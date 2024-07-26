In Genshin Impact , food is a consumable item - go figure. Most intuitive players would assume that food offers health recover, revival, and character buff benefits - and they'd be right. Most food items, however, are dishes that can be prepared with raw materials through cooking or alchemy. Raw ingredients, like an Apple or Mushroom , can be foraged in the wild.

There are multiple variations of a food dish that dictate quality and potential benefit maximization. Those variations are as follows:

  • Suspicious
  • Normal
  • Delicious

Suspicious dishes offer the lowest possible recovery or benefit effect. Delicious offers the highest potential benefits from the dish. Also, when consuming food, you must pay attention to the character's fullness gauge. When their fullness gauge is maxed out, they can't eat any more food.

"Consomme Purete"

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

"Fashion Show"

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

"My Way"

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

"Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt"

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

"Pile 'Em Up"

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

"Pour la Justice"

• Increases all party members' Max HP by 30% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

"Pure Water"

• Increases all party members' ATK by 320, CRIT Rate by 10%, and damage taken by 20% for 30s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Crafted

"Seabird's Sojourn"

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

"Snow on the Hearth"

• Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

"Sweet Dream"

• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

"Warmth"

• Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

A Buoyant Breeze

• Decreases all party members' gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1800s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

A Fragrant Feast of Flavors

• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

A Leisurely Sip

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

A Prize Catch

• Increases all party members' DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

A Stunning Stratagem

• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Aaru Mixed Rice

• Restores 40–60 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Adeptus' Temptation

• Increases all party members' ATK by 260–372 and CRIT Rate by 8–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

All-Delicacy Parcels

• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

All-Weather Beauty

• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Almond Tofu

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Apple

• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.

Found in the wild

Apple Cider

• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Sold at shops

Baklava

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Bamboo Shoot Soup

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Barbatos Ratatouille

• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Barbeque Ribs

• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Berry & Mint Burst

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Sold at shops

Berry Mizu Manjuu

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Bird Egg Sushi

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Biryani

• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Black-Back Perch Stew

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Blubber Profiterole

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Blubbercream

• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Boudin Noir aux Pommes

• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Bountiful Year

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Braised Meat

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Braised Meatball

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Bulle Fruit

• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.

Found in the wild

Bulle Sauce Duck Breast

• Restores 40–60 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Bulle Souffle

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Butter Chicken

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Butter Crab

• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Calla Lily Seafood Soup

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Candied Ajilenakh Nut

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Cassoulet

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Chenyu Brew

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Chicken Tofu Pudding

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Chicken-Mushroom Skewer

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Cloud-Shrouded Jade

• Decreases all party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Coffee Bavarois

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Cold Cut Platter

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies

• Restores 80 Stamina

Obtained by cooking

Come and Get It

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Conch Madeleine

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Consomme

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Crab Roe Kourayaki

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Crab Roe Tofu

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Cream of Mushroom Soup

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Cream Stew

• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Crepes Suzette

• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Crisp Croissant Combo

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Crystal Shrimp

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Cubic Tricks

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Cured Pork Dry Hotpot

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Curry Shrimp

• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Dango Milk

• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Sold at shops

Deep-Fried Doublecrisp

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Definitely Not Bar Food!

• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss (Life)

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Dew-Dipped Shrimp

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Die Heilige Sinfonie

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 55% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Dinner of Judgment

• Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0

• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Dragon Beard Noodles

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Dry-Braised Salted Fish

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Duck Confit

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Duel Soul

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Egg Roll

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Eight-Treasure Duck

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Encompassing Gladness

• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Energizing Bento

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column

• Restores 130 Stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Extravagant Slumber

• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Faith Eternal

• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Fatteh

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Feast-O's

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fine Tea, Full Moon

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Fish and Chips

• Restores 70–100 Stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Fish With Cream Sauce

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Fish-Flavored Toast

• Increases all party members' DEF by 151 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fisherman's Toast

• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Five Pickled Treasures

• Restores 70–100 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Flaming Red Bolognese

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Flash-Fried Filet

• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Fonta

• Refreshing Fonta, a Font of Refreshment!

Sold at shops

Fontaine Aspic

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fontainian Foie Gras

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fontainian Onion Soup

• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fontinalia Mousse

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Forest Watcher's Choice

• Increases all party members' DEF by 151 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fragrant Mashed Potatoes

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fricassee de Poulet

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fried Radish Balls

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fruits of the Festival

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fruity Duet

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fruity Skewers

• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Fruity Smoothie

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Fruity Trio

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Fukuuchi Udon

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Fullmoon Egg

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Garlic Baguette

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Ghostly March

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Gilded Tajine

• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Golden Chicken Burger

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Golden Crab

• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Golden Fried Chicken

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Golden Shrimp Balls

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Goldflame Tajine

• Increases all party members' Max HP by 30% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Goulash

• Decreases the rate of Sheer Cold accumulation for all party members for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Grilled Tiger Fish

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Grilled Unagi Fillet

• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Guhua Fish & Lamb Soup

• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Haggis

• Increases all party members' DEF by 215–308 and healing effectiveness by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Halvamazd

• Increases all party members' DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Hearthfire's Trail

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Heartstring Noodles

• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Heat-Quelling Soup

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Holy Water

Sold at shops

Honey Char Siu

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Humbly Enough

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Ideal Circumstance

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Ile flottante

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Imported Poultry

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Invigorating Kitty Meal

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Invigorating Pizza

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Jade Fruit Soup

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Jade Parcels

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Jadevein Tea Eggs

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Jewelry Soup

• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Jueyun Chili Chicken

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Jueyun Guoba

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Katsu Sandwich

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Konda Cuisine

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

La Lettre a Focalors

• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Lambad Fish Roll

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Lasagna

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Lighter-Than-Air Pancake

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Lotus Flower Crisp

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup

• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Masala Cheese Balls

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Matsutake Meat Rolls

• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Meat Lovers' Mushroom Pizza

