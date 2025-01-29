Mouthwashing is an intriguing sci-fi indie horror filled with rich characters and a non-linear, spooky, traumatizing narrative. Although there isn’t much in terms of actual gameplay, it’s a good way to get a quick horror fix.

But there’s no need to stop with Mouthwashing. Not when we have plenty of other games where you can get similar disturbing imagery, a mystery to unravel, or puzzles to solve .

10 Paratopic

Almost Like a Fever Dream

Paratopic is a slow start, but the build-up is worth it. It’s a strange bag of oddities. You’re a smuggler. There are assassinations. And the retro graphics paired with the haunting soundtrack drive home the eerie vibes.

It’s a great game to play if you like your thrills in brief batches like Mouthwashing. You can even speed through if you’d like, but I do recommend exploring as much as possible or at least do a couple of playthroughs. You may discover something you missed the first time around.

9 Sally Face

A Twisted Mystery

Platform PC Release 2016-12-14 Developer Portable Moose

Sally Face is a dark mystery episodic game that follows a young boy with a prosthetic face. The game starts with a strange take as you start in a dream (or a nightmare) before getting into the full story. It’s easy to feel for little Sal once you do, though.

There’s always this eeriness lurking considering the mysterious death and the strange neighbors, but you’ll experience a roller coaster of emotions beyond simple scares.

8 LISA: The Painful

A Funny and Dark Post-Apocalypse

Let’s look beyond creepy horror and focus a little on dark humor. LISA: The Painful can be a mix of emotions from funny to gross. It’s an RPG taking place in a post-apocalyptic setting where you’re more likely to survive by being selfish rather than taking care of your companions.

Be nice and prepare to lose some limbs (and stats) in a gory fashion. Or sacrifice your party members for profit. How you play is up to you. And with over 100 character battles, you have plenty to enjoy.

7 How Fish Is Made

Play as the Ultimate Creature

Platform PC Release 2022-01-14 Developer Wrong Organ

Created by the same people who made Mouthwashing, How Fish Is Made is a charming game. Although not directly a prequel, it does take place in the same world. But more importantly, the game allows you to play as the best creature in the world: a sardine.

It’s as narrative-driven as Mouthwashing, but what’s most enjoyable about it is the fish mechanic. The physics are too fun to pass up. This sentient sardine goes on a surprising journey.

6 OMORI

An Imaginative Thrilling RPG

OMORI is an RPG psychological horror thriller . In it, you awaken in White Space as the main character, meeting up with various characters who will follow you along this journey. Without giving too much away, note that there are other “worlds” you’ll wind up in and your choices will determine if the MC meets a dark ending.

The game features beautiful sketchbook-like art, tackling several heavy themes, including depression and anxiety. So if you want a genre-bending take that still packs some horror moments, consider giving the game a try.

5 The Cat Lady

An Adventure in Trauma

Platform(s) Linux , Microsoft Windows Released December 1, 2012 Developer Harvester Games

Let’s preface this: although we’ve dealt with quite a bit of disturbing themes so far, The Cat Lady doesn’t hide a thing. It is dark. We follow Susan, a woman dealing with severe depression on the cusp of taking her own life. Things don’t exactly go as planned, however, which is where the horror comes in.

It’s a tragically stunning tale that drenches you in various levels of trauma that may be more horrifying than any jumpscare. The game is almost like a point-and-click and there are various puzzles and areas to explore as you unravel Susan’s mental torment and purgatory she’s stuck in.

4 SOMA

Horror Awaits in the Atlantic

For those of you who want more gameplay in Mouthwashing, SOMA is the go-to. It tackles a similar sci-fi horror vibe. You’re stranded here, but rather than being out in space, you’re trapped underwater.

There’s still a fun narrative to explore , but you’ll take a hands-on approach here. You’ll deal with mutated humans, robots, strange creatures and more. But you can’t actually fight and win against anyone here. Come up with a plan or run away.

3 Signalis

When You Can’t Trust Your Own Memories

Signalis puts you in the role of Elster, a woman on a mission where she's forced to survive in an off-world facility. Think back to classic Resident Evil games, and you’ve got largely similar gameplay, inventory management and more. The horror isn’t in your face. Instead, it’s steady and unrelenting.

It’s backed by a powerful narrative in which characters explore their own identities and untrustworthy memories. There’s much more gameplay here compared to Mouthwashing, but the darker storyline and mystery make Signalis a worthy game to try.

2 Alice: Madness Returns

A Scary and Twisted Wonderland

Mouthwashing does well at dealing with an unreliable narrator and Alice: Madness Returns is a great game when you want something similar. It plays completely differently, though, as it’s more a platformer than a game driven primarily by narrative.

We take on the usual role of Alice, but her mind’s been fractured. She returns to Wonderland in an effort to find more stability. But she quickly discovers that her former haven is just as torn apart and dark as the “real” world.

1 Fears to Fathom – Ironbark Lookout

A Mystery Your First Day on the Job

Platform(s) PC Released July 2, 2021 Developer(s) Rayll

Fears to Fathom has quite a few entries worth checking out, but Ironbark Lookout is one of the best. It has a similar retro style to it like Mouthwashing and the design cements the overall eerie feeling. In a first-person setting, you control Jack who’s starting to notice some strange and concerning events at his new job.

There’s a lovely suspenseful environment and all of it builds up in various ways like how you speak with characters via radio or even take pictures yourself to gather more information and clues. You’ll experience numerous events that keep you on your toes and from solving the mystery.