"Consomme Purete" • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

"Fashion Show" • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

"My Way" • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Obtained by cooking

"Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt" • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

"Pile 'Em Up" • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

"Pour la Justice" • Increases all party members' Max HP by 30% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

"Pure Water" • Increases all party members' ATK by 320, CRIT Rate by 10%, and damage taken by 20% for 30s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Crafted

"Seabird's Sojourn" • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

"Snow on the Hearth" • Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

"Sweet Dream" • Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

"Warmth" • Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

A Buoyant Breeze • Decreases all party members' gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1800s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

A Fragrant Feast of Flavors • Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

A Leisurely Sip • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

A Prize Catch • Increases all party members' DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

A Stunning Stratagem • Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Aaru Mixed Rice • Restores 40–60 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Adeptus' Temptation • Increases all party members' ATK by 260–372 and CRIT Rate by 8–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

All-Delicacy Parcels • Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

All-Weather Beauty • Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Almond Tofu • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Apple • Restores 300 HP for the selected character. Found in the wild

Apple Cider • Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Sold at shops

Baklava • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Bamboo Shoot Soup • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Barbatos Ratatouille • Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Barbeque Ribs • Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Berry & Mint Burst • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Sold at shops

Berry Mizu Manjuu • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Bird Egg Sushi • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Biryani • Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Black-Back Perch Stew • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Blubber Profiterole • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Blubbercream • Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Boudin Noir aux Pommes • Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Bountiful Year • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Braised Meat • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Braised Meatball • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Bulle Fruit • Restores 300 HP for the selected character. Found in the wild

Bulle Sauce Duck Breast • Restores 40–60 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Bulle Souffle • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Butter Chicken • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Butter Crab • Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Calla Lily Seafood Soup • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Candied Ajilenakh Nut • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Cassoulet • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Chenyu Brew • Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Chicken Tofu Pudding • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Chicken-Mushroom Skewer • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Cloud-Shrouded Jade • Decreases all party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Coffee Bavarois • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Cold Cut Platter • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies • Restores 80 Stamina Obtained by cooking

Come and Get It • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Conch Madeleine • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Consomme • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Crab Roe Kourayaki • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Crab Roe Tofu • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Cream of Mushroom Soup • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Cream Stew • Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Crepes Suzette • Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Crisp Croissant Combo • Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Crystal Shrimp • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Cubic Tricks • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Cured Pork Dry Hotpot • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Curry Shrimp • Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Dango Milk • Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Sold at shops

Deep-Fried Doublecrisp • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Definitely Not Bar Food! • Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss (Life) • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Dew-Dipped Shrimp • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Die Heilige Sinfonie • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 55% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Dinner of Judgment • Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0 • Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Dragon Beard Noodles • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Dry-Braised Salted Fish • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Duck Confit • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Duel Soul • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Egg Roll • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Eight-Treasure Duck • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Encompassing Gladness • Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Energizing Bento • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column • Restores 130 Stamina. Obtained by cooking

Extravagant Slumber • Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Faith Eternal • Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Fatteh • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Feast-O's • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fine Tea, Full Moon • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Fish and Chips • Restores 70–100 Stamina. Obtained by cooking

Fish With Cream Sauce • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Fish-Flavored Toast • Increases all party members' DEF by 151 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fisherman's Toast • Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Five Pickled Treasures • Restores 70–100 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Flaming Red Bolognese • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Flash-Fried Filet • Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Fonta • Refreshing Fonta, a Font of Refreshment! Sold at shops

Fontaine Aspic • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fontainian Foie Gras • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fontainian Onion Soup • Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fontinalia Mousse • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Forest Watcher's Choice • Increases all party members' DEF by 151 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fragrant Mashed Potatoes • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fricassee de Poulet • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fried Radish Balls • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fruits of the Festival • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fruity Duet • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fruity Skewers • Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Fruity Smoothie • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Fruity Trio • Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Fukuuchi Udon • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Fullmoon Egg • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Garlic Baguette • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Ghostly March • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Gilded Tajine • Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Golden Chicken Burger • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Golden Crab • Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Golden Fried Chicken • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Golden Shrimp Balls • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Goldflame Tajine • Increases all party members' Max HP by 30% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Goulash • Decreases the rate of Sheer Cold accumulation for all party members for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Grilled Tiger Fish • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Grilled Unagi Fillet • Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Guhua Fish & Lamb Soup • Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Haggis • Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Halvamazd • Increases all party members' DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Hearthfire's Trail • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Heartstring Noodles • Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Heat-Quelling Soup • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Holy Water Sold at shops

Honey Char Siu • Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Humbly Enough • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Ideal Circumstance • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Ile flottante • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Imported Poultry • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Invigorating Kitty Meal • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Invigorating Pizza • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Jade Fruit Soup • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Jade Parcels • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Jadevein Tea Eggs • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Jewelry Soup • Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Jueyun Chili Chicken • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Jueyun Guoba • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Katsu Sandwich • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Konda Cuisine • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

