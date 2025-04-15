The Gayming Awards 2025 has announced its list of nominations across 10 categories on Tuesday with two left out to be revealed in June. The Game of the Year nominations may be somewhat controversial as they include Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which received a mixed response from fans. A far better received game, Dragon's Dogma 2, has also been nominated as a potential Game of the Year winner.
Gayming Awards 2025 Nominees Include Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Dragon's Dogma 2 for Game of the Year
