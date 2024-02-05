Quick Links Leaked Details About Chiori's Kit

In the ever-expanding world of Genshin Impact, anticipation is brewing as leaks reveal the complete ability kit for the upcoming Geo character, Chiori, set to make her debut in Patch 4.3. Initially glimpsed in the bustling center of Fontaine, Chiori is not just a fashion designer but a formidable warrior wielding two swords - a surprising twist for players expecting more traditional weaponry.

Leaked Details About Chiori's Kit

Chiori, slated as a five-star Geo DPS character, is expected to play a crucial role as a sub-DPS, showcasing a unique playstyle with her dual-sword wielding prowess. Leaks provided in a now removed Reddit thread by the trustworthy source, FouL, give Genshin enthusiasts a sneak peek into Chiori's elemental abilities:

Elemental Skill: Puppet Mastery

Chiori can summon a puppet that not only deals damage but also executes a slashing attack. The intrigue heightens as an additional puppet materializes when there's a Geo construct nearby, adding a strategic layer to her combat style.

Elemental Burst: Geo Whirlwind

Chiori's Elemental Burst unleashes a devastating area-of-effect (AoE) attack, showcasing her proficiency in Geo damage. Notably, players can switch characters mid-battle by pressing the button again or choose to boost the strength of her summoned puppets, providing flexibility and tactical options.

Chiori's playstyle leans heavily on Geo damage and synergizes exceptionally well with other Geo characters, such as Zhongli and the Traveler. Her effectiveness as an off-field character capable of buffing allies makes her a valuable addition to any team composition, particularly those emphasizing Geo elements.

While Genshin Impact enthusiasts were anticipating a Geo character paired with Navia, the leaks suggest otherwise. Chiori is positioned as a standalone force, currently in the early stages of development. As always, fans are reminded to approach these leaks with a degree of skepticism, considering the ongoing evolution of characters during development.

As the Geo wave continues to sweep through Genshin Impact, players can look forward to experimenting with Chiori's dual-sword technique and puppet mastery, adding a refreshing dimension to team dynamics in the upcoming Patch 4.3. Stay tuned for more updates as the world of Teyvat welcomes its latest Geo sensation.