Kachina in Genshin Impact is an adorable bean that can be ascended to Level 90. She can be powerful, despite her small size, but you'll need find the ascension materials around Teyvat.

What Do You Need to Ascend Kachina?

To get Kachina fully ascended to Level 90, you'll need the following Mora and materials:

Where to Find Prithiva Topaz Materials

One of the easier materials to find are the Prithiva Topaz stones. It starts with the common Sliver all the way up to the rarer Gemstones. You can get this material by beating the following bosses:

Geo Hypostasis

Statue of Marble and Brass

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Primo Geovishap

Ruin Serpent

Prototype Cal. Breguet

Golden Wolflord

While facing these Geo bosses, try to use plenty of elemental reactions. You could have a water and ice user working together to freeze them. One of the best ways, however, is to get fire and electro characters to use their abilities one after the other to overload them. After retrieving lesser materials, you can craft them to higher versions like the Chunks and Gemstones.

This Mountain King boss gives you an essential ascension material for Kachina.

The Overripe Flamegranate is specifically from one boss: the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King. It's located underneath the ground east of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and north of the Scions of the Canopy area. To find this boss, keep following the water until you find a big cracked hole in the ground. This will lead you down to the lower part of the ravine. From that point, keep following the water down until you see the boss waiting for you.

Quenepa Berries Location

You'll find Quenepa Berries spawning all over the grasslands of the Natlan area. Go down the river that's south of the Sulfurous Veins and west of the Tepeacac Rise on the map. Keep following it until you see the bright blue Quenepa Berries growing nearby. You can find 12 Quenepa Berries located in the waterfall area of Scions of the Canopy. There are some located northwest of the Ancestral Temple alongside the path. Follow the map above, and you should be able to find the Quenepa Berries you desire.

Lastly, you'll need to find the various Whistles in Genshin Impact. They're dropped by Forged Sand warriors, Flowing Blade enemies, Koholosaurus warriors, Swiftstep foes, Teptisaurus enemies, and Yumkasaurus warriors. They can be found all over Natlan as they're common foes.

