With years of limited-time events in Genshin Impact, you’re sure to have built a collection of exclusive weapons to remember them by. With so many weapons to choose from, some specifically tailored to the character’s aesthetics, you’re sure to look stylish on the battlefield. Of course, many of these are also powerful and will serve your character builds well.

Always be sure to finish your events for these exclusive rewards, ranking up weapons and making memories along the way. Your favorite weapon may not return if it is tied to a seasonal event, so be sure to grab it while you can. Or if you have too many weapons, they may be left to collect dust in your inventory. Hey, at least it's bragging rights to new players. Who’s got the oldest weapon? Festering Desire users won that one. (Still praying for that rerun. Maybe one day.)

10 Oathsworn Eye:

Three Realms Gateway Offering: 2.5

The Oathsworn Eye is a 4-star catalyst that could be obtained during version 2.5. A beautiful shell surrounded by waves and an Inazuman archway, all brought together with a slit eye in the center.

Its main stat is ATK%, good for any catalyst who scales off it with additional buffs for Energy Recharge after using elemental skills. Our recommendation for this weapon is Charlotte, a cryo catalyst healer who scales off ATK%. Not only will this weapon help boost her healing, but it can also increase energy recharge for unleashing her elemental burst, dealing AoE Cryo DMG and healing your party while she’s off-field.

9 Fading Twilight

Perilous Trail: 2.7

Fading Twilight is a 4-star bow that could be obtained during version 2.7. A white bow with golden detailing and a black undercoat, adorned with glowing orbs.

This bow's main stat is Energy Recharge with three separate states that increase DMG by 12%, 20% and 28% respectively. These effects can be triggered off-field, which makes it ideal for any support unit. Our recommendation is Yelan, whose elemental burst deals Hydro DMG for every normal attack you deal, even when she’s off-field. However, any long-lasting burst support user can use this such as Collei.

8 Ash-Graven Drinking Horn

Traces of Artistry: 5.0

Ash-Graven Drinking Horn is a 4-star catalyst that could be obtained during version 5.0. A spiral blue and orange drinking horn that resembles the lava beneath Natlan.

With an HP% main stat, this weapon can deal AoE DMG up to 80% of the user's Max HP for attacks every 15 seconds. We recommend this weapon for Mualani, a Hydro DPS who scales off her HP. It also matches her style perfectly! However, if you want your healers to deal some extra supporting damage, then Barbara and Kokomi will also benefit from this.

7 Cinnabar Spindle

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms: 2.3

The Cinnabar Spindle is a 4-star sword that could be obtained during version 1.2. A silver blade with a golden handle, decorated with striking blue details.

The Cinnabar Spindle’s main stat is DEF%, boosting elemental skill DMG by 80% of the user’s DEF. We recommend this sword for Albedo, who not only matches it perfectly, but it is also a geo-support unit that scales of his DEF. His skill is great for crystalize reactions on the battlefield. Other characters who may benefit from this weapon include Xilonen, boosting her DMG in her Nightsoul’s Blessing state.

6 Dodoco Tales

Midsummer Island Adventure: 1.6

Dodoco Tales is a 4-star catalyst that could be obtained during version 1.6. A book with various shades of red and clover details in the centre, all wrapped up in a gold-like trim.

This book’s main stat is ATK%, increasing the DMG of charged attacks and the user’s ATK temporarily. We recommend Klee for this weapon as it was made to be her perfect match. A powerful pyro catalyst who’s best when unleashing charged attacks. However, Yanfei functions very similar to Klee, a 4-star equivalent, who will also benefit just as well from it.

5 "Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword"

Roses and Muskets: 4.3

"Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword" is a 4-star claymore that could be obtained during version 4.3. A golden sword with a blue center, decorated with stickers of Melusines and stars.

This claymore offers Energy Recharge while increasing ATK by 24%. If you’ve done your Fontaine quests, you can gain an additional 24% for all the Melusines you helped. This claymore is diverse and will work well on any user, but we recommend Navia. One of the strongest Geo DPS characters who will appreciate the 48% ATK increase with plenty of energy recharge to unleash her powerful elemental burst.

4 Mailed Flower

Windblume's Breath: 3.5