"Fateometer" A deceptively grandiose-looking card box that is actually quite simple. The number drawn seems to indicate a certain direction of fate, or perhaps the success or failure of a certain choice...

"Special Analysis Zoom Lens" A new type of Kamera accessory developed to enhance image recognition capabilities.

"The Boon of the Elder Tree" A talisman that can help collect wood.

"Tourbillon Device" The core component of the Experimental Field Generator.

A Flower Yet to Bloom A wild flower that a Hilichurl Rogue treasured. It was plucked before it could bloom.

Abiding Angelfish Fish A rare and valuable butterflyfish variant from Liyue. At present, it can only be found near water bodies around the abodes of the adepti. Its pale white lines are very striking, and it has greater longevity than other members of the species and is thus regarded to be a lucky fish blessed by the adepti. Most people from Liyue will refuse to eat this fish on principle, given the common respect for the adepti, but some fear no such superstition and claim that eating these fish can help one extend one's years.

Acquaint Fate A seed that lights up the night.

Adepti Seeker's Stove A portable stove that can be quickly set up for cooking in the environment. If you enter into combat nearby, it will be destroyed.

Adhigama Wood Furnishing Materials The wood of the Adhigama Tree. Can be found everywhere and therefore appears rather ordinary, but the wood is durable and easy to handle.

Adventure EXP Adventure EXP. Used to improve Adventure Rank.

Adventurer's Experience Character EXP material. Gives 5000 EXP.

Agent's Sacrificial Knife An oddly-shaped weapon made with superior Snezhnayan technology that once belonged to a senior agent. Proper training is required for using this strange weapon.

Agnidus Agate Chunk Character Ascension material.

Agnidus Agate Fragment Character Ascension material.

Agnidus Agate Gemstone Character Ascension material.

Agnidus Agate Sliver Character Ascension material.

Aizen Medaka Fish A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail. Long ago, there was a funny story that said that you could get Aizen Medaka by throwing normal Medaka into a pot of blue dye. This was most likely born from a child's over-active imagination, but has nonetheless given rise to not a few unscrupulous fish hawkers. This in turn has given rise to some conversations that go something like ""Hey, is it just me, or is the blue on your fish washing off?"" In response, the Ministry of Civil Affairs specifically posted this notice: ""The market is a wet and wild place. Beware of influxes of blue fish.""

Ajilenakh Nut Cooking Ingredients A fruit that grows on evergreen trees within desert oases. The flesh under the tough skin is thick, sweet, and delicious, making it an important food source amongst the desert peoples.

Akai Maou Fish A stickleback with a fierce appearance and a manner to match. It will fight anyone and anything under the sea for food — a veritable and much-feared robber in red. Its fiery-red coloration seems to have much to do with Pyro, for while they cannot quite become flame generators, they do have some control over high temperatures. They can convert energy from their food and focus it on their dangerous snouts, making them underwater scoundrels indeed.

Alien Life Core Breacher Primus's core.

Almond Cooking Ingredients A seed with a peculiar fragrance that gives food a refreshing taste.

Amakumo Fruit The fruit of the Amakumo Grass, which grows on Seirai Island. You can hear it crackling with a tiny current if you hold it up to your ear.

Amethyst Lump Forging Materials An uncut crystal that can only be found in Inazuma. Some professional craftsmanship will bring out its true value.

Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box An ancient music box found in the Faded Castle. It contains the mysterious power of the Symphony.

Anemo Sigil A sigil that serves as a sign of the acknowledgment given by the thundering islands of Inazuma.

Anemo Treasure Compass A compass that can be used in Mondstadt to search for nearby chests.

Anemoculus A substance that has accumulated intense Anemo energy. Offer it to the Statue and help reinstate the power it has lost over the years.

Anemoculus Resonance Stone A stone that can be used in Mondstadt to search for nearby Anemoculi.

Aralia Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Inazuman Cedar. It is soft, has straight veins, and gives off a light fragrance.

Aranyaka Arama handed this book over to you.

Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum A musical instrument that can be used in performances.

Artificed Dynamic Gear Clockwork meka gear.

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia An artificed spare clockwork component belonging to Coppelia. It powers this artificed dancer.

