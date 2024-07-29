Calla Lily Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Calla Lily.

Carrot Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Carrot.

Cecilia Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Cecilia.

Glaze Lily Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Glaze Lily.

Harra Fruit Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Harra Fruit.

Horsetail Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Horsetail.

Jueyun Chili Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Jueyun Chili.

Lotus Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lotus Head.

Lumidouce Bell Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lumidouce Bell.

Marcotte Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Marcotte.

Mint Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Mint.

Mushroom Spore A spore obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality spore full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Mushroom.

Naku Weed Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Naku Weed.

Pluie Lotus Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Pluie Lotus.

Qingxin Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Qingxin.

Radish Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Radish.

Rainbow Rose Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Rainbow Rose.

Sea Ganoderma Cutting A cutting obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality cutting full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Sea Ganoderma.

Seagrass Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Seagrass.

Silk Flower Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Silk Flower.

Small Lamp Grass Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Small Lamp Grass.

Snapdragon Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Snapdragon.

Sumeru Rose Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Sumeru Rose.

Sweet Flower Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Sweet Flower.

Valberry Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Valberry.

Violetgrass Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Violetgrass.

Windwheel Aster Seed A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Windwheel Aster.