La Lettre a Focalors • Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Lambad Fish Roll • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Lasagna • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Lighter-Than-Air Pancake • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Lotus Flower Crisp • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup • Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Masala Cheese Balls • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Matsutake Meat Rolls • Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Meat Lovers' Mushroom Pizza • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Mega-Meaty Sushi • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Milky Mushroom Crisp Tower • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Mint Jelly • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Mint Salad • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Minty Bean Soup • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Minty Fruit Tea • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Minty Meat Rolls • Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Miso Soup • Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Mixed Yakisoba • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Mondstadt Grilled Fish • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Mondstadt Hash Brown • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Moon Pie • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Mora Meat • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

More-and-More • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Mushroom Hodgepodge • Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Mushroom Pizza • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Mysterious Bolognese • Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

No Tomorrow • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Noodles with Mountain Delicacies • Restores 40–60 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Northern Apple Stew • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Northern Smoked Chicken • Restores 40–60 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Nutritious Meal (V.593) • Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Omelette Rice • Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Omurice Waltz • Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Oncidium Tofu • Restores 70–100 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Onigiri • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Outrider's Champion Steak! • Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Padisarah Pudding • Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Panipuri • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Pate de Fruit • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Pick What You Like! • Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Pita Pocket • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Poisson Seafood Soup • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Poissonchant Pie • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Pop's Teas • Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s. Sold at shops

Potato Boat • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Prosperous Peace • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Puppy-Paw Hash Brown • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Qiankun Mora Meat • Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Qingce Household Dish • Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Qingce Stir Fry • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Quiet Elegance • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Radish and Fish Stew • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Radish Veggie Soup • Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Rainbow Aster • Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Rainbow Macarons • Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Rice Buns • Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Rice Cake Soup • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Rice Pudding • Restores 70–100 stamina. Obtained by cooking

Right at Home • Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Rockin' Riffin' Chicken! • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Rose Custard • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Sabz Meat Stew • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Sakura Mochi • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Sakura Shrimp Crackers • Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Sakura Tempura • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Samosa • Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Sangayaki • Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Sashimi Platter • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Satiety Gel • Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Satisfying Salad • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Sautéed Matsutake • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Scented Meat Balls • Has a chance to restore 24%-40% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 450-2,350 HP. Obtained by cooking

Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs • Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Selva Salad • Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Shawarma Wrap • Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Shimi Chazuke • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Show Me the Mora • Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Sin: The Kind that Doesn't Need to be Dealt With • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Soba Noodles • Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Sparkling Berry Juice • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Shop purchase

Special Mushroom Pizza • Restores 28% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 620 HP every 5s for 30s. Sold at shops

Spicy Stew • Decreases all party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Squirrel Fish • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Starshroom • Restores 300 HP for the selected character. Found in the wild

Steak • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Steak Tartare • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Sticky Honey Roast • Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Stir-Fried Filet • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles • Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Stir-Fried Shrimp • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Stone Harbor Delicacies • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Stormcrest Pie • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 40% and DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Summer Festival Fish • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Sunset Berry Tea • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Sunsettia • Restores 300 HP for the selected character. Found in the wild

Sunshine Sprat • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Super Magnificent Pizza • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll • Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich • Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Survival Grilled Fish • Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Sweet Madame • Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Sweet Shrimp Sushi • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Swirling Steps • Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tagged and Bagged • Restores 80 Stamina. Obtained by cooking

Tahchin • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Taiyaki • Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Tandoori Roast Chicken • Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tasses Ragout • Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Tea Break Pancake • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Tea-Smoked Squab • Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Teyvat Charred Egg • Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Obtained by cooking

Teyvat Fried Egg • Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP. Obtained by cooking

The Endeavor • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Obtained by cooking

The Only Truth • Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

The Palace Jewels • Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tianshu Meat • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tomates Narbonnaises • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tonkotsu Ramen • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake • Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Trembling Strings and Rushing Reeds • Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tri-Flavored Skewer • Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tricolor Dango • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Tripes du Port • Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP. Obtained by cooking

Triple-Layered Consommé • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Trout Amandine • Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Obtained by cooking

Tulumba • Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Tuna Sushi • Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Udon Noodles • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Unagi Chazuke • Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Universal Peace • Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Utmost Care • Restores 80 Stamina. Obtained by cooking

Vegetarian Abalone • Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Vessie Chicken • Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Victorious Legend • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Wakatakeni • Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Way of the Strong • Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Obtained by cooking

Well-Balanced Meal • Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking

Wolfhook Juice • Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Sold at shops

Woodland Dream • Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Obtained by cooking

Yearning • Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Obtained by cooking

Yummy Yum Cha • Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s. Obtained by cooking