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius An artificed spare clockwork component belonging to Coppelius. It powers this artificed dancer.

Ash Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Ash Tree. With its extremely high strength, it is not only used for making strong load-bearing components, but also for making sheets to be used as wall reinforcements, and for transportation crates subject to frequent shocks.

Ashen Heart A deformed fragment that contains powerful emotions. You obtained this from defeating Signora, who unleashed her original power.

Athel Wood Furnishing Materials Wood of the Athel Tree. It has a special texture and is resilient to both drought and humidity, making it very durable.

Bacon Cooking Ingredients Smoked strips of pork. Crispy with a bit of fat, but not too greasy. Mmmmm... bacon.

Bamboo Segment Furnishing Materials Segments of bamboo that are light and far stronger than their humble appearance might suggest. It lets off a light fragrance.

Bamboo Shoot Cooking Ingredients A fresh young bamboo shoot, straight out of the ground. It is a delicious cooking ingredient with an exotic aroma, found exclusively in bamboo-growing regions.

Basalt Pillar A pillar formed by the shell of a Geo Hypostasis, composed of high-density Geo energy.

Berry Cooking Ingredients Small, brightly-colored fruit. They can be found everywhere, and the taste of them wipes the fatigue of a long journey away.

Beryl Conch A conch-like structure that gives off a faint glow. Despite the name, it is not a shell but something condensed from pure elemental energy.

Betta Fish A swift, fierce fish with spiny fins whose spiny mouth can pierce the current when it swims at full speed. Its capabilities have earned it the nicknames ""The Cutter"" and ""Hard-To-Get.""

Birch Wood Furnishing Materials Timber obtained from birches. It is easy to work with and produces smooth cuts. Furniture made using such wood is both beautiful and durable.

Bird Egg Cooking Ingredients An incredibly versatile ingredient that can supply all of your daily protein needs.

Bit of Aerosiderite Weapon Ascension Material.

Bitter Pufferfish Fish A rare pufferfish variant. As the name suggests, this creature spreads bitterness wherever it goes in the underwater world. Its water cannon projectiles are slower and smaller than those of its ordinary counterparts, but the power of such attacks is undiminished due to the incredibly bitter pheromones within. During their courtship phase, an observer might bear witness to the curious sight of males and females of this species blasting each other with these water cannons. Perhaps passing on the bitterness of life is also a manifestation of love.

Black Bronze Horn A metallic monster horn that can only be obtained from especially strong hilichurls, since blowing on the horn takes real strength.

Black Crystal Horn A metallic horn with an ominous shine decorated with black crystals of an unknown source. It has hardly been used at all. It is likely a ceremonial item of the hilichurls'.

Blazing Heartfeather Bass Fish Peculiar fishes that look like a heart from the side, which are said to be related to bass. Their dorsal and ventral fins are comprised of flexible bones that are as slender as feathers, hence why researchers proposed the name ""Heartfeather Bass.""

Bloodjade Branch Nurtured by the might of the dragon king, these bone branches glitter with strange, unique colors.

Blue Dye Furnishing Materials Blue dye. It will surely be of use in making furnishings.

Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang Weapon Ascension Material.

Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth Weapon Ascension Material.

Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth Weapon Ascension Material.

Boreal Wolf's Nostalgia Weapon Ascension Material.

Brightwood Furnishing Materials Timber from the Brightwood Tree. It seems to have different properties from ordinary wood — soft but extremely resilient, easy to dye, and can be used for special purposes.

Brilliant Diamond Chunk Character Ascension material.

Brilliant Diamond Fragment Character Ascension material.

Brilliant Diamond Gemstone Character Ascension material.

Brilliant Diamond Sliver Character Ascension material.

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea Weapon Ascension Material.

Brown Shirakodai Fish A gentle, elegant butterflyfish variant. It has a lovely, streamlined dorsal fin, and has the nickname ""Queen of the Waters.""

Butter Cooking Ingredients An extract from milk. With the appropriate application, it can bring rich aromas to even the most basic ingredients.

Butterfly Wings Alchemy Materials Brightly colored wings. The powder that falls from them shimmers a little. Perhaps this is what allows them to fly?

Cabbage Cooking Ingredients A layered, leafy vegetable. Said to have originally been an ornamental plant, it certainly looks great in the pot.

