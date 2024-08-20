Key Takeaways Genshin Impact coming to Xbox on Nov 20 with Game Pass perks.

Xbox gamers should try the long-awaited Genshin Impact for a unique experience.

More Eastern games like Final Fantasy XIV have been coming to Xbox.

Xbox fans have been waiting for a long time, but the Hoyoverse RPG Genshin Impact is finally arriving to Xbox One and Xbox Series systems on November 20. It will also include Xbox Game Pass perks as the latest Gamescom Opening Night trailer from Tuesday teases.

Genshin Impact heads to Xbox on November 20.

Genshin Impact Finally Heads to Xbox Systems

It has been a long four years, but Genshin Impact finally arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on November 20. The announcement arrived alongside a new trailer showcasing the region of Natlan and its characters. The end of the trailer also says there will be Xbox Game Pass integration, but no official word has been given on what exactly that is yet. If it's anything like what PlayStation Plus offers, there could be free Primogems and other resources.

Despite being announced for the Nintendo Switch a long time ago, there has been no word yet on when that port launches. The last we heard was back in 2022 when the developer said that it was still in development. With Genshin Impact running on all sorts of iOS and Android phones, it is bizarre the free-to-play game hasn't arrived on the platform yet. Perhaps it's waiting for the Switch successor, instead.

Xbox Gamers Should Check Out Genshin Impact

Xbox users who haven't played Genshin Impact yet should get in on the action. "Where miHoYo's inspirations and references may be a little too on-the-nose or obvious in parts, it's similarly made up for via its wealth of content and of an exploration element that is well designed, but more importantly brilliantly emergent," said our review. "In one moment, it might be the intrigue of a distant landmark, or in another the wild and flashy power-trip that is its elemental-based combat."

Thankfully, Xbox has been getting more Eastern-born games over the past few years. The MMO Final Fantasy XIV is now available on Xbox systems after a long time, and the whole Kingdom Hearts series launched on Microsoft's systems for the first time this generation. Hopefully, this trend continues for those who play games on Xbox systems.

Gamescom Opening Night Live revealed many different games on Tuesday, rivaling what was shown during a disappointing Summer Games Fest. It has revealed Dying Light: The Beast, the Path of Exile 2 early access release date, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Borderlands 4, and an impressive gameplay reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.