In Genshin Impact , food is a consumable item - go figure. Most intuitive players would assume that food offers health recover, revival, and character buff benefits - and they'd be right. Most food items, however, are dishes that can be prepared with raw materials through cooking or alchemy. Raw ingredients, like an Apple or Mushroom , can be foraged in the wild.
There are multiple variations of a food dish that dictate quality and potential benefit maximization. Those variations are as follows:
- Suspicious
- Normal
- Delicious
Suspicious dishes offer the lowest possible recovery or benefit effect. Delicious offers the highest potential benefits from the dish. Also, when consuming food, you must pay attention to the character's fullness gauge. When their fullness gauge is maxed out, they can't eat any more food.
Item
Effect
Source
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Max HP by 30% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 320, CRIT Rate by 10%, and damage taken by 20% for 30s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Crafted
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases all party members' gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1800s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 40–60 stamina.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 260–372 and CRIT Rate by 8–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.
Found in the wild
• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.
Sold at shops
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Sold at shops
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.
Found in the wild
• Restores 40–60 stamina.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases all party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 80 Stamina
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.
Sold at shops
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 55% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 130 Stamina.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 70–100 Stamina.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 151 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 70–100 stamina.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Refreshing Fonta, a Font of Refreshment!
Sold at shops
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 151 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Max HP by 30% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases the rate of Sheer Cold accumulation for all party members for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
Sold at shops
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40–60 stamina.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40–60 stamina.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 70–100 stamina.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Sold at shops
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 70–100 stamina.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Has a chance to restore 24%-40% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 450-2,350 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
|
Shop purchase
|
• Restores 28% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 620 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Sold at shops
|
• Decreases all party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.
|
Found in the wild
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 40% and DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.
|
Found in the wild
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 80 Stamina.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 80 Stamina.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Sold at shops
|
• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.
|
Obtained by cooking
|
• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|
Obtained by cooking