Calla Lily A flower that grows near water sources. When cooked, the petals have a chunky texture, yet are sweet and a little bitter.

Calla Lily Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Calla Lily.

Carrot Cooking Ingredients A healthy and nutritious vegetable that is crunchy and sweet to the taste. Easy to grow and harvest.

Carrot Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Carrot.

Casket of Tomes A box for cards released by the Genius Invokation TCG Society. Only beginners who have learned the basic rules and are verified as players can collect one.

Cecilia A beautiful flower with a name that suits its appearance. It only grows where harsh winds blow, and is just as intangible as the true heart of an unbound soul.

Cecilia Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Cecilia.

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator Weapon Ascension Material.

Chaos Axis Comes from a now-inactive ancient Ruin machine.

Chaos Bolt Comes from a now-inactive ancient Ruin Drake.

Chaos Circuit Comes from ancient defunct relic structures. Was once a logic circuit responsible for movement functions. Sadly, no one is able to make sense of how it worked.

Chaos Core Comes from ancient defunct relic structures. The core that once drove a mechanical beast. Should you come to understand its workings and reproduce it, you could perhaps change the world.

Chaos Device Comes from ancient defunct relic structures. A part that once held the structure together. Its aesthetically-pleasing engineering is quite exquisite.

Chaos Gear Comes from a now-inactive ancient Ruin machine.

Chaos Module Comes from a now-inactive ancient Ruin Drake.

Chaos Oculus Comes from a now-inactive ancient Ruin machine.

Chaos Storage Comes from a now-inactive ancient Ruin Drake.

Chapter of an Ancient Chord Weapon Ascension Material.

Chasmlight Fin An elegant fin taken from a defeated Xuanwen Beast's back.

Cheese Cooking Ingredients Made from fermented milk. High in energy, it's used in a wide range of dishes.

Chenyu Adeptea Cooking Ingredients Tea grown in warm, moist areas in Chenyu Vale. After millennia of careful cultivation, the tea today emits a rich fragrance that can be savored from several streets away.

Chilled Meat Cooking Ingredients Rare, fresh meat.

Chunk of Aerosiderite Weapon Ascension Material.

Cleansing Heart A palmful of eternal water left by an oceanid.

Clearwater Jade Jade from Chenyu Vale. Named for its cool, refreshing touch, that is much like clear water.

Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device Made from stacked paper, this lightweight device has the appearance of a bird, and fittingly, was given to you by Cloud Retainer.

Cloudseam Scale Cold and solid scales from a Solitary Suanni. They retain pure adeptal energy even after falling off and cannot be damaged by ordinary weapons.

Coffee Beans Cooking Ingredients A common fruit in Teyvat with a special aroma. It can be used to make beverages after being ground.

Companionship EXP Companionship EXP. Used to increase Friendship levels.

Concealed Claw Residual body tissue left behind by one of the Riftwolves.

Concealed Talon A sharp nail left behind by one of the Riftwolves.

Concealed Unguis Body tissue left behind by one of the Riftwolves.

Condensed Resin You can hold no more than 5 at a time.

Condessence Crystal Forging Materials A bright and clear crystal with a core that is both tough and malleable.

Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew Weapon Ascension Material.

Cor Lapis A precious crystal of condensed pure Geo element that usually grows along with other minerals. It's also commonly called ""Cor Petrae.""

Coral Branch of a Distant Sea Weapon Ascension Material.

Crab Cooking Ingredients A shelled creature that lives near the ocean. Its flaky, delicious meat can easily be made into tasty dishes.

Crab Roe Cooking Ingredients A delicacy specific to female crabs. A rare and prized ingredient that isn't quite to everyone's taste.

Cream Cooking Ingredients A dairy product made from milk. An essential ingredient in making pastries.

Crimson Agate A type of crystal formed from the combination of concentrated life force with an energy unique to Dragonspine. Makes for an ideal nutrient for growing Frostbearing Trees.

Crown of Insight A precious Talent Level-Up material.

Cryo Sigil A token of recognition and appreciation that can be found around Mondstadt. Can be exchanged for rare items in the shop.

Crystal Chunk Forging Materials An uncut crystal. Only professional craftsmanship can bring out its true value.

