Adhigama Wood The wood of the Adhigama Tree. Can be found everywhere and therefore appears rather ordinary, but the wood is durable and easy to handle.

Aralia Wood Wood from the Inazuman Cedar. It is soft, has straight veins, and gives off a light fragrance.

Ash Wood Wood from the Ash Tree. With its extremely high strength, it is not only used for making strong load-bearing components, but also for making sheets to be used as wall reinforcements, and for transportation crates subject to frequent shocks.

Athel Wood Wood of the Athel Tree. It has a special texture and is resilient to both drought and humidity, making it very durable.

Bamboo Segment Segments of bamboo that are light and far stronger than their humble appearance might suggest. It lets off a light fragrance.

Birch Wood Timber obtained from birches. It is easy to work with and produces smooth cuts. Furniture made using such wood is both beautiful and durable.

Blue Dye Blue dye. It will surely be of use in making furnishings.

Brightwood Timber from the Brightwood Tree. It seems to have different properties from ordinary wood — soft but extremely resilient, easy to dye, and can be used for special purposes.

Cuihua Wood Timber obtained from Cuihua Trees. With its lovely color and unique make, it will surely be able to take on myriad uses upon undergoing suitable workmanship.

Cypress Wood Wood from the Cypress Tree. The core has a relatively large radius, with thinner sapwood. Though not solid or reliable as metal, the wood possesses unique advantages for buildings components with a large surface area.

Fabric Some fabric of fine make. It will surely be of use in making furnishings.

Fir Wood Wood from the tree known as ""Faber's Fir."" Widely used for its fine quality and attractive grain.

Fragrant Cedar Wood Wood from the Cedar tree. Also known as the ""Fragrant Cedar"" for the aromatic oils it contains.

Karmaphala Wood The wood of the Karmaphala Tree. One can easily get a nice, smooth surface while working on this material and obtain a rather eye-pleasing result without going through any sophisticated processes.

Linden Wood Wood from the Linden Tree. With a smooth texture and light color, few wood chips are produced even during fine processing. Often carved into delicate handicrafts or used to make compact parts for wooden mechanisms.

Mallow Wood Wood from the Mallow Tree. With a tough core, it is suitable for building the foundations and frames of houses. It is easy to craft and process, so it takes relatively less manual labor to produce beautiful furniture.

Maple Wood Timber from the Amur Maple. Excellent quality wood with a fine color and texture.

Mountain Date Wood Wood of the Mountain Date Tree. Although it neither feels special to touch nor possesses a special texture, it retains water exceedingly well and is thus easy to grow.

Otogi Wood Wood from the Otogi Tree. It has just the right amount of moisture and oil, and as such has a great many uses.

Pine Wood Timber obtained from pines. Its color and grain are nothing to write home about, but its unpretentious nature is elegant in its own right. The wood is very sturdy as well. In able hands, its products should be able to resist moth and rot alike.

Red Dye Red dye. It will surely be of use in making furnishings.

Sandbearer Wood Timber from the Sandbearer Tree. Said to be an exceptionally hardy plant resistant to wind and rain with a long lifespan.

Torch Wood Wood from the Torch Tree. It has a soft texture, can be easily cut, stays dry easily, and the color is compatible with many bright paints. This makes it a common choice for artisans making delicate decorations.

Yellow Dye Yellow dye. It will surely be of use in making furnishings.