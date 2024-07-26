Alley Hunter 565 ATK 565 Oppidan Ambush While the character equipped with this weapon is in the party but not on the field, their DMG increases by 2% every second up to a max of 20%. When the character is on the field for more than 4s, the aforementioned DMG buff decreases by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

Amos' Bow 608 ATK 608 Strong-Willed Increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1s the arrow is in the air for up to 5 times.

Aqua Simulacra 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% The Cleansing Form HP is increased by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is increased by 20%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

Blackcliff Warbow 565 CRIT DMG 36.8% Press the Advantage After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Cloudforged 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Crag-Chiseled Forge After Elemental Energy is decreased, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 for 18s. Max 2 stacks.

Compound Bow 454 Physical DMG Bonus 69.0% Infusion Arrow Normal Attack and Charged Attack hits increase ATK by 4% and Normal ATK SPD by 1.2% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s.

Elegy for the End 608 Energy Recharge 55.1% The Parting Refrain A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Farewell Song"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Farewell Song"" increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

End of the Line 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Net Snapper Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, dealing 80% ATK as AoE DMG upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG. Only 1 instance of AoE DMG can be caused every 2s in this way. Flowrider can be triggered once every 12s.

Fading Twilight 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Radiance of the Deeps Has three states, Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze, which increase DMG dealt by 6%/10%/14% respectively. When attacks hit opponents, this weapon will switch to the next state. This weapon can change states once every 7s. The character equipping this weapon can still trigger the state switch while not on the field.

Favonius Warbow 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Hamayumi 454 ATK 454 Full Draw Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. When the equipping character's Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%.

Hunter's Path 542 CRIT Rate 44.1% At the End of the Beast-Paths Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

Ibis Piercer 565 ATK 565 Secret Wisdom's Favor The character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 within 6s after Charged Attacks hit opponents. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

King's Squire 454 ATK 454 Labyrinth Lord's Instruction Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

Messenger 448 CRIT DMG 31.2% Archer's Message Charged Attack hits on weak points deal an additional 100% ATK DMG as CRIT DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Mitternachts Waltz 510 Physical DMG Bonus 51.7% Evernight Duet Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5s. Elemental Skill hits on opponents increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 5s.

Mouun's Moon 565 ATK 565 Watatsumi Wavewalker For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Polar Star 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Daylight's Augury Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.

Predator 510 ATK 510 Strong Strike Effective only on the following platform:

Prototype Crescent 510 ATK 510 Unreturning Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.

Range Gauge 565 ATK 565 Masons' Ditty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Raven Bow 448 Elemental Mastery 94 Bane of Flame and Water Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 12%.

Recurve Bow 354 HP 46.9% Cull the Weak Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.

Royal Bow 510 ATK 510 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Rust 510 ATK 510 Rapid Firing Increases Normal Attack DMG by 40% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%.

Sacrificial Bow 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Scion of the Blazing Sun 565 CRIT Rate 18.4% The Way of Sunfire After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s.

Sharpshooter's Oath 401 CRIT DMG 46.9% Precise Increases DMG against weak spots by 24%.

Silvershower Heartstrings 542 HP 66.2% Dryas's Nocturne The equipping character can gain the Remedy effect. When they possess 1/2/3 Remedy stacks, Max HP will increase by 12%/24%/40%. 1 stack may be gained when the following conditions are met: 1 stack for 25s when using an Elemental Skill; 1 stack for 25s when the value of a Bond of Life value increases; 1 stack for 20s for performing healing. Stacks can still be triggered when the equipping character is not on the field. Each stack's duration is counted independently. In addition, when 3 stacks are active, Elemental Burst CRIT Rate will be increased by 28%. This effect will be canceled 4s after falling under 3 stacks.

Skyward Harp 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Echoing Ballad Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Slingshot 354 CRIT Rate 31.2% Slingshot If a Normal or Charged Attack hits a target within 0.3s of being fired, increases DMG by 36%. Otherwise, decreases DMG by 10%.

Song of Stillness 510 ATK 510 Benthic Pulse After the wielder is healed, they will deal 16% more DMG for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

The First Great Magic 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Parsifal the Great DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

The Stringless 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Arrowless Song Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%.

The Viridescent Hunt 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Verdant Wind Upon hit, Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to generate a Cyclone, which will continuously attract surrounding opponents, dealing 40% of ATK as DMG to these opponents every 0.5s for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 14s.

Thundering Pulse 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Rule by Thunder Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.