In Genshin Impact , you will undoubtedly want to enhance the weapons in your possession. The best way to do this is through forging. You'll need various ores in order to forge these enhancements. Below is a comprehensive list of all forging materials available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.
Item
Description
An uncut crystal that can only be found in Inazuma. Some professional craftsmanship will bring out its true value.
A bright and clear crystal with a core that is both tough and malleable.
An uncut crystal. Only professional craftsmanship can bring out its true value.
This iron chunk can be turned into a multitude of handy items in the hands of a skilled craftsman.
These crystal chunks can be refined into Weapon EXP materials by using Original Resin.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star bows.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star claymores.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star polearms.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star swords.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star bows.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star claymores.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star polearms.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star swords.
A rare and precious ore formed by the unique geographical conditions and Ley Lines of Dragonspine.
Skilled hands can make this into something brilliant.