Crystal Core Alchemy Materials The core of a crystal butterfly. It absorbs elemental energy that has escaped into the atmosphere.

Crystal Marrow A crystal that contains a sliver of Tatarigami power. Adding this material during smelting will greatly increase the strength and toughness of metals.

Crystal Prism A prism that can bend light.

Crystalfish Fish A rare Medaka that glitters like crystal. Its patterns are very intricate indeed, to the point where it is often called the ""Medaka Aesthete.""

Crystalfly Trap A Crystalfly Trap, developed by a senior researcher named Fawitzki from Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering.

Crystalline Bloom An ice crystal of exceeding purity that is created in the frigid blooming of a Cryo Hypostasis.

Crystalline Cyst Dust A huge lump of spore powder collected from a structurally complete spore cyst. Put it in an appropriate environment, and the area might be filled with a thriving aggregation of Floating Fungi later...

Cuihua Wood Furnishing Materials Timber obtained from Cuihua Trees. With its lovely color and unique make, it will surely be able to take on myriad uses upon undergoing suitable workmanship.

Cypress Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Cypress Tree. The core has a relatively large radius, with thinner sapwood. Though not solid or reliable as metal, the wood possesses unique advantages for buildings components with a large surface area.

Daka's Bell This ball joint, used to connect mechanical limbs together, is shaped almost like a bell. Though it may seem dainty, it can be used to carry an unimaginably large amount of energy.

Damaged Mask A broken bone mask that once belonged to some hilichurl.

Damaged Prism A damaged component obtained from defeating a Primal Construct.

Dandelion Seed A tiny seed that rides on the wind. Even without its feathered wings, it still holds the hope from afar within.

Dark Statuette An idol made in the likeness of some unknown, one-eyed person.

Dawncatcher Fish A rare species of Medaka that has a brilliant sheen. It seems like a variant species of the normal Medaka, but it has a very different appearance and living habits.

Dead Ley Line Branch Fragile branches from deep within the earth. Even after years of aging, from beneath it's mottled surface you can see that its power is not yet entirely lost.

Dead Ley Line Leaves A twig from deep within the earth. Though it is far from where it once lay, its leaves still pulsate with energy.

Deathly Statuette A one-eyed carving that emanates an ominous energy, with no indication of what it's made of.

Debris of Decarabian's City Weapon Ascension Material.

Dendro Sigil A sigil that serves as a sign of recognition from the trees, grass, and flowers in Sumeru.

Dendro Treasure Compass A compass that can be used in Sumeru to search for nearby chests.

Dendrobium A vibrant plant that has also been named the ""lycoris"" by the poets. It was once thought extinct in the Inazuman archipelago, only to re-emerge now upon the battlefields. It is said that it blooms most enchantingly where much blood was spilled.

Dendrocide Potion A potion that boosts Dendro RES and suppresses the growth of plants.

Dendroculus A substance that has accumulated intense Dendro energy. Offer it to the Statue and help reinstate the power it has lost over the years.

Dendroculus Resonance Stone A stone that can be used in Sumeru to search for nearby Dendroculi.

Denial and Judgment An earring that you picked up in the ruins after completing the duel against The Knave.

Desiccant Potion A kind of potion that boosts Hydro RES and makes one able to withstand highly humid environments.

Desiccated Shell The ruined shell of a Consecrated Beast.

Dew of Repudiation A strange water droplet left behind by the collapse of the Hydro Hypostasis.

Dismal Prism This was once a prism that could polarize light, but has grown dull through the passing of years.

Divda Ray Fish A strange cartilaginous fish that was once thought to be a fantastical creature, only recorded in some ancient scrolls of art on Watatsumi Island. As the seal over Enkanomiya was opened, their true forms were laid bare before the eyes of all.

Divine Body from Guyun Weapon Ascension Material.

Divining Scroll A scroll that likely relates to some kind of magic. Exudes an inexplicable but ominous warmth.

Dormant Fungal Nucleus Body tissue left behind by a Fungus that has been exposed to intense elemental stimulation.

Dragon Lord's Crown Horns created from hardened jade crystallized over a thousand years are the natural crown of the dragon king.

