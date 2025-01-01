MiSide lures you in with the colorful and sweet anime look, only to hurl you into a psychological horror show. It’s full of interesting characters, a disturbing story and tension through the roof.

If you’ve gone through that delightfully-twisted tale and yearn for more, there are quite a few games with similar themes that you’ll love. Some play the same, others lean more toward visual novel territory. If you're ready for some mind games, don't hesitate to try these out.

10 Milk Inside a Bag of Milk Inside a Bag of Milk

A Tale Short and Sweet

Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , PC Released November 11, 2022 Developer Nikita Kryukov, Nikita Kaf Productions

Milk Inside a Bag of Milk Inside a Bag of Milk may be a mouthful, but the journey in this retro-styled visual novel is as delightful as a psychological horror can be. Do note that it's very short. In fact, you may finish it in around 10-15 minutes or so, but if you want a brief foray into horror, then it’s perfect.

It highlights how the little things in life can explode into big things in your mind. There’s the theme of psychosis heavily present despite the so-called simple task of helping a girl buy some milk. We can’t spoil anything beyond that.

9 Little Misfortune

Corrupted Childhood Innocence

When you distort typical childhood innocence, you get something like Little Misfortune. You’re put into the shoes of Misfortune, an eight-year-old girl on an adventure with her so-called friend Mr. Voice. Nothing could possibly go wrong with this setup.

It’s a mysterious interactive tale with dips and turns. The narrative is pleasing with just the right amount of dark elements to make it creepy. It’s backed by such charming artwork that alternates between happy-go-lucky and horror-themed .

A Lovecraft-Themed Dating Sim

OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , Switch Released January 21, 2022 Developer(s) DreadXP OpenCritic Rating Strong

“Pretty” hardly scratches the surface of how good this game looks. Sucker for Love: First Date puts an awesome spin on dating sims by adding Lovecraftian elements to the picture. You’ll laugh, you’ll feel afraid, but you’ll enjoy yourself on this roller coaster.

There are different endings at play, so your choices will matter. If you ever wanted to befriend (and date) some eldritch horrors, here’s your chance.

7 Love Love School Days

Trapped in a Twisted Love Game

Platform PC Release 2023-02-06 Developer OTL Game

Anime-style? Horror twist? And pulled into a game with an obsessed heroine? Love Love School Days is great to turn to after playing MiSide. Concerning the story, it’s a prime example of why you shouldn’t always change the script, especially in a romance game.

As the protagonist, you fail to get the main heroine’s ending, so you opt for another character. And that proves to yield not-so-safe results. It boasts multiple endings and randomly-generated maps for different playthroughs each time.

6 Homicipher

Fall in Love with Monster Men

Platform(s) Steam Released November 1, 2024 Developer(s) yatsunagi

Although it's claimed that it's designed more toward women, Homicipher can be enjoyed by anyone as long as you want to date monster men. And who hasn’t gone through that phase at some point? There are a handful of different routes you can go down, each of them leading to interesting conclusions.

But the best part is the distinct gameplay. Their world has no human language, so you must decipher what they’re saying. So, take your time. The wrong choice can even lead to instant death.

5 YOU and ME and HER

The Dangers of Love Triangles

Platform PC Release 2020-05-25 Developer Nitroplus

YOU and ME and HER doesn’t have as severe of a horror twist as some others, but the visual novel still leaves behind an uncomfortable and tense feeling. You’re essentially stuck between two girls in a twisted love triangle. Choose your path wisely.

Beautiful art and lovely voice acting further carries this story. Whether you're a fan of these types of games or have yet to try a visual novel, this one is worth giving a go, especially since you have different endings to unlock.

4 Psychopomp Gold

A Twist on Dungeon Crawlers

Platform PC Release 2024-10-25 Developer Fading Club

If it’s just horror you’re after, Psychopomp Gold will give you the thrills with an engaging story to back it up. You play the role of the “twisted” heroine who only has a claw hammer as her defense. And whenever your hammer lands its mark, the sheer sound is uncomfortable in the best way.

It has a cool retro vibe in its art. The level designs are unique, as are the creatures you’ll fight. The remastered version offers even more levels and endings, so if you’ve played the earlier free version before, now’s the right time to check out the updated version.

3 Needy Streamer Overload

Build a Successful Streamer

Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , PC , macOS Released January 21, 2022 Developer Xemono, WSS Playground

Helping a young girl become a successful vtuber/streamer should be simple enough, right? Needy Streamer Overload shows how harmful that can be. This young girl is mentally ill and has an obsession with becoming famous in the online world, a combination that can lead to harsh results.

The game does a great job of exploring these heavier topics while still keeping the creepy, horror-like aspects intact. There’s vulgarity blended in with social commentary and nothing is glossed over, so it’s best to prepare yourself before diving into it.

2 Slay The Princess – The Pristine Cut

Save Her or Slay Her

OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC Released October 23, 2023 Developer Black Tabby Games OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Slay The Princess is an engaging piece of work if you're eager for another psychological horror kick in visual novel form. You meet a princess who you’re supposed to slay. Or are you supposed to save her?

The story features multiple paths. You can die, of course, but you can always try again. And you can listen to the princess or not. With wonderful voice acting, an appealing score and beautifully hand-drawn art, the story will keep you glued to the screen.

1 Doki Doki Literature Club

More Than Just a Book Club

OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , PS Vita Released September 22, 2017 Developer Team Salvato OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Doki Doki Literature Club starts out perfectly innocent with its cutesy anime design, uplifting music and overall simple storyline. You’re joining a literature club that’s full of girls, but it’s not innocent -- not in the slightest.

This visual novel is more reading than anything, but it’s eerie all the way through. And it reacts to you directly. Once you reach the end and it’s just you and one person, consider leaving the game alone for a while. Weeks, even. Go back and see what happens.