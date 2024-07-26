A Thousand Floating Dreams 542 Elemental Mastery 265 A Thousand Nights' Dawnsong Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character's DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Azure Skies Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

Blackcliff Agate 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Press the Advantage After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Cashflow Supervision 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Golden Blood-Tide ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.

Crane's Echoing Call 741 ATK 741 Cloudfall Axiom After the equipping character hits an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all nearby party members' Plunging Attacks will deal 28% increased DMG for 20s. When nearby party members hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will restore 2.5 Energy to the equipping character. Energy can be restored this way every 0.7s. This energy regain effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Dodoco Tales 454 ATK 454 Dodoventure! Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 16% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6s.

Emerald Orb 448 Elemental Mastery 94 Rapids Upon causing a Vaporize, Electro-Charged, Frozen, Bloom, or a Hydro-infused Swirl reaction, increases ATK by 20% for 12s.

Everlasting Moonglow 608 HP 49.6% Byakuya Kougetsu Healing Bonus increased by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s.

Eye of Perception 454 ATK 454 Echo Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to fire a Bolt of Perception, dealing 240% ATK as DMG. This bolt can bounce between opponents a maximum of 4 times. This effect can occur once every 12s.

Favonius Codex 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Flowing Purity 565 ATK 565 Unfinished Masterpiece When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 8% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 2% All Elemental DMG Bonus, up to a maximum of 12%. This effect lasts 15s.

Frostbearer 510 ATK 510 Frost Burial Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Fruit of Fulfillment 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Full Circle Obtain the ""Wax and Wane"" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 24 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane can be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Hakushin Ring 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Sakura Saiguu After the character equipped with this weapon triggers an Electro elemental reaction, nearby party members of an Elemental Type involved in the elemental reaction receive a 10% Elemental DMG Bonus for their element, lasting 6s. Elemental Bonuses gained in this way cannot be stacked.

Jadefall's Splendor 608 HP 49.6% Primordial Jade Regalia For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Kagura's Verity 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Boundless Blessing Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Magic Guide 354 Elemental Mastery 187 Bane of Storm and Tide Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 12%.

Mappa Mare 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Infusion Scroll Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Memory of Dust 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Oathsworn Eye 565 ATK 565 People of the Faltering Light Increases Energy Recharge by 24% for 10s after using an Elemental Skill.

Otherworldly Story 401 Energy Recharge 39.0% Energy Shower Picking up an Elemental Energy Orb/Particle recovers 1% HP.

Pocket Grimoire 243

Prototype Amber 510 HP 41.3% Gilding Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration.

Royal Grimoire 565 ATK 565 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Sacrificial Fragments 454 Elemental Mastery 221 Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Jade 454 CRIT Rate 36.8% Jade Circulation When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s.

Skyward Atlas 674 ATK 674 Wandering Clouds Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

Solar Pearl 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Solar Shine Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20% for 6s. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 6s.

The Widsith 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Debut When the character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers 401 HP 35.2% Heritage When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 24% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s.

Tome of the Eternal Flow 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Aeon Wave HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character has 3 stacks or a third stack's duration refreshes, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance 674 CRIT DMG 44.1% Bygone Azure Teardrop Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

Twin Nephrite 448 CRIT Rate 15.6% Guerilla Tactics Defeating an opponent increases Movement SPD and ATK by 12% for 15s.

Wandering Evenstar 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Wildling Nightstar The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.