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Mega-Meaty Sushi

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Milky Mushroom Crisp Tower

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Mint Jelly

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Mint Salad

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Minty Bean Soup

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Minty Fruit Tea

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Minty Meat Rolls

• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Miso Soup

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Mixed Yakisoba

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Mondstadt Grilled Fish

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Mondstadt Hash Brown

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Moon Pie

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 25–35% and DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Mora Meat

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

More-and-More

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 20–40% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Mushroom Hodgepodge

• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Mushroom Pizza

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Mysterious Bolognese

• Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

No Tomorrow

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Noodles with Mountain Delicacies

• Restores 40–60 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Northern Apple Stew

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Northern Smoked Chicken

• Restores 40–60 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Nutritious Meal (V.593)

• Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Omelette Rice

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Omurice Waltz

• Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Oncidium Tofu

• Restores 70–100 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Onigiri

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Outrider's Champion Steak!

• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Padisarah Pudding

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Panipuri

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Pate de Fruit

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Pick What You Like!

• Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Pita Pocket

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Poisson Seafood Soup

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Poissonchant Pie

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Pop's Teas

• Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.

Sold at shops

Potato Boat

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Prosperous Peace

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Puppy-Paw Hash Brown

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Qiankun Mora Meat

• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Qingce Household Dish

• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Qingce Stir Fry

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Quiet Elegance

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Radish and Fish Stew

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Radish Veggie Soup

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Rainbow Aster

• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Rainbow Macarons

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Rice Buns

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP and an additional 800–1,200 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Rice Cake Soup

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Rice Pudding

• Restores 70–100 stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Right at Home

• Increases all party members' DEF by 165–235 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Rockin' Riffin' Chicken!

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Rose Custard

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Sabz Meat Stew

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Sakura Mochi

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Sakura Shrimp Crackers

• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Sakura Tempura

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Samosa

• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Sangayaki

• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Sashimi Platter

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Satiety Gel

• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Satisfying Salad

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Sautéed Matsutake

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Scented Meat Balls

• Has a chance to restore 24%-40% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 450-2,350 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs

• Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Selva Salad

• Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Shawarma Wrap

• Increases all party members' ATK by 66–95 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Shimi Chazuke

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Show Me the Mora

• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Sin: The Kind that Doesn't Need to be Dealt With

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Soba Noodles

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Sparkling Berry Juice

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Shop purchase

Special Mushroom Pizza

• Restores 28% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 620 HP every 5s for 30s.

Sold at shops

Spicy Stew

• Decreases all party members' sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Squirrel Fish

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Starshroom

• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.

Found in the wild

Steak

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Steak Tartare

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Sticky Honey Roast

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Stir-Fried Filet

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

• Restores 18–22% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 300–470 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Stir-Fried Shrimp

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Stone Harbor Delicacies

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 6–12% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Stormcrest Pie

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 40% and DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Summer Festival Fish

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Sunset Berry Tea

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Sunsettia

• Restores 300 HP for the selected character.

Found in the wild

Sunshine Sprat

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Super Magnificent Pizza

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll

• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich

• Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Survival Grilled Fish

• Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Sweet Madame

• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Swirling Steps

• Decreases all party members' climbing and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1500s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tagged and Bagged

• Restores 80 Stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Tahchin

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Taiyaki

• Restores 26–30% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 450–790 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Tandoori Roast Chicken

• Increases all party members' ATK by 224–320 and CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tasses Ragout

• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Tea Break Pancake

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Tea-Smoked Squab

• Restores 20-24% of Max HP to the selected character and an additional 900-1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Teyvat Charred Egg

• Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Teyvat Fried Egg

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 50–150 HP.

Obtained by cooking

The Endeavor

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

The Only Truth

• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

The Palace Jewels

• Increases all party members' Max HP by 20–25% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tianshu Meat

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tomates Narbonnaises

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tonkotsu Ramen

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

• Revives the selected character and restores 20% of Max HP, then restores an additional 1500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Trembling Strings and Rushing Reeds

• Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 10–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tri-Flavored Skewer

• Increases all party members' ATK by 160–228 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tricolor Dango

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Tripes du Port

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 900–1,500 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Triple-Layered Consommé

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 20–30% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Trout Amandine

• Restores 8–10% of Max HP to the selected character. • Regenerates 210–300 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Tulumba

• Decreases Stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Tuna Sushi

• Restores 20–24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,500 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Udon Noodles

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Unagi Chazuke

• Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 15–20% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Universal Peace

• Restores 30–34% of Max HP and an additional 600–1,900 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Utmost Care

• Restores 80 Stamina.

Obtained by cooking

Vegetarian Abalone

• Revives the selected character. • Restores 250–550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Vessie Chicken

• Increases all party members' Physical DMG by 25–45% and increases CRIT Rate by 6–10% for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Victorious Legend

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Wakatakeni

• Increases all party members' DEF by 88–126 for 300s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Way of the Strong

• Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Obtained by cooking

Well-Balanced Meal

• Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Wolfhook Juice

• Increases all party members' ATK by 114 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Sold at shops

Woodland Dream

• Increases all party members' Shield Strength by 35% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking

Yearning

• Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Obtained by cooking

Yummy Yum Cha

• Restores 14% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5s for 30s.

Obtained by cooking

Zhongyuan Chop Suey

• Decreases Stamina depleted by climbing and sprinting for all party members by 15–25% for 900s. • In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Obtained by cooking