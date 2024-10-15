Kinich is a strong Natlan hero who can be ascended to Level 90 in Genshin Impact. You'll need to take down a powerful boss and explore the vast land of Natlan to power this guy up to his highest potential.

All Kinich Ascension Materials

In order to completely ascend Kinich in Genshin Impact, you'll need the following materials:

Where to Find Nagadus Emerald Elements and Fangs

In order to get the various Nagadus Emerald elements from Slivers to Gemstones, there are four bosses you'll want to take down. They include the Dendro Hypostasis, Jadeplume Terrorshroom, Guardian of Apep's Oasis, and the Kongamato. If you decide to take on the Kongamato, get a Pyro character on your team before continuing.

To get the various fangs, eliminate the various creatures within Natlan. For the Fangs, you can take out the cute animals such as Yumasaurus Koholasaurus, Tepetilisaurus, and Yumkasaurus. The whelps also drop these resources.

Overripe Flamegranate Location

Overripe Flamegranate is retrieved from taking on the Kongamato boss. It's located southwest of the Sulfurous Veins and east of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. It's a fairly easy boss, thankfully. Dodge its spin attacks and take down the plants that spawn with Pyro attacks to stop them from eating and spitting out a fiery attack.

Saurian Claw Succulent is located nearby the Tepeacac Rise and Sulfurous Veins locations.

Saurian Claw Succulent Location

Saurian Claw Succulent can be found north of the Tepeacac Rise and around the Sulfurous Veins. It's also around the middle of the valley between these two locations. They have brown stems with fiery lines within them. The plant itself has a blue tip with red and orange sections of the petals. You can find quite a few around the pond near the checkpoint at the Sulforous Veins. They usually spawn in nearby bushes and ponds of water.

Ascension Materials for Kachina

If you've played Natlan's storyline, you likely have unlocked Kachina as a playable character. She also needs Overripe Flamegranates from the Kongamato boss, so you'll have to fight that enemy many times to ascend both characters fully. Kachina also needs Prithiva Topaz resources, Quenepa Berries, and Whistles from a bunch of enemies such as the Forged Sand warriors and Flowing Blade enemies. Good luck trying to ascend both characters. You may want to ascend the bow and arrow user Amber.