In Genshin Impact , you might want to try your hand at agriculture. In order to obtain the crops you desire, you must first have the seed - go figure. There's several different plant types in Genshin Impact. Below is a comprehensive list of each seed type. Click on the specific item for further details.

Item

Description

Calla Lily Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Calla Lily.

Carrot Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Carrot.

Cecilia Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Cecilia.

Glaze Lily Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Glaze Lily.

Harra Fruit Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Harra Fruit.

Horsetail Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Horsetail.

Jueyun Chili Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Jueyun Chili.

Lotus Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lotus Head.

Lumidouce Bell Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lumidouce Bell.

Marcotte Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Marcotte.

Mint Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Mint.

Mushroom Spore

A spore obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality spore full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Mushroom.

Naku Weed Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Naku Weed.

Pluie Lotus Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Pluie Lotus.

Qingxin Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Qingxin.

Radish Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Radish.

Rainbow Rose Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Rainbow Rose.

Sea Ganoderma Cutting

A cutting obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality cutting full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Sea Ganoderma.

Seagrass Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Seagrass.

Silk Flower Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Silk Flower.

Small Lamp Grass Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Small Lamp Grass.

Snapdragon Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Snapdragon.

Sumeru Rose Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Sumeru Rose.

Sweet Flower Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Sweet Flower.

Valberry Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Valberry.

Violetgrass Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Violetgrass.

Windwheel Aster Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Windwheel Aster.

Zaytun Peach Seed

A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Zaytun Peach.