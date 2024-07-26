In Genshin Impact , Claymores are one of the weapon types available for combat. A claymore is much like a sword, but larger. Therefore, it restricts your combat speed when wielding. However, they tend to deal significantly higher damage per strike than smaller, more versatile weapons like the polearm or sword.
Claymore attacks have a broad range for a melee weapon capable of wide swings and powerful chain attacks. Like the other weapons in Genshin Impact, attacks with a claymore can be charged for maximum effect. The type of charged attack will depend on the weapon used. However, charged attacks can be spinning attacks or damage-heavy slashes. Below is a detailed listing of all Claymores available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Weapon
|
Base ATK
|
Bonus
|
Bonus Amt
|
Ability
|
Ability Description
|
510
|
ATK
|
510
|
Watatsumi Wavewalker
|
For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.
|
608
|
CRIT Rate
|
33.1%
|
Desert Watch
|
After the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character's Max HP will be increased by 32%.
|
510
|
CRIT DMG
|
55.1%
|
Press the Advantage
|
After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.
|
354
|
Elemental Mastery
|
187
|
Bane of Fire and Thunder
|
Increases DMG dealt against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 12%.
|
401
|
ATK
|
401
|
Blunt Conclusion
|
After using an Elemental Skill, on hit, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 60% of ATK in a small AoE. Effect lasts 15s. DMG can only occur once every 3s.
|
454
|
Energy Recharge
|
61.3%
|
Windfall
|
CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.
|
401
|
HP
|
35.2%
|
Unbending
|
When HP falls below 70%, increases Charged Attack DMG by 30% and Charged Attacks become harder to interrupt.
|
565
|
Energy Recharge
|
30.6%
|
Forest Sanctuary
|
After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.
|
510
|
Energy Recharge
|
45.9%
|
Samurai Conduct
|
Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.
|
510
|
ATK
|
510
|
Lithic Axiom: Unity
|
For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.
|
454
|
ATK
|
454
|
Oceanic Victory
|
Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals 100% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s.
|
565
|
Elemental Mastery
|
110
|
Whispers of Wind and Flower
|
Within 8s after the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.
|
510
|
Elemental Mastery
|
165
|
Desert Pavilion
|
The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.
|
243
|
454
|
HP
|
55.1%
|
Sea Shanty
|
When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.
|
565
|
ATK
|
565
|
Crush
|
On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% ATK DMG to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s.
|
510
|
Elemental Mastery
|
165
|
Bane of Storm and Tide
|
Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%.
|
542
|
CRIT DMG
|
88.2%
|
Gokadaiou Otogibanashi
|
DEF is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of DEF.
|
565
|
ATK
|
565
|
Focus
|
Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.
|
565
|
Energy Recharge
|
30.6%
|
Composed
|
After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.
|
510
|
CRIT Rate
|
27.6%
|
Wavesplitter
|
Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.
|
401
|
Physical DMG Bonus
|
43.9%
|
Courage
|
On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can occur once every 0.5s.
|
674
|
Energy Recharge
|
36.8%
|
Sky-ripping Dragon Spine
|
Increases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to opponents along its path will be created when Normal or Charged Attacks hit. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.
|
565
|
Physical DMG Bonus
|
34.5%
|
Frost Burial
|
Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.
|
741
|
Physical DMG Bonus
|
20.7%
|
Rebel's Banner-Hymn
|
A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases ATK by 16%, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you possess 4 Sigils of Whispers, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" increases Normal ATK SPD by 12% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.
|
565
|
CRIT Rate
|
18.4%
|
""The Silver Tongue""
|
ATK will be increased by 16% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.
|
510
|
HP
|
41.3%
|
Rebellious Guardian
|
Taking DMG generates a shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by a shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.
|
608
|
ATK
|
608
|
Golden Majesty
|
Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.
|
510
|
ATK
|
510
|
White Cruising Wave
|
After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.
|
565
|
Energy Recharge
|
30.6%
|
Melussistance!
|
ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.
|
674
|
CRIT Rate
|
22.1%
|
Many Oaths of Dawn and Dusk
|
Increases ATK by 20%. When party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.
|
185
|
401
|
DEF
|
43.9%
|
Cull the Weak
|
Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.
|
510
|
DEF
|
51.7%
|
Infusion Blade
|
On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.5s.
|
608
|
ATK
|
608
|
Wolfish Tracker
|
Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members' ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.