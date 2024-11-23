After all the waiting and delays, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has finally hit the scene. Thanks to the hard work of Ukrainian developer GSC Game World, players across the globe can experience the terrors of the Zone in a video game that combines Survival Horror with FPS combat.

If you’re craving more after braving the horrors of the second S.T.A.L.K.E.R., however, there are plenty of games that capture the themes and scenarios of this grim franchise. If it’s an apocalyptic setting dealing with the pressures of moral conundrum or a world cluttered with monsters that need slaying, you’ll find them here.

Fun Fact: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. stands for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers, originally coined in the 1972 Russian novel “Roadside Picnic.”

8 S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Back to Basics

FPS Survival Horror Systems Released March 20, 2007 Developer(s) GSC Game World Publisher(s) THQ Engine x-ray engine Metascore 82

It’s an oldie but a goodie from the days of janky PC games. If the second game left you wanting to explore and learn more about its world, there’s no better time than now to play the first release that started the franchise.

True, the graphics and controls might be dated, but the feeling of scavenging in a ruined land remains unchanged. The older 3D models even add to the grim design of this murky world, especially the creatures. First-time players might need time adjusting, but once you’ve acclimated, you’re in for a wild experience of classic role-playing survival horror.

7 System Shock

Remake of Classic

Sci-Fi FPS Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 71% Released May 30, 2023 Developer(s) NightDive Studios Publisher(s) Prime Matter Engine Unreal Engine 4

Built from the ground up, the iconic 1994 classic has been reborn for the modern age. System Shock takes players into a cyberpunk-themed world where a space station has been taken over by a rogue artificial intelligence.

In true dystopian fashion, rampant mutants, machines and cyborgs are on the loose. The only way to survive is to hack, fight, and scavenge for materials. While the controls and combat have been redone for current-generation gamers, it still maintains its classic survival roots of inventory management and backtracking. Just be prepared for a challenge, because while most modern games will hold your hand, System Shock expects players to learn by doing.

6 Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

“Tomorrow is in Your Hands”

From the mind that gave players the Metal Gear Solid franchise, legendary game director Hideo Kojima brings his apocalyptic creation: Death Stranding. Though the original 2019 release was met with mixed feelings regarding its gameplay, critics agree that its story is an utter masterpiece. Now, thanks to the Director’s Cut, the game has been completely revamped with new gameplay additions and brand-new scenes.

Set in an alternate reality that’s collapsing after a cataclysmic event, it’s up to Sam Bridges to brave the hazardous world and deliver the necessary supplies that’ll reconnect the scattered colonies. The game also stars notable actors Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Troy Baker and so much more. Even better, the PlayStation exclusive has been made available on Xbox, though only the Director’s Cut version.

5 Frostpunk 2

Survive and Rebuild Society

A sequel to another hit series centered in a ruined world -- only replace the radiation with snow, and the Ukrainians with the British. Frostpunk 2 is not about fighting the post-apocalypse but surviving it.

With only your people and the heater keeping them alive, it falls on you to design the city and manage the jobs to focus on. It won’t be easy though. As the population grows, so do the demands. Create laws and dictate how the society will be structured, with every choice impacting the city. In the franchise that’s made a name for itself as one of the best strategy games set after the world's end, Frostpunk is the game for players looking to face post-apocalyptic in a whole new way.

4 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Serve the Emperor’s Will

4.0 /5 Third-Person Shooter Hack and Slash Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 86% Released September 9, 2024 Developer(s) Saber Interactive Publisher(s) Focus Entertainment Engine Swarm Engine

Looking for something with more action and less survival? Then it’s time to armor up and spill the blood of heretics in a cinematic third-person adventure that combines heavy melee and ranged combat.

Based on one of the most-popular franchises in the world, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 places players in a war-torn future where armored space marines are locked in combat against hordes of alien predators and the forces of chaos. If all that sounds too chaotic, that basically summarizes the gameplay -- utter chaos as you’re blasting and tearing through legions of enemies. And if you’re tired of heading into combat alone, Warhammer 2 features co-op and competitive multiplayer, so your online friends can join in the carnage.

3 Cyberpunk 2077

Transhumanist Dystopia

For players looking for a more futuristic setting of gunplay and survival, look no further than Cyberpunk 2077. Despite its rocky beginnings, the game has been patched with new content, including an immense expansion: Phantom Liberty.

In a world where corporations control the city, the only way to make a name for yourself is to chrome up. Modify your body with the tech of your choosing. Become the fastest as you run and gun across the battlefield, the smartest as you hack into everything and everyone or the strongest as you rip and tear your foes in half. Earning the honor of one of the best dystopian video games, the only thing cooler about Cyberpunk is the fact you get to interact with characters played by famous actors Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

2 Metro Exodus

Survive the Horror & Endure the Politics

From the series that could almost be mistaken as the spinoff to S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Metro Exodus takes players out of the cold metro and into an enormous open world. Based on the book series by Dmitry Glukhovsky and praised as one of the highest-rated games based on books, players explore a decimated Russia while searching for a home free of radiation and hostility.

Riding on a train with a small crew of colorful characters, your search will take you to locations infested with the worst creatures, but not all of them of the drooling monsters. In some places, the radioactive mutants are more tolerable than the corrupt humans. Relying on your gasmask and Geiger counter to survive the radioactive hot spots, how you approach each combat situation is up to you. Just mind how you act, because your choices will have an impact. So plan ahead before going in guns blazing.

1 Fallout 4

“I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire”