In Genshin Impact , you will undoubtedly want to enhance the weapons in your possession. The best way to do this is through forging. You'll need various ores in order to forge these enhancements. Below is a comprehensive list of all forging materials available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.

Item

Description

Amethyst Lump

An uncut crystal that can only be found in Inazuma. Some professional craftsmanship will bring out its true value.

Condessence Crystal

A bright and clear crystal with a core that is both tough and malleable.

Crystal Chunk

An uncut crystal. Only professional craftsmanship can bring out its true value.

Iron Chunk

This iron chunk can be turned into a multitude of handy items in the hands of a skilled craftsman.

Magical Crystal Chunk

These crystal chunks can be refined into Weapon EXP materials by using Original Resin.

Midlander Bow Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star bows.

Midlander Catalyst Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.

Midlander Claymore Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star claymores.

Midlander Polearm Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star polearms.

Midlander Sword Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star swords.

Northlander Bow Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star bows.

Northlander Catalyst Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.

Northlander Claymore Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star claymores.

Northlander Polearm Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star polearms.

Northlander Sword Billet

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star swords.

Starsilver

A rare and precious ore formed by the unique geographical conditions and Ley Lines of Dragonspine.

White Iron Chunk

Skilled hands can make this into something brilliant.