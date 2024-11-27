It’s not hard to understand why so many people are obsessed with the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. From its stunning photo-realistic landscapes to the intricate controls of every cockpit, this simulator is as good as simulators can get. But what if you’re looking for alternatives? Maybe something with a twist -- like dogfights, fictional worlds or even VR immersion? Don’t worry as there’s a whole hangar full of games out there ready to scratch your flying itch in unique and exciting ways.

Related Review: Microsoft Flight Simulator Microsoft Flight Simulator uses every square mile of the surface of our home planet as the basis for an incredible flying experience.

Whether you crave intense aerial combat or the thrill of arcade-style flying, the world of flight games has something for everyone. This list is your first-class ticket to discovering games that take what you love about Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and spin it into entirely new experiences.

8 X-Plane 12

Simulation Systems Platform(s) PC Released September 16, 2022 Developer Laminar Research Publisher Laminar Research ESRB e

X-Plane 12 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 emphasize realism in flight physics, aiming to recreate how aircraft behave in real-world conditions. Weather effects, turbulence and aerodynamic forces play a critical role in how the planes handle in both platforms, making every flight unique and challenging.

Each simulator includes a broad range of aircraft, from general aviation planes to jumbo jets and helicopters. This allows you to try out different styles of flying, whether it’s a quick hop between small airports or across continents.

7 Digital Combat Simulator World

DCS World is a military flight simulator at heart. Its primary focus is on authentic combat scenarios, featuring military aircraft from different eras like WWII, the Cold War and modern jets. You can engage in dogfights, ground attacks and even multi-crew operations in helicopters or bombers. It’s built for those who want to master complex systems like radar targeting or weapons deployment.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a civilian flight simulator centered on global exploration. From bush piloting in Alaska to landing at the world’s busiest airports, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 aims to replicate the real-world flying experience. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 offers a globe-spanning "digital twin" of Earth, featuring almost every airport, city and terrain imaginable. DCS World is more limited in geographical scope, but incredibly detailed in specific regions.

6 War Thunder

War Thunder is quite different from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in that it combines air, land and sea combat into one cohesive experience. While primarily known for its combat-oriented gameplay, War Thunder also offers a surprisingly-cool flight simulation experience.

You'll notice both games prioritize aircraft accuracy. War Thunder’s planes are meticulously modeled with realistic cockpits, external designs and physics, while Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 focuses on replicating modern civilian aircraft, including their avionics and systems​.

5 Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator

Obviously the graphics -- scenery and clouds -- are not as cool as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, but they're not disappointing either. The Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator offers a diverse range of aircraft from general aviation planes like the Cessna 172 to commercial jets like the Boeing 747-400.

Each aircraft features detailed, interactive 3D cockpits, enhancing the realism of the flying experience. But while Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 renders the entire globe with remarkable detail, the scenery in Aerofly FS 2 is only detailed in specific regions like southwestern USA.

4 GeoFS

For a web-based flight simulator, GeoFS is surprisingly better than expected. It can run on most devices, from PCs to Chromebooks and even smartphones, making it a great entry point for aviation enthusiasts​. There are over thirty aircraft types, including planes, helicopters and even hot air balloons, so there’s no shortage of options.

While Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 delivers unparalleled realism, including photo-realistic scenery, dynamic weather and highly-detailed aircraft, GeoFS focuses basic flight mechanics, with emphasis on casual fun.

3 VTOL VR

Designed from the ground up for VR, VTOL puts you directly in the cockpit, letting you interact with most switches, buttons and displays in a tactile, hands-on way. It’s not just about flying -- it’s about experiencing the life of a modern pilot in missions that include dogfights, carrier landings and precision bombing runs.

Related 10 Best VR Games Currently Available These VR games have taken the fun factor and cranked it up to eleven, dropping you right into the action.

VTOL VR places you in state-of-the-art jets like stealth fighters and attack aircraft, and you don’t extensive hardware like HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle and Stick) setups.

2 IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad

If you’re into realistic combat flight simulators, you'll have a swell time with IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad. The game focuses on recreating the aerial battles of the Eastern Front during World War II. It comes with historically-accurate planes such as the IL-2 Sturmovik and Messerschmitt Bf 109.

Damage modeling in IL-2 Sturmovik is incredibly detailed. Hit the wing of another aircraft and you’ll feel its effect on maneuverability immediately. If you don’t want any hand-holding, you can try out the

Expert mode, which strips away aids like auto–rudder and waypoint markers. You can also join massive online dogfights via the multiplayer mode.

1 Project Wingman

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 73/100 Critics Recommend: 50% OpenCritic Rating Fair

If you’re a fan of fast-paced, action-packed aerial combat, Project Wingman is here to rock your skies. Unlike traditional flight simulators, Project Wingman combines arcade-style dogfighting with semi-realistic flight mechanics.

With its story-driven campaign, you get to fly across diverse environments, from tropical islands to volcanic wastelands. Both Project Wingman and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 capture the thrill of being in the cockpit, but the latter is way more realistic.