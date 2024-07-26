Akuoumaru 510 ATK 510 Watatsumi Wavewalker For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Beacon of the Reed Sea 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Desert Watch After the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character's Max HP will be increased by 32%.

Blackcliff Slasher 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Press the Advantage After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Bloodtainted Greatsword 354 Elemental Mastery 187 Bane of Fire and Thunder Increases DMG dealt against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 12%.

Debate Club 401 ATK 401 Blunt Conclusion After using an Elemental Skill, on hit, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 60% of ATK in a small AoE. Effect lasts 15s. DMG can only occur once every 3s.

Favonius Greatsword 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ferrous Shadow 401 HP 35.2% Unbending When HP falls below 70%, increases Charged Attack DMG by 30% and Charged Attacks become harder to interrupt.

Forest Regalia 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Forest Sanctuary After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Samurai Conduct Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Lithic Blade 510 ATK 510 Lithic Axiom: Unity For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Luxurious Sea-Lord 454 ATK 454 Oceanic Victory Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals 100% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s.

Mailed Flower 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Whispers of Wind and Flower Within 8s after the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.

Makhaira Aquamarine 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Desert Pavilion The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Portable Power Saw 454 HP 55.1% Sea Shanty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Prototype Archaic 565 ATK 565 Crush On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% ATK DMG to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s.

Rainslasher 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Bane of Storm and Tide Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%.

Redhorn Stonethresher 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Gokadaiou Otogibanashi DEF is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of DEF.

Royal Greatsword 565 ATK 565 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Sacrificial Greatsword 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Serpent Spine 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Wavesplitter Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

Skyrider Greatsword 401 Physical DMG Bonus 43.9% Courage On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can occur once every 0.5s.

Skyward Pride 674 Energy Recharge 36.8% Sky-ripping Dragon Spine Increases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to opponents along its path will be created when Normal or Charged Attacks hit. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver 565 Physical DMG Bonus 34.5% Frost Burial Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Song of Broken Pines 741 Physical DMG Bonus 20.7% Rebel's Banner-Hymn A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases ATK by 16%, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you possess 4 Sigils of Whispers, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" increases Normal ATK SPD by 12% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Talking Stick 565 CRIT Rate 18.4% ""The Silver Tongue"" ATK will be increased by 16% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

The Bell 510 HP 41.3% Rebellious Guardian Taking DMG generates a shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by a shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.

The Unforged 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Tidal Shadow 510 ATK 510 White Cruising Wave After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Melussistance! ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.

Verdict 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Many Oaths of Dawn and Dusk Increases ATK by 20%. When party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Waster Greatsword 185

White Iron Greatsword 401 DEF 43.9% Cull the Weak Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.

Whiteblind 510 DEF 51.7% Infusion Blade On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.5s.