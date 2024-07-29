Fake Fly Bait Mimetic fly bait made from vibrantly-colored materials. It has no scent, and is specialized to attract large fish with sharp vision. It is often well-suited to more advanced angling techniques. The fishing associations of various regions regard the skilled use of such bait as one of the conditions for its members' advancement in rank. Suitable for catching Koi, Pufferfish, and Rays.

False Worm Bait This imitation worm bait is made mostly out of condensate, and will twist its body according to the underwater currents, resulting in its fatal attraction to overly-curious fish. Professionals will even add some fruit to it to increase its fragrance and make it utterly irresistable. Suitable for catching Shirakodai and Angelfish.

Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait A unique type of Trap said to utilize technology developed by the Fontaine Research Institute. Equipped with a metal protective cage and hook bars, the device contains a light made from Marcotte extract.

Fruit Paste Bait A very commonly-seen bait made from mashing, fermenting, and kneading Sunsettias and Wheat together. It atomizes very quickly upon hitting the water and exerts an incredible attraction on small fish. Due to the ease of its making, cheap price, and its excellent efficacy, it has also been jokingly called the "Fisher's Trusty Treasure." Suitable for catching Medakas, Dawncatchers, and Crystalfish.

Glowgrass Bait A special bait made from Magical Crystal Ore and Seagrass, it shines where no light illuminates, and may thus hold special attraction for those fellows who ever yearn for light. If you should run out of these, you can get more from Kujirai Momiji. Suitable for catching all fish species.

Redrot Bait Fish bait made from mixing Dendrobium and mashed meat. The unique rank sweetness of this bait spreads very quickly in the water, attracting fierce aquatic predators. Use with caution, however! Put too much of this bait down and you might hook in nastier customers than you bargained for! Suitable for catching Sticklebacks, Bettas, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, and Snowstriders.

Sour Bait A type of bait based on flour mixed with the pulp and seeds of Bulle Fruit. When tossed into the water, it quickly spreads a sweet and sour fragrance that is irresistible to fishes such as Heartfeather Bass. A group of anglers once resorted to eating this bait in an emergency after they had run out of supplies, and were poisoned as a result. To prevent such accidents from happening again, this type of bait was made much sourer than it was before – so sour in fact that simply holding it up to their noses makes people feel dizzy and causes their eyes to stream, let alone putting it in their mouths... Suitable for catching Heartfeather Bass.