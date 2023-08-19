Every Game Confirmed to be at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Next week marks the start of one of the biggest Gamescoms in recent years, as Nintendo, Xbox and many more AAA and indie developers and publishers will be attending the European video game trade fair.

Before the show floor opens up on August 23, Game Awards and Summer Game Fest producer and host Geoff Keighley will be showcasing many of the titles that will be present at Gamescom as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 22 at 11 AM PT. Unlike the other two aforementioned events, Gamescom ONL doesn’t revolve around revealing first looks at unexpected titles, instead focusing on new trailers for previously announced games that are set to launch this holiday season or in 2024. Keighley confirmed as much for this year’s show in an interview with VGC, stating that “this year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year.”

While it’s important to keep expectations in check, there are still plenty of exciting titles that have already been confirmed to make an appearance at Gamescom ONL, as well as a first look at the newest Netflix movie from director Zack Snyder. Check out the full list below, along with any additional details that have been provided by Keighley or the developer.

Alan Wake II : First look at Alan Wake’s time in the Dark Place

: First look at Alan Wake’s time in the Dark Place Black Myth Wukong

Fort Solis : Voice actors Troy Baker, Roger Clark and Julia Brown will be on stage

: Voice actors Troy Baker, Roger Clark and Julia Brown will be on stage Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Nightingale

Crimson Desert

Mortal Kombat 1

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Rebel Moon : Teaser trailer debut for Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi movie, plus a “special announcement”

: Teaser trailer debut for Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi movie, plus a “special announcement” Lords of the Fallen : Story trailer

: Story trailer Sonic Superstars

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III : Gameplay premiere

: Gameplay premiere Zenless Zone Zero

Homeworld 3

With last year’s Gamescom showcase running for about two hours, there are sure to be plenty of more games that will get the spotlight during next week’s livestream. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest trailers and updates from Gamescom.