If you know Need For Speed, then you recognize how Unbound gave a fun makeover to the iconic franchise. The heart of it all remains, but the visuals and some of the driving mechanics have nice upgrades that easily make the latest entry one of the best. But it’s still far from the only racing game you should try.

Related 6 Need for Speed Games That Deserve a Remake There are a lot of Need for Speed titles that have been released so far, but these 6 are the ones deserve a remake the most.

NFS boasts numerous exciting titles, but plenty of other racing gems are just waiting for you to uncover. Some have the same arcade-like race style, while others focus more on crashing and mayhem than standard racing. All of them can keep you on the edge of your seat.

None of these games are ranked in a specific order. It's mainly due to the different mechanics. For instance, some have an open-world layout while others are rooted in specific tracks.

8 The Crew 2

Tackle Any Vehicle From Land to Sea

Your changes have been saved OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , PS4 , Xbox One PS5 , Microsoft Windows , Stadia , Xbox Series X/S Released May 31, 2018 Developer(s) Ubisoft Ivory Tower OpenCritic Rating Fair

If you enjoy racing around in various vehicles, The Crew 2 is one of the better choices. Want to keep things on land? Then grab an awesome car or epic motorcycle. Or maybe you’d enjoy the water for a bit? You can hop into a boat. Even take to the skies with different planes.

There’s a familiarity found here that Need For Speed Unbound fans can enjoy thanks to the different events and game modes available. Play is all online, and although you can go at it solo, it’s best enjoyed with friends (or a “crew”, if you will).

7 Hot Wheels Unleashed

Where Toys Come to Life

Yes, we’re really embracing our childhoods with Hot Wheels Unleashed. It’s a silly concept, but it's fitting if you enjoy the more playful side of racing games. You can tackle online races with groups of people or keep things more contained by racing with a friend.

The real fun comes in the track creation. Design according to your current environment, creating epic courses that defy gravity. If you’ve never covered your room from top to bottom with those orange tracks before, now’s the time to do it. Especially when you get to race around in these vibrant and ridiculous cars.

6 Burnout Paradise

The Joy of Destruction

Your changes have been saved Platform(s) PC , PS3 , Xbox 360 Released January 22, 2008 Developer(s) Criterion Games

Burnout Paradise is one of the best places to get it from when you think of mayhem. This classic racing game is loaded with fast cars where coming in first place isn’t always as important as tearing through a city and causing as much destruction as possible.

The world is a massive playground and you can enjoy it as you see fit. Most of the time, taking down other drivers is more delightful than earning first place. The remastered version is the best time to jump in if you’ve never touched the game before.

5 Forza Horizon 5

A Classic in its Own Right

Like NFS, Forza Horizon cemented itself as a popular and exciting racing franchise. Forza Horizon 5 has everything you need for a solid experience. There’s a great open-world design to drive around in featuring different environments to switch up how you race.

Related 7 Best Handling Cars in Forza Horizon 4 Speed isn't always everything in a racing game, and sometimes, players need to get a car that can take care of itself when taking corners.

Of course, you can choose from hundreds of officially-licensed vehicles that hardcore racing fans will immediately recognize. There’s even a remarkable multiplayer aspect to the game with unique game modes like Hide & Seek. Don’t forget to customize your vehicles and give them a splash of your personality.

4 Wreckfest

All the Joys of Demolition Derbies

Looking for something more over-the-top in a more combative way? Then Wreckfest is the best game you can boot up. The more out-of-this-world the crashes are, the more entertaining things get. And it’s still about the racing too as you want to get to the finish line first no matter what.

Look forward to customizing your derby vehicles, making them stronger or more durable to survive the other racers. Enjoy the thrill of multiplayer racing or the funny game modes that involve more interesting vehicles like ride-on lawn mowers.

3 Assetto Corsa

A Realistic Take on Racing

Your changes have been saved Platform(s) PC , PlayStation 4 , Xbox One Released December 19, 2014

Most racing games need some suspension of disbelief, but Assetto Corsa is the go-to when you want more realism. Driving is more practical than anything else, which is excellent when you want full immersion into the racing world.

Related 7 Most Realistic Racing Sims Sim racing fans are always chasing realism in terms of how lifelike driving cars feel, and these games are the most realistic ones out there.

It’s clear how much detail went into not just the driving mechanics, but the car designs and track layouts. Before you know it, you’ll feel as though you’re behind the seats in these gorgeous cars and taking on some of the most legendary tracks known in the world.

2 F1 23

Getting Back to the Tracks

The open-world environment in NFS Unbound is one of the most enjoyable parts, but if you’re willing to take a step away and into a more narrowed-down world, F1 23 is a good place to go. It’s an undeniably beautiful game, and like Assetto Corsa, it tackles a more realistic approach.

There’s a cool story mode to enjoy, but if you’re here just for the racing, you won’t find yourself bored anytime soon. Immersion is fully embraced, especially with the PC Eye Tracking Support feature that helps improve your performance like you’re actually driving a car.

1 BeamNG.drive

A Refined Driving Simulator

Your changes have been saved Platform(s) PC Released August 3, 2013 Developer BeamNG

BeamNG.drive is perfect if you want a straight-up driving simulation. The soft-body physics ensures that you get the most realistic and personalized experience possible from the handling of the vehicles to the suspension itself.

NFS Unbound fans can indulge in the numerous open-world areas each with distinctive designs. There are a few different game modes you can play around in, or if you want to appreciate the scenery and driving mechanics, you can jump into free roam and just drive with no limits.