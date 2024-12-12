Among Genshin Impact’s wealth of additional content is the Imaginarium Theater, and inside that theater is a magical painting that gives access to Envisaged Echoes challenges. These are special missions that are only available to certain characters, and only once they’ve reached Level 90 and Friendship Level 8. After meeting those requirements, the character can take on a solo mission to unlock their Envisaged Echo: a unique cosmetic that creates a special effect when they walk or run.

Jean’s Envisaged Echo challenge is particularly tough, and you’ll have to build and play her a bit differently than usual in order to clear it. Here's an effective setup for this challenge, as well as what the mission actually entails and how to clear it efficiently in this fantastic free-to-play title.

How to Build Jean

Jean is an unusual character in Genshin Impact: a healer who scales with ATK, which lets her also fill a sub-DPS role. For this challenge, though, you’ll need a lot of Energy Recharge so you can use Dandelion Breeze (Jean’s Elemental Burst) as often as possible.

Don’t worry about Jean's damage output right now. DPS is nearly irrelevant to her Envisaged Echoes challenge.

Picking the Right Weapon

Jean’s best weapons, including her signature Skyward Blade, are a death sentence here. The Favonius Sword will be your best bet, especially if you’ve got it at a high Refinement Rank. It provides Elemental Particles on a critical hit, along with a significant boost to Energy Recharge, ensuring that your Elemental Burst is always ready when you need it.

The Sacrificial Sword isn’t quite as effective, since it doesn’t directly provide Elemental Particles, but it will work as a backup plan. This weapon has a chance to instantly end the cooldown on your Elemental Skill, which can be useful—it helps you to throw enemies around more easily and generate energy via elemental damage.

Unfortunately, the Sacrificial Sword’s ability has a pretty hefty cooldown of its own (ranging from 16 seconds to 30 seconds depending on Refinement Rank), making it much less potent than it could be.

Also unfortunately, both of those weapons are only obtainable through Wish banners. If you don't already have one of them already, then you're out of luck until the next time they cycle around. You could try using the 3-star Skyrider Sword (which can be obtained from the NPC Pan Guan'er in Liyue), or stick with whichever weapon you're currently using and get as much Energy Recharge as possible from your Artifacts to make up the difference.

Picking the Right Artifacts

When it comes to picking Artifacts, there are a wealth of options in the game. look for 2-piece set bonuses that boost Energy Recharge, ATK, or Healing. For instance, two pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate along with two pieces of Gladiator’s Finale or Maiden Beloved will be an effective setup.

The same holds true for the individual Artifacts’ stat boosts. Ideally, your Sands should boost Energy Recharge, your Goblet should boost ATK, and your Circlet should boost Healing or ATK (if you're using the Favonius Sword, Crit Rate is also a strong choice for your Circlet). Admittedly, this may not be possible with Genshin’s infamously random Artifact stats, but your setup doesn’t have to be perfect. Do the best you can with what you have, or farm Domains for more Artifacts if needed.

Here's where to get some Artifacts that will prove useful:

Artifact Boosts To Unlock Shimenawa's Remembrance ATK Clear the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Inazuma. Gladiator's Finale ATK Defeat any Boss enemy and claim the Trounce Blossom it leaves behind. Emblem of Severed Fate Energy Recharge Clear the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Inazuma. Maiden Beloved Healing Clear the Valley of Remembrance Domain in Mondstadt.

Momiji-Dyed Court provides both Emblem of Severed Fate and Shimenawa's Remembrance pieces as rewards, making it a very efficient place to farm for this challenge.

Once you’re satisfied with Jean’s setup, follow these simple steps:

Warp to the Theater Lobby in Mondstadt.

Go to the Envisaged Echoes painting, which is directly to your left when you first appear in the Lobby.

Once here, select Jean’s challenge to get started.

How to Beat the Challenge

Jean’s Envisaged Echo challenge is to fend off waves of Treasure Hoarders while protecting a cache of resources on a small platform. You need to defeat a total of 15 enemies, which isn’t as easy as it sounds when you’re stuck with nothing but a Jean who's not built for DPS.

Pugilists and Pyro Potioneers are the most dangerous enemies here. The Pugilists have to get in close to strike, but they deal an alarming amount of damage if given the chance, so keeping them away from the supplies should be your first priority. Meanwhile, the Potioneers stand back to throw burning flasks. While those aren’t as powerful as the Pugilists’ attacks, they’ll keep dealing damage even after the Potioneers die.

The other types of Treasure Hoarders aren’t nearly as threatening, so prioritize the other targets and take these out whenever you’re able to.

Learn the enemy spawn patterns so you’re ready to intercept them before they can destroy the supply cache. Also remember that enemies will target you after you deal damage to them, so use that to your advantage and draw their attention as needed.

The best way to kill the Treasure Hoarders is to simply knock them off the edge of the platform. Gale Blade (Jean’s Elemental Skill) is especially useful for this because it draws in enemies and then sends them flying. Two of the platform’s walls have large openings, and another has a window a little way up it, so throw the enemies off the stage however and wherever you can depending on your current position. Unfortunately, the fourth side is completely walled off and therefore useless for this purpose.

Finally, although this is a defense mission, the biggest problem is surviving the ticking Pyro damage that the special rules inflict on you. It will burn through Jean’s HP in seconds, her regular attacks don’t heal nearly enough to offset the damage, and you can’t use items to make up the difference. Therefore, your only hope is to spam Jean’s Elemental Burst and stay inside the healing field it creates as much as possible.

That’s why Energy Recharge is so important for this challenge—you always need to be ready to reuse Dandelion Breeze as soon as its cooldown ends.

Once you defeat the final Treasure Hoarder the challenge will end, and you’ll be rewarded with Jean’s Envisaged Echo, which is called Dandelion Knight. This unique cosmetic causes a visible wind and dandelion seeds to float behind Jean wherever she goes.