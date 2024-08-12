Key Takeaways Fontaine's Furina is the top favorite in Genshin Impact with 2023 votes, loved for design and gameplay.

Aloy from the Horizon series received the least amount of love with only 37 votes and 1% popularity.

Lumine is preferred over Aether as the main character in Genshin Impact by a 7% margin.

Fans on the official Genshin Impact Reddit community have voted for their favorite characters in the game, and Fontaine's Furina is at the top of the list. Meanwhile, the guest character Aloy from the Horizon series by far received the least amount of love.

Neuvilette is one of the most liked Genshin Impact characters.

Most Beloved Genshin Impact Characters

ResidentSpin, a Reddit user on the official Genshin Impact community (via Game Rant), organized a poll and asked community members to rate their favorite characters from MiHoYo's game. Keep in mind that participants could vote for as many characters as they'd like. The results for the top five from a Reddit post include the following:

Furina (2023 votes and 55%) Neuvieltte (1394 votes and 37.9%) Navia (1362 votes and 37.1%) Nahida (1271 votes and 34.6%) Zhongli (1209 votes and 32.9%)

Furina is a relatively new character from the latest region of Fontaine. She is a five-star hero that's only appeared in two pulls so far in November 2023 and June-July 2024. She has a fashionable design and can be a powerful Hydro character for your team. One of her talents lets her summon either Salon Members or the Singer of Many Waters.

Related Where to Find Spring of the First Dewdrops in Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrops will help Navia ascend to higher levels in Genshin Impact.

"It's kinda impressive how the devs created her character as a beloved mega superstar in the story, and she actually lived up to her immense popularity among real players as well," said one of the commenters, jacobwhkhu.

Neuvilette is also a Fontaine character, so perhaps there's some recency bias spreading throughout the Genshin community. He has an epic deep voice by Final Fantasy XV actor Ray Chase and one of his abilities releases a huge Kamehameha-like beam of water towards his foes. He can obliterate his enemies in mere seconds, so it makes sense why he's so popular.

Genshin Impact players dislike Aloy.

The Least-Liked Genshin Impact Characters

Unfortunately, five characters are the least liked by the community. They are the following:

Aloy (37 votes and 1%) Mika (74 votes and 2%) Dori (113 votes and 3.1%) Xianyan (114 votes and 3.1%) Sayu (164 votes and 4.5%)

There hasn't been a new guest character since Aloy and there's probably good reason for that. She feels like a bare minimum inclusion in Genshin, and she's not even voiced by her original actress from the Horizon games.

The poll also found out a few other interesting details. In Genshin Impact, you can pick between Lumine and Aether as your main character. Those polled said they prefer Lumine over the male version by 7%. Additionally, all of the Archons in the game, such as Venti and Raiden, had more than 20% popularity.