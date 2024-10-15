Mualani has such a contagious smile in Genshin Impact, and to keep her on your party, you'll want to get her ascension materials and level her up. You'll need to explore a bunch of Natlan to get what you need on this quest to Level 90.

Mualani needs lots of Sprayfeather Gills to level up to 90.

Mualani Ascension Materials You'll Need

Mualani in Genshin Impact requires many ascension materials to get her to the maximum level. You'll need the following for this adventure:

How to Get Varunada Lazurite Materials and Whistles

You should take down hydro-related bosses to get the Varunada Lazurite materials you require in Genshin Impact. Some examples include the Hydro Hypostasis, Hydro Tulpa, Rhodeia of Loch, and Solitary Suanni. Some of the weekly bosses like Childe and Stormterror Dvalin also drop these materials.

The various whistles you can get in Natlan are from defeated warriors across the region. Take down the Flowing Blade enemies, Forged Sand foes, Koholasaurus Warriors, Swiftstep enemies, Tepetilisaurus Warriors, and the Yumkasaurus Warriors. You can craft higher level Varunada Lazurite and whistles by using lesser-level materials as well. You'll just need a bit of Mora to craft these materials.

Where Can You Get Sprayfeather Gills?

Sprayfeather Gills are found within the Toyac Springs area of the Natlan region. They congregate among Ameyalco Waters primarily with some sparsed south of the area. Where the water and land meet is where you'll spot these gills in Genshin Impact.

They're pretty blue flowers with a yellow/orange tinge on their tips. You'll find them on both sides of the river. It might be helpful to have someone like Venti in your team, so you can easily glide from one side to the next. Mualani can glide in the water as well while she rides her pet. You can also transform into one of the amphibious creatures on the side. Thankfully, they're just as easy as finding Quenepa Berries in Genshin Impact.

How To Get Mark of the Binding Blessing

Mark of the Binding Blessing is a drop that's gained by defeating the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant. It's a boss located on Huitztli Hill. It's underground, so try to find the cracks in the ground and glide down to face the creature.

While fighting the boss, it can unleash a spinning attack. Try to watch out for it and take your time with your strikes. It will also turn into a phoenix-like creature and release shards of fire. Avoid them by sprinting to the side. It may slam its claws on the ground, creating an impact. Use a ranged hydro character like Barbara to get it out of its state or wait for it to stop its relentless attacks until it faints. If you found this boss tough, you might be happy to know Kachina's ascension materials are a little easier to get.