Dragonheir's False Fin A piece of biological tissue that you found after defeating the Bathysmal Vishaps.

Dream of Scorching Might Weapon Ascension Material.

Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator Weapon Ascension Material.

Dream Solvent An item capable of changing Character Level-Up Materials obtained from memories and trials into whatever form is needed.

Drop of Tainted Water A small drop of water obtained from a defeated Tainted Hydro Phantasm.

Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop Weapon Ascension Material.

Dust of Azoth A device that can transmute elemental Ascension Materials and change their Elemental Type.

Dustproof Potion A potion that boosts Geo RES and keeps one from getting bothered by sand and dust.

Dvalin's Claw A claw from the Dragon of the East.

Dvalin's Plume A feather from the tail of the Dragon of the East.

Dvalin's Sigh A bit of power taken from the whirlwinds evoked by the Dragon of the East.

Echo of an Ancient Chord Weapon Ascension Material.

Echo of Scorching Might Weapon Ascension Material.

Eel Meat Cooking Ingredients The fresh meat of an Unagi/Eel. If handled properly, it can be used to make fresh, lovely food.

Electro Crystal Alchemy Materials A power-rich crystal that draws electricity from the air around it. Holding it makes your hand a little numb.

Electro Sigil A sigil that serves as a sign of the acknowledgment given by the thundering islands of Inazuma.

Electro Treasure Compass A handy tool used to locate nearby chests in Inazuma.

Electroculus A substance that has accumulated intense Electro energy. Offer it to the Statue and help reinstate the power it has lost over the years.

Electroculus Resonance Stone A stone that can be used in Inazuma to search for nearby Electroculi.

Emperor's Resolution The war hammer of the Emperor of Fire and Iron. The mighty crab has crushed countless foes with this giant claw. Be it clockwork meka, other Fontemer Aberrants, or hunters with ill-placed curiosity — all have yielded under its power.

Endora Just a very curious Lochfolk who only wishes to see the world. Might actually get along very well with Mini Seelie: Dayflower, but please do not meld them together, thank you.

Energy Nectar A thick and sticky honey that is full of energy.

Enhancement Ore Weapon EXP material. Gives 400 EXP.

Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop Weapon Ascension Material.

Everamber A piece of amber taken from the oasis within Apep. Inside the amber, a small, long-extinct insect remains frozen in time.

Everflame Seed A seed that fuels the unending flames of the Pyro Regisvine. It emits Pyro energy as if it will burn all that has ever sprouted from the ground.

Evergloom Ring A mystical weapon obtained after defeating the Four-Armed Envoy of dark tidings.

Fabric Furnishing Materials Some fabric of fine make. It will surely be of use in making furnishings.

Faded Red Satin A piece of red satin used to cover the eyes. The fabric is slightly torn.

Fading Candle A candle that you picked up in the ruins after completing the duel against The Knave.

Fake Fly Bait Bait Mimetic fly bait made from vibrantly-colored materials. It has no scent, and is specialized to attract large fish with sharp vision. It is often well-suited to more advanced angling techniques. The fishing associations of various regions regard the skilled use of such bait as one of the conditions for its members' advancement in rank. Suitable for catching Koi, Pufferfish, and Rays.

False Worm Bait Bait This imitation worm bait is made mostly out of condensate, and will twist its body according to the underwater currents, resulting in its fatal attraction to overly-curious fish. Professionals will even add some fruit to it to increase its fragrance and make it utterly irresistable. Suitable for catching Shirakodai and Angelfish.

Famed Handguard An intricately-made handguard that was mounted upon a famed weapon.

Feathery Fin A fin fragment taken from a defeated Xuanwen Beast's back.

Fermented Juice Cooking Ingredients A fermented juice with a unique fruity scent. It is often used as a marinade.

Festive Drum A musical instrument that can be used in performances.

Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator Weapon Ascension Material.

Fine Enhancement Ore Weapon EXP material. Gives 2,000 EXP.

Fir Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the tree known as ""Faber's Fir."" Widely used for its fine quality and attractive grain.

Firm Arrowhead A roughly produced arrowhead. Though unimpressive, neither it nor the bow should be underestimated, for even the bravest knight can be felled by an arrow from the rear.

