, Funko Fusion's gameplay is simplistic. It involves running around familiar locations in toy form as you beat up enemies along the way. While it's the lowest-rated game on this list, there's fun to be had in this conceptually-strange title.

7 Lego: Jurassic World

Even More Dinosaurs

The next game on the list is one that will appeal to both a child's love of Lego and love of dinosaurs: Lego: Jurassic World. Although the twenty dinosaurs featured in Lego: Jurassic World aren't robotic like those of LEGO: Horizon Adventures, they still have plenty of personality in their own right.

Similar to LEGO: Horizon Adventures, this game features a small hub-world that the player can play around in before they select the level they wish to play. Despite the title of the game featuring the World moniker, this game features levels based on every single Jurassic Park movie, making it a great title to play for fans of dinosaurs and LEGO: Horizon Adventures.

6 Fortnite

Battle Royale and LEGOs

The next game on the list is actually another game that features Aloy from the Horizon franchise: Fortnite. While it has been a while since she has appeared in Fortnite's shops, fans of Aloy and the Horizon franchise who have already purchased her or are patient enough to await her return can enjoy this title.

Fortnite also has an entire game mode to appease fans of Lego and Lego video games known as Lego Fortnite. Unlike the linear levels of Lego Horizon, this Fortnite mode is a survival sandbox where the player is able to customize their own LEGO island. It's a fun experience that any LEGO fan should try at least once.

5 LEGO: Marvel Superheroes 2

The Largest Marvel Crossover

While Aloy in the main Horizon games is an average woman who happens to have great aim with a bow, LEGO: Horizon Adventures makes her feel like a superhero with the various bow upgrades and abilities you can obtain during your adventure. If you want to play another LEGO game that makes you feel like a superhero, there are plenty of options, but only one true choice on modern consoles: LEGO: Marvel Superheroes 2.

LEGO: Marvel Superheroes 2 is a dream come true for young and old Marvel fans alike, as it features a gigantic array of playable characters who all have unique abilities. Any child who loved playing around in the world of LEGO: Horizon Adventures will have a blast playing around in the world of Marvel with this title.

LEGO: Marvel Superheroes 2 is also the one in existence that will let you play as Viv Vision, one of the best Marvel characters.

4 Astro Bot

Sony's Celebration of Legacy

One of the neatest parts of Lego: Horizon Adventures is collecting various costumes to wear and being surprised by cameo costumes from Little Big Planet, Ratchet & Clank and Ninjago. If you're a fan of seeing small cameos like this pop up while you play through a fun children's game, then there may be another PlayStation 5 title just for you: Astro Bot.

Astro Bot is a fantastic 3D platformer with great controls, a multitude of fantastic level gimmicks and many references to PlayStation's tapestry of classic games. While the gameplay is different from LEGO: Horizon Adventures, they're close enough to each other that it shouldn't turn too many players off. To further sell the game to Horizon players, Astro Bot even includes an entire stage centered around the Horizon series.

3 Lego City: Undercover

Open-World Lego Fun

If you enjoyed the gameplay of LEGO: Horizon Adventures, but wish it took place in an open-world setting like the mainline Horizon games, then perhaps consider checking out LEGO City: Undercover. This title was created when the open-world city subgenre of games like Grand Theft Auto were at their peak, transitioning that style of gameplay to a kid-friendly Lego format.

Players in the world of LEGO City: Undercover will be able to build and drive cars, discover hidden collectibles and even tackle self-contained levels if they miss the more linear format of LEGO: Horizon Adventures. LEGO City: Undercover has always reigned as one of the best games based on LEGO toys and is a great title to check out if you enjoyed LEGO: Horizon Adventures.

2 Horizon: Zero Dawn

Aloy's Original Adventure

If you loved playing LEGO: Horizon Adventures with your child then perhaps you may consider trying out and introducing them to the original game that this LEGO adventure is based on: Horizon: Zero Dawn. The original Horizon was a fundamental title for the PlayStation 4 (now Remastered for the PS5) with a fantastic open world and a great concept.

Fighting against the robot dinosaurs of Horizon: Zero Dawn is always a blast as the player uses weapons like the tripcaster and flaming arrows to stun them. The gameplay of Zero Dawn may be extremely different from Lego: Horizon, but if you're a fan of one there's a good chance you'll enjoy the other. It isn't placing at the top of this list, however, as putting the game that LEGO: Horizon is based on at the top would be too gauche. Instead the next game on the list will be one that all LEGO fans can enjoy.

1 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Put Lego Games on the Map

While in the modern day, it has become common for nearly all well-known pop culture properties to be featured in a LEGO video game, LEGO: Star Wars will always reign as both the first and most culturally-impactful series of LEGO games in existence. If you're a fan of any other LEGO game, like LEGO: Horizon Adventures, then you're likely going to be a fan of LEGO: Star Wars as well.

Any child or adult who wants to try out other LEGO games after trying out LEGO: Horizon Adventures will be directed to the newest LEGO game released for PlayStation 5: LEGO Star War: The Skywalker Saga. This masterpiece features stages based on all nine mainline Star Wars films and is filled to the brim with fun-level design and cool Easter eggs for hardcore LEGO fans. If you want to try out only one other LEGO game after enjoying Horizon, then you can't go wrong with trying out LEGO: Star Wars