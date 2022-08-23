Raw Fury and Brainwash Gang Announce Deckbuilding FPS Friends vs Friends

Do we have any major games out right now that combine FPS games and deckbuilding? We did have Neon White, but that centred more around using cards as weapons than deckbuilding. Maybe Paladins as well, but there’s always room for more. And so, allow Raw Fury and developers Brainwash Gang to help further fill this niche with Friends vs Friends, a combination of cards and combat that made a rather explosive impression with is insanely colorful and animated reveal trailer, which you can check out below.

At first, things start out as a friendly card game between friends…up until the guns come out. Choosing one of ten anthropomorphic animal characters, players unlock new cards in order to help build their deck and allow them to use the weapons, powers, and debuffs needed to win, ranging from vampire bullets to big head mode, just like the classic friendship-killing shooters of yore. You can catch some of it in a glimpse of gameplay at the end, showcasing bits of the 1v1 and 2v2 battles players will compete in. No release window or platforms outside of Steam have been revealed yet, but Friends vs Friends will be available to check out at Gamescom this week and PAX West over Labor Day weekend, so make sure to check it out if you’re there.