Fish Cooking Ingredients A fresh fillet of fish. Handled properly, it can make a rich dish.

Fishing Line Stabilizer A self-adaptive tension stabilizer that can be installed on a fishing rod to facilitate fishing. The device can automatically detect and record how hard different fish struggle. The more data it collects, the better the stabilizer works.

Flaming Essential Oil Grants greater affinity for Pyro, boosting Pyro DMG.

Flaming Flower Stamen Alchemy Materials The stamen of a fiercely burning flower. Even after being extinguished, it still emits heat.

Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait Bait A unique type of Trap said to utilize technology developed by the Fontaine Research Institute. Equipped with a metal protective cage and hook bars, the device contains a light made from Marcotte extract.

Floral Zither A musical instrument that can be used in performances.

Flour Cooking Ingredients A powder ground from wheat. No matter what it goes into, it brings a sense of satisfaction to the diner.

Fluorescent Fungus A mushroom that glows like a night-light. Some curious power lies hidden within it.

Fontemer Unihorn The electricity-emitting section of the Millennial Pearl Seahorse, and its regalia, the symbol of its surpassing might — now snapped off amidst a clash against a mighty challenger.

Forbidden Curse Scroll A scroll inscribed with ancient images. It is said that few can decipher its meaning, and the few scholars that have all went mad.

Foreign Synapse A shard left by Breacher Primus.

Forest Essential Oil Grants greater affinity for Dendro, boosting Dendro DMG.

Formalo Ray Fish A strange cartilaginous fish that was once thought to be a fantastical creature, only recorded in some ancient scrolls of art on Watatsumi Island. As the seal over Enkanomiya was opened, their true forms were laid bare before the eyes of all.

Fossilized Bone Shard A fossilized bone fragment sometimes found after defeating Geovishaps.

Fowl Cooking Ingredients A fresh chunk of fowl. Handled properly, it can make a hearty meal.

Fragile Bone Shard A bone shard once carried by a Geovishap.

Fragile Resin An item used to restore Original Resin by 60 points.

Fragment of a Golden Melody A golden fragment that fell from the centaur golem's chest. Putting the tune inscribed upon the shattered rubble back together, it appears to be a small sliver of a grander musical movement.

Fragment of an Ancient Chord Weapon Ascension Material.

Fragment of Decarabian's Epic Weapon Ascension Material.

Fragrant Cedar Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Cedar tree. Also known as the ""Fragrant Cedar"" for the aromatic oils it contains.

Frog Common frog found in moist environments. Full of energy, they secrete a substance that will keep you full of vitality.

Frog (Material) Alchemy Materials Common frog found in moist environments. Full of energy, they secrete a substance that will keep you full of vitality.

Frosting Essential Oil Grants greater affinity for Cryo, boosting Cryo DMG.

Frostshield Potion A miraculous potion that boosts Cryo RES and makes one able to withstand extreme cold.

Fruit Paste Bait Bait A very commonly-seen bait made from mashing, fermenting, and kneading Sunsettias and Wheat together. It atomizes very quickly upon hitting the water and exerts an incredible attraction on small fish. Due to the ease of its making, cheap price, and its excellent efficacy, it has also been jokingly called the ""Fisher's Trusty Treasure."" Suitable for catching Medakas, Dawncatchers, and Crystalfish.

Funerary Mask A trophy obtained from defeating Signora, Eighth of the Fatui Harbingers.

Fungal Spores A small amount of glittering spore powder left behind by Floating Fungi. Seems that a sneeze is all it takes for this powder to vanish without a trace.

Genesis Crystal An energy crystal from the very origin of the universe. Formed from within nothingness out of pure potential and hope, it contains enough energy to create a newborn star.

Geo Sigil An insignia that shows the recognition of the cliffs of Liyue.

Geo Treasure Compass A compass that can be used in Liyue to search for nearby chests.

Geoculus A substance that has accumulated intense Geo energy. Offer it to the Statue and help reinstate the power it has lost over the years.

Geoculus Resonance Stone A stone that can be used in Liyue to search for nearby Geoculi.

Gilded Scale Scaled armor that grows naturally over mystical stone, tough and silent, and filled with the strength of the dragon king.

