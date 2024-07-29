In Genshin Impact , cooking materials are essential to crafting the best dishes to offer both health and temporary stat boosts while adventuring out in the world. Below is a listing of all cooking ingredients available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Item
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Description
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fruit that grows on evergreen trees within desert oases. The flesh under the tough skin is thick, sweet, and delicious, making it an important food source amongst the desert peoples.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A seed with a peculiar fragrance that gives food a refreshing taste.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Smoked strips of pork. Crispy with a bit of fat, but not too greasy. Mmmmm... bacon.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fresh young bamboo shoot, straight out of the ground. It is a delicious cooking ingredient with an exotic aroma, found exclusively in bamboo-growing regions.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Small, brightly-colored fruit. They can be found everywhere, and the taste of them wipes the fatigue of a long journey away.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
An incredibly versatile ingredient that can supply all of your daily protein needs.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
An extract from milk. With the appropriate application, it can bring rich aromas to even the most basic ingredients.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A layered, leafy vegetable. Said to have originally been an ornamental plant, it certainly looks great in the pot.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A healthy and nutritious vegetable that is crunchy and sweet to the taste. Easy to grow and harvest.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Made from fermented milk. High in energy, it's used in a wide range of dishes.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Tea grown in warm, moist areas in Chenyu Vale. After millennia of careful cultivation, the tea today emits a rich fragrance that can be savored from several streets away.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Rare, fresh meat.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A common fruit in Teyvat with a special aroma. It can be used to make beverages after being ground.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A shelled creature that lives near the ocean. Its flaky, delicious meat can easily be made into tasty dishes.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A delicacy specific to female crabs. A rare and prized ingredient that isn't quite to everyone's taste.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A dairy product made from milk. An essential ingredient in making pastries.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
The fresh meat of an Unagi/Eel. If handled properly, it can be used to make fresh, lovely food.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fermented juice with a unique fruity scent. It is often used as a marinade.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fresh fillet of fish. Handled properly, it can make a rich dish.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A powder ground from wheat. No matter what it goes into, it brings a sense of satisfaction to the diner.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fresh chunk of fowl. Handled properly, it can make a hearty meal.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A common legume in Teyvat with a light aroma. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, and is thus widely accepted by people all over the world.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Smoked leg meat. Even the thinnest slice is packed full of flavor.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Growing in the hot humid rainforest, it is a fruit with a special spicy aroma. When ground to powder, spices can be made from it. It is the most valued spice plant in Sumeru.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A gelatinous substance made from fruit and sugar. Even a little bit can easily wake up tired taste buds.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A brightly-colored fruit. The flesh within transforms into food with a unique mouthfeel when cooked.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
An aquatic plant native to Liyue that grows and blooms in pairs. One is fragrant, and the other bitter. It's said to make a good herbal medicine.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A pink flower with a pearl-like luster and rich scent profile. It is one of the most important ingredients in a perfumer's arsenal.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A rare fungus that generally grows on or near pine trees. Its delicate aroma gives away its location.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Sweet and fragrant cow's milk. Don't waste a single drop, not even that one rolling down your chin.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A refreshingly cool ingredient. The cool, fresh flavor can cut through the heat of many dishes.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Hardy common fungi. Can grow anywhere with the right amount of shade and moisture.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fresh chunk of meat that seems to be radiating an enigmatic aura. Wonder what it'll taste like?
|
Material
|
The mysterious meat can become something a lot more ordinary once specially processed.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A spherical vegetable. As vengeance for cutting it, it will make you cry, no matter how brave you are.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Peppery. Cuts through oily flavors and excites the taste buds. Goes best on meat.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Filled with oil-rich seeds. Certainly won't be growing into a tree from inside a squirrel's stomach.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A chunky vegetable. A gift from the earth that you never tire of with its multitude of cooking methods.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Rich in fiber and nutrients. Easy to grow and harvest.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A fresh chunk of meat. Handled properly, it can be used to make delicious food.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A grain crop commonly found in Teyvat. People of all walks of life enjoy its distinct grainy texture. As the saying goes, ""The same kind of rice can feed one hundred kinds of people.""
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A savory seasoning. A precise but adequate amount will elevate the quality of the cuisine.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Finely minced meat wrapped in a skin. A staple of every meat lover's daily diet.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A plant that grows in shallow seas. It adds a unique flavor to dishes.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A whole piece of deep sea shrimp meat, full of nutrients and bursting with delicious flavor.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Fowl that has been smoked. The firmness of the meat gives new texture to dishes.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Can be eaten once cooked. As a spice, it can bring wonderful flavor to dishes.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A seasoning with varied flavors. It is made from dried Harra Fruits and can enrich the taste of a dish. Therefore, Sumeru locals say, ""Spice goes well with anything.""
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A seasoning derived from Sweet Flowers. Has the power to give both energy and happiness.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Bright and beautiful, these pure purple flowers give off a pleasant fragrance that will give any passerby pause. While some like to call this a type of ""rambler rose,"" its relative lack of multiple flowers means that it falls under a different floral classification.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Particularly fragrant flowers. They can be found easily, even in the dark. Just follow the scent.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
An algae floating with the tides that sustains itself by feeding on substances produced by other plants. Though often mistaken for zooplankton, based on its nature, Tidalga is actually a type of phytoplankton.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Freshly made bean product that has a silky-smooth tender texture.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
A bright red ingredient that gives a tangy kick. Yes, the ""fruit or vegetable"" debate is still going...
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
Golden, sun-kissed tassels. Needs to be ground down to flour for further use.
|
Cooking Ingredient
|
The fruit of a forest shrub. Its flesh is firm and sweet. It is said to have a calming effect on the mind.