Gamestop is offering an exclusive package to go along with the release of College Football 25. While those in the digital realm can pre-order the MVP Bundle for $149.99 that includes both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25, the Homecoming Edition of College Football 25 will be offered at a slightly higher price of $155.00. Players who pre-order the Homecoming Edition at Gamestop will be given three major physical items to go along with the release of the game on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Homecoming Edition is only available from the Gamestop website and will ship to homes within 1-3 business days.

What's in the Box?

The Gamestop website lists $75 PlayStation Currency, however there is no details on what this is. What there are details on are what players get inside the box. The description doesn't detail which version of the game, rather it be Standard or Deluxe, is included. Most likely this is the Deluxe Edition of the game. The physical items for the Homecoming Edition comes with a College Football 25 Branded Locker Replica. This detailed miniature locker is a collector's item designed for memorabilia. The second item included is the College Football 25 Replica Athletic Jersey. This high-quality jersey looks to come in black with white lettering. There is no mention of varying sizes, so this may be considered more memorabilia than something that is wearable.

Gamestop is also throwing in an actual football that is branded for College Football 25. This can be used for play or display but offers a white area with the College Football 25 logo on it. The Homecoming Edition can be pre-ordered in stores, but currently it is slated for shipping only. Gamestop has also confirmed that either a physical edition or digital edition can be included with the purchase. The Homecoming Edition will most likely go very quickly however supply amount is not listed.

College Football 25 will launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition provides three-day early access and both the Standard and Deluxe are available for pre-order now. Those who subscribe to EA Play will have a trial period beginning on July 16. EA is also offering an MVP bundle that includes digital versions of both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 (2024) for a limited time.