Glabrous Beans Cooking Ingredients A common legume in Teyvat with a light aroma. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, and is thus widely accepted by people all over the world.

Glaze Lily An extremely ancient flower that was said to be commonly seen in Liyue. It transforms the memories of the land into its fragrance during florescence.

Glaze Lily Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Glaze Lily.

Glaze Medaka Fish A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail.

Gloomy Statuette An idol made in the likeness of some unknown person.

Glowgrass Bait Bait A special bait made from Magical Crystal Ore and Seagrass, it shines where no light illuminates, and may thus hold special attraction for those fellows who ever yearn for light. If you should run out of these, you can get more from Kujirai Momiji. Suitable for catching all fish species.

Golden Branch of a Distant Sea Weapon Ascension Material.

Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea Weapon Ascension Material.

Golden Koi Fish A large fish said to be the descendant of dragons.

Golden Raven Insignia A raven insignia that symbolizes the pride and the guiding principle of the Treasure Hoarders. Whether it's hidden amidst the vastness of the land or in the depths of the seas, as long as there are treasures to be hunted down, the spirit of Treasure Hoarders, who will stop at nothing to acquire them, will never die.

Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew Weapon Ascension Material.

Grain of Aerosiderite Weapon Ascension Material.

Guide to Admonition Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Ballad Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Diligence Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Elegance Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Equity Talent Level-Up Material.

Guide to Freedom Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Gold Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Ingenuity Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Justice Talent Level-Up Material.

Guide to Light Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Order Talent Level-Up Material.

Guide to Praxis Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Prosperity Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Resistance Talent Level-Up material.

Guide to Transience Talent Level-Up material.

Gushing Essential Oil Grants greater affinity for Anemo, boosting Anemo DMG.

Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin Fish A fish with unique morphology and Sumeru's cousin to the butterfly fish. This fish has a broad skeleton and a unique curved body. Legend has it that the first fishermen to catch this fish had their rods tilted at the end of the tail fin and found that the two, when combined, resemble a polearm, hence giving rise to the name ""Axe Marlin."" This name has made much more of an impression than its scientific name, the ""Anchor Hook Butterfly,"" and it is thus colloquially used amongst most people.

Ham Cooking Ingredients Smoked leg meat. Even the thinnest slice is packed full of flavor.

Harra Fruit Cooking Ingredients Growing in the hot humid rainforest, it is a fruit with a special spicy aroma. When ground to powder, spices can be made from it. It is the most valued spice plant in Sumeru.

Harra Fruit Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Harra Fruit.

Heatshield Potion A miraculous potion that boosts Pyro RES and makes one able to withstand high heat.

Heavy Horn A crude horn used by hilichurls to warn each other. Given the damage to the horn, it won't be warning anyone any time soon.

Hellfire Butterfly A warped shard that houses great might. You obtained this from defeating Signora, who unleashed her original power.

Henna Berry A fruit that grows even in the most hostile of desert environments. Its vibrant crimson fruits are made even more lovely against a backdrop of yellow sand.

Hero's Wit Character EXP material. Gives 20000 EXP.

Hoarfrost Core The exposed core of a defeated Cryo Regisvine. Pure Cryo energy is contained within it.

Horsetail Alchemy Materials A purple plant that sometimes grows amidst Silvergrass but grows taller, straighter, and plumper — like an aristocrat among the paupers.

Horsetail Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Horsetail.

Hunter's Sacrificial Knife A sharp alloy weapon. Though its owner has been lost, it still reflects a disturbingly cold light.

Hurricane Seed The imploded form of an Anemo Hypostasis upon its defeat.

Hydro Sigil A sigil that serves as a sign of recognition from the waters in Fontaine.

Hydro Treasure Compass A compass that can be used in Fontaine to search for nearby chests.

Hydroculus A substance that has accumulated intense Hydro energy. Offer it to the Statue and help reinstate the power it has lost over the years.

Hydroculus Resonance Stone A talisman that can be used in Fontaine to search for nearby Hydroculi.

Inactivated Fungal Nucleus Body tissue left behind by a Fungus that has been exposed to intense elemental stimulation.

Inspector's Sacrificial Knife In the hands of its lord, this fierce weapon has handled many ""debts."" No one has eyes in the back of their heads, and this weapon and its related techniques are designed around that weakness.

