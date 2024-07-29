Ajilenakh Nut Cooking Ingredient A fruit that grows on evergreen trees within desert oases. The flesh under the tough skin is thick, sweet, and delicious, making it an important food source amongst the desert peoples.

Almond Cooking Ingredient A seed with a peculiar fragrance that gives food a refreshing taste.

Bacon Cooking Ingredient Smoked strips of pork. Crispy with a bit of fat, but not too greasy. Mmmmm... bacon.

Bamboo Shoot Cooking Ingredient A fresh young bamboo shoot, straight out of the ground. It is a delicious cooking ingredient with an exotic aroma, found exclusively in bamboo-growing regions.

Berry Cooking Ingredient Small, brightly-colored fruit. They can be found everywhere, and the taste of them wipes the fatigue of a long journey away.

Bird Egg Cooking Ingredient An incredibly versatile ingredient that can supply all of your daily protein needs.

Butter Cooking Ingredient An extract from milk. With the appropriate application, it can bring rich aromas to even the most basic ingredients.

Cabbage Cooking Ingredient A layered, leafy vegetable. Said to have originally been an ornamental plant, it certainly looks great in the pot.

Carrot Cooking Ingredient A healthy and nutritious vegetable that is crunchy and sweet to the taste. Easy to grow and harvest.

Cheese Cooking Ingredient Made from fermented milk. High in energy, it's used in a wide range of dishes.

Chenyu Adeptea Cooking Ingredient Tea grown in warm, moist areas in Chenyu Vale. After millennia of careful cultivation, the tea today emits a rich fragrance that can be savored from several streets away.

Chilled Meat Cooking Ingredient Rare, fresh meat.

Coffee Beans Cooking Ingredient A common fruit in Teyvat with a special aroma. It can be used to make beverages after being ground.

Crab Cooking Ingredient A shelled creature that lives near the ocean. Its flaky, delicious meat can easily be made into tasty dishes.

Crab Roe Cooking Ingredient A delicacy specific to female crabs. A rare and prized ingredient that isn't quite to everyone's taste.

Cream Cooking Ingredient A dairy product made from milk. An essential ingredient in making pastries.

Eel Meat Cooking Ingredient The fresh meat of an Unagi/Eel. If handled properly, it can be used to make fresh, lovely food.

Fermented Juice Cooking Ingredient A fermented juice with a unique fruity scent. It is often used as a marinade.

Fish Cooking Ingredient A fresh fillet of fish. Handled properly, it can make a rich dish.

Flour Cooking Ingredient A powder ground from wheat. No matter what it goes into, it brings a sense of satisfaction to the diner.

Fowl Cooking Ingredient A fresh chunk of fowl. Handled properly, it can make a hearty meal.

Glabrous Beans Cooking Ingredient A common legume in Teyvat with a light aroma. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, and is thus widely accepted by people all over the world.

Ham Cooking Ingredient Smoked leg meat. Even the thinnest slice is packed full of flavor.

Harra Fruit Cooking Ingredient Growing in the hot humid rainforest, it is a fruit with a special spicy aroma. When ground to powder, spices can be made from it. It is the most valued spice plant in Sumeru.

Jam Cooking Ingredient A gelatinous substance made from fruit and sugar. Even a little bit can easily wake up tired taste buds.

Lavender Melon Cooking Ingredient A brightly-colored fruit. The flesh within transforms into food with a unique mouthfeel when cooked.

Lotus Head Cooking Ingredient An aquatic plant native to Liyue that grows and blooms in pairs. One is fragrant, and the other bitter. It's said to make a good herbal medicine.

Marcotte Cooking Ingredient A pink flower with a pearl-like luster and rich scent profile. It is one of the most important ingredients in a perfumer's arsenal.

Matsutake Cooking Ingredient A rare fungus that generally grows on or near pine trees. Its delicate aroma gives away its location.

Milk Cooking Ingredient Sweet and fragrant cow's milk. Don't waste a single drop, not even that one rolling down your chin.

Mint Cooking Ingredient A refreshingly cool ingredient. The cool, fresh flavor can cut through the heat of many dishes.

Mushroom Cooking Ingredient Hardy common fungi. Can grow anywhere with the right amount of shade and moisture.

Mysterious Meat Cooking Ingredient A fresh chunk of meat that seems to be radiating an enigmatic aura. Wonder what it'll taste like?

Mysterious Meat Product Material The mysterious meat can become something a lot more ordinary once specially processed.

Onion Cooking Ingredient A spherical vegetable. As vengeance for cutting it, it will make you cry, no matter how brave you are.

Pepper Cooking Ingredient Peppery. Cuts through oily flavors and excites the taste buds. Goes best on meat.

Pinecone Cooking Ingredient Filled with oil-rich seeds. Certainly won't be growing into a tree from inside a squirrel's stomach.

Potato Cooking Ingredient A chunky vegetable. A gift from the earth that you never tire of with its multitude of cooking methods.

Radish Cooking Ingredient Rich in fiber and nutrients. Easy to grow and harvest.

Raw Meat Cooking Ingredient A fresh chunk of meat. Handled properly, it can be used to make delicious food.

Rice Cooking Ingredient A grain crop commonly found in Teyvat. People of all walks of life enjoy its distinct grainy texture. As the saying goes, ""The same kind of rice can feed one hundred kinds of people.""

Salt Cooking Ingredient A savory seasoning. A precise but adequate amount will elevate the quality of the cuisine.

Sausage Cooking Ingredient Finely minced meat wrapped in a skin. A staple of every meat lover's daily diet.

Seagrass Cooking Ingredient A plant that grows in shallow seas. It adds a unique flavor to dishes.

Shrimp Meat Cooking Ingredient A whole piece of deep sea shrimp meat, full of nutrients and bursting with delicious flavor.

Smoked Fowl Cooking Ingredient Fowl that has been smoked. The firmness of the meat gives new texture to dishes.

Snapdragon Cooking Ingredient Can be eaten once cooked. As a spice, it can bring wonderful flavor to dishes.

Spice Cooking Ingredient A seasoning with varied flavors. It is made from dried Harra Fruits and can enrich the taste of a dish. Therefore, Sumeru locals say, ""Spice goes well with anything.""

Sugar Cooking Ingredient A seasoning derived from Sweet Flowers. Has the power to give both energy and happiness.

Sumeru Rose Cooking Ingredient Bright and beautiful, these pure purple flowers give off a pleasant fragrance that will give any passerby pause. While some like to call this a type of ""rambler rose,"" its relative lack of multiple flowers means that it falls under a different floral classification.

Sweet Flower Cooking Ingredient Particularly fragrant flowers. They can be found easily, even in the dark. Just follow the scent.

Tidalga Cooking Ingredient An algae floating with the tides that sustains itself by feeding on substances produced by other plants. Though often mistaken for zooplankton, based on its nature, Tidalga is actually a type of phytoplankton.

Tofu Cooking Ingredient Freshly made bean product that has a silky-smooth tender texture.

Tomato Cooking Ingredient A bright red ingredient that gives a tangy kick. Yes, the ""fruit or vegetable"" debate is still going...

Wheat Cooking Ingredient Golden, sun-kissed tassels. Needs to be ground down to flour for further use.