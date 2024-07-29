In Genshin Impact , you might want to try your hand at agriculture. In order to obtain the crops you desire, you must first have the seed - go figure. There's several different plant types in Genshin Impact. Below is a comprehensive list of each seed type. Click on the specific item for further details.
Item
Description
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Calla Lily.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Carrot.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Cecilia.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Glaze Lily.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Harra Fruit.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Horsetail.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Jueyun Chili.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lotus Head.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lumidouce Bell.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Marcotte.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Mint.
A spore obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality spore full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Mushroom.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Naku Weed.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Pluie Lotus.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Qingxin.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Radish.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Rainbow Rose.
A cutting obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality cutting full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Sea Ganoderma.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Seagrass.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Silk Flower.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Small Lamp Grass.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Snapdragon.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Sumeru Rose.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Sweet Flower.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Valberry.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Violetgrass.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Windwheel Aster.
A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Zaytun Peach.