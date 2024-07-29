Abiding Angelfish A rare and valuable butterflyfish variant from Liyue. At present, it can only be found near water bodies around the abodes of the adepti. Its pale white lines are very striking, and it has greater longevity than other members of the species and is thus regarded to be a lucky fish blessed by the adepti. Most people from Liyue will refuse to eat this fish on principle, given the common respect for the adepti, but some fear no such superstition and claim that eating these fish can help one extend one's years.

Aizen Medaka A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail. Long ago, there was a funny story that said that you could get Aizen Medaka by throwing normal Medaka into a pot of blue dye. This was most likely born from a child's over-active imagination, but has nonetheless given rise to not a few unscrupulous fish hawkers. This in turn has given rise to some conversations that go something like ""Hey, is it just me, or is the blue on your fish washing off?"" In response, the Ministry of Civil Affairs specifically posted this notice: ""The market is a wet and wild place. Beware of influxes of blue fish.""

Akai Maou A stickleback with a fierce appearance and a manner to match. It will fight anyone and anything under the sea for food — a veritable and much-feared robber in red. Its fiery-red coloration seems to have much to do with Pyro, for while they cannot quite become flame generators, they do have some control over high temperatures. They can convert energy from their food and focus it on their dangerous snouts, making them underwater scoundrels indeed.

Betta A swift, fierce fish with spiny fins whose spiny mouth can pierce the current when it swims at full speed. Its capabilities have earned it the nicknames ""The Cutter"" and ""Hard-To-Get.""

Bitter Pufferfish A rare pufferfish variant. As the name suggests, this creature spreads bitterness wherever it goes in the underwater world. Its water cannon projectiles are slower and smaller than those of its ordinary counterparts, but the power of such attacks is undiminished due to the incredibly bitter pheromones within. During their courtship phase, an observer might bear witness to the curious sight of males and females of this species blasting each other with these water cannons. Perhaps passing on the bitterness of life is also a manifestation of love.

Blazing Heartfeather Bass Peculiar fishes that look like a heart from the side, which are said to be related to bass. Their dorsal and ventral fins are comprised of flexible bones that are as slender as feathers, hence why researchers proposed the name ""Heartfeather Bass.""

Brown Shirakodai A gentle, elegant butterflyfish variant. It has a lovely, streamlined dorsal fin, and has the nickname ""Queen of the Waters.""

Crystalfish A rare Medaka that glitters like crystal. Its patterns are very intricate indeed, to the point where it is often called the ""Medaka Aesthete.""

Dawncatcher A rare species of Medaka that has a brilliant sheen. It seems like a variant species of the normal Medaka, but it has a very different appearance and living habits.

Divda Ray A strange cartilaginous fish that was once thought to be a fantastical creature, only recorded in some ancient scrolls of art on Watatsumi Island. As the seal over Enkanomiya was opened, their true forms were laid bare before the eyes of all.

Formalo Ray A strange cartilaginous fish that was once thought to be a fantastical creature, only recorded in some ancient scrolls of art on Watatsumi Island. As the seal over Enkanomiya was opened, their true forms were laid bare before the eyes of all.

Glaze Medaka A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail.

Golden Koi A large fish said to be the descendant of dragons.

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin A fish with unique morphology and Sumeru's cousin to the butterfly fish. This fish has a broad skeleton and a unique curved body. Legend has it that the first fishermen to catch this fish had their rods tilted at the end of the tail fin and found that the two, when combined, resemble a polearm, hence giving rise to the name ""Axe Marlin."" This name has made much more of an impression than its scientific name, the ""Anchor Hook Butterfly,"" and it is thus colloquially used amongst most people.

Jade Heartfeather Bass Peculiar fish that look like a heart from the side, which are said to be related to bass. Their dorsal and ventral fins are comprised of flexible bones that are as slender as feathers, hence the proposed name ""Heartfeather Bass.""

Lazurite Axe Marlin A fish with unique morphology and Sumeru's cousin to the butterfly fish. This fish has a broad skeleton and a unique curved body. Legend has it that the first fishermen to catch this fish had their rods tilted at the end of the tail fin and found that the two, when combined, resemble a polearm, hence giving rise to the name ""Axe Marlin."" This name has made much more of an impression than its scientific name, the ""Anchor Hook Butterfly,"" and it is thus colloquially used amongst most people.

Lunged Stickleback A swift, fierce fish with spiny fins whose spiny mouth can pierce the current when it swims at full speed. Its capabilities have earned it the nicknames ""The Cutter"" and ""Hard-To-Get.""

Maintenance Mek: Gold Leader Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates.

Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Medaka A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail.

Peach of the Deep Waves Medium-sized, round fish with horn-like cartilage that is used to dig underwater burrows, build shelters and drive away creatures that try to harm them.

Pufferfish Round and short pelvic fins, a plump body, and a plain face make up most people's first impression of the pufferfish. This is by and large an accurate assessment of its character as well: dull, slow, and lazy. However, few people know that this rather silly exterior hides a killer technique — this fish is capable of sucking water into its body before expelling it like a cannonball from its mouth with such force and pinpoint accuracy that even fishermen might be stunned by it. Truly, it is a first-rate killer in the water.

Purple Shirakodai A gentle, elegant butterflyfish variant. It has a lovely, streamlined dorsal fin, and has the nickname ""Queen of the Waters.""

Raimei Angelfish A rare and valuable butterflyfish variant from Inazuma. It loves water bodies suffused with Electro, and seems to derive joy from electric currents.

Rippling Heartfeather Bass Peculiar fishes that look like a heart from the side, which are said to be related to bass. Their dorsal and ventral fins are comprised of flexible bones that are as slender as feathers, hence why researchers proposed the name ""Heartfeather Bass.""

Rusty Koi A large fish said to be the descendant of dragons.

Sandstorm Angler A medium-sized, round fish with horn-like cartilages that is used to dig underwater burrows, build shelters and drive away creatures that try to harm it.

Snowstrider A rare stickleback that only dwells in snowy, mountainous regions. It is quite possibly due to this that it has a much cooler temperament as compared to other sticklebacks. This species has a unusually great love for the bitter cold, almost as if they were parent and child. Though they can live in warmer waters, but any removal from such conditions is like striking a spiritual blow to them, and they will become depressed and refuse to multiply.

Streaming Axe Marlin A fish with unique morphology and Fontaine's cousin to the butterfly fish. This fish has a broad skeleton and a unique curved body. Legend has it that the first fishermen to catch this fish had their rods tilted at the end of the tail fin and found that the two, when combined, resemble a polearm, hence giving rise to the name ""Axe Marlin."" This name has made much more of an impression than its scientific name, the ""Anchor Hook Butterfly,"" and it is thus colloquially used amongst most people.

Sunset Cloud Angler A medium-sized, round fish with horn-like cartilage that is used to dig underwater burrows, build shelters and drive away creatures that try to harm them.

Sweet-Flower Medaka A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail.

Tea-Colored Shirakodai A gentle, elegant butterflyfish variant. It has a lovely, streamlined dorsal fin, and has the nickname ""Queen of the Waters.""

True Fruit Angler A medium-sized, round fish with horn-like cartilage that is used to dig underwater burrows, build shelters and drive away creatures that try to harm it.