Insulation Potion A potion that boosts Electro RES and keeps one from getting electro-shocked.

Intertwined Fate A fateful stone that connects dreams.

Iron Chunk Forging Materials This iron chunk can be turned into a multitude of handy items in the hands of a skilled craftsman.

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew Weapon Ascension Material.

Itty Bitty Octobaby A type of tiny octopus that normally lives in the depths of the ocean.

Jade Branch of a Distant Sea Weapon Ascension Material.

Jade Heartfeather Bass Fish Peculiar fish that look like a heart from the side, which are said to be related to bass. Their dorsal and ventral fins are comprised of flexible bones that are as slender as feathers, hence the proposed name ""Heartfeather Bass.""

Jam Cooking Ingredients A gelatinous substance made from fruit and sugar. Even a little bit can easily wake up tired taste buds.

Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea Weapon Ascension Material.

Jinni in the Magic Bottle - Liloupar Born from water lilies, Liloupar, the great Jinni, whose soul had been shattered due to an ancient punishment, was sealed in a transparent magic bottle.

Jueyun Chili A spicy plant native to Liyue. Merely smelling it makes one hot and thirsty.

Jueyun Chili Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Jueyun Chili.

Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper A party popper that, when used, unleashes streamers and confetti.

Juvenile Jade A crystalline substance taken from a Primo Geovishap. Within it is contained the potential to become a dragon.

Kageuchi Handguard A handguard mounded upon a sword of some distinction.

Kalpalata Lotus Flowers from vines that grow on cliff sides. It is called a lotus only because it has a similar appearance to one. Aside from that, it bears no other similar properties to the lotus.

Kamera A convenient tool that records and saves images upon use.

Karmaphala Wood Furnishing Materials The wood of the Karmaphala Tree. One can easily get a nice, smooth surface while working on this material and obtain a rather eye-pleasing result without going through any sophisticated processes.

Lakelight Lily A clear and clean azure flower, it is born where Water Veins come together. It has a simple, cool, and elegant fragrance, pungent and refreshing yet gentle.

Lantern Fiber Alchemy Materials Used in Lantern Rite as material with which to construct Xiao Lanterns.

Launch Tube A special device created by the artisan Pengyi. It comes with functions that allow for the creation and automated launch of fireworks. In the hands of someone creative, it will surely see great use in the creation of unique and radiant fireworks shows.

Lavender Melon Cooking Ingredients A brightly-colored fruit. The flesh within transforms into food with a unique mouthfeel when cooked.

Lazurite Axe Marlin Fish A fish with unique morphology and Sumeru's cousin to the butterfly fish. This fish has a broad skeleton and a unique curved body. Legend has it that the first fishermen to catch this fish had their rods tilted at the end of the tail fin and found that the two, when combined, resemble a polearm, hence giving rise to the name ""Axe Marlin."" This name has made much more of an impression than its scientific name, the ""Anchor Hook Butterfly,"" and it is thus colloquially used amongst most people.

Ley Line Sprout It is said that there was a great tree whose roots once spread out to every corner of the world, and this branch is said to be part of it. It is almost if it was never broken off and taken far away, for its vitality is such that it still sprouts new leaves even now.

Lieutenant's Insignia An insignia to identify officers. The Fatui possess a colossal army, so there must be something extraordinary about the ones who achieved this rank within the group.

Light Guiding Tetrahedron A core component obtained via defeating a mysterious ruin machine.

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom A strange ""substance"" obtained from fighting against the All-Devouring Narwhal. Its actual weight far exceeds what would be expected given its size.

Lightless Mass A fragment produced from the intense battle against the All-Devouring Narwhal.

Lightless Silk String A slender strand that somehow ended up entangled on your weapon while fighting the All-Devouring Narwhal.

Lightning Prism An Electro Hypostasis channels nearby elemental energy to repair damaged elemental entities. Contains the essence of Electro energy.

Linden Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Linden Tree. With a smooth texture and light color, few wood chips are produced even during fine processing. Often carved into delicate handicrafts or used to make compact parts for wooden mechanisms.

Lizard Tail Alchemy Materials A lizard tail that curled up after losing its owner. Very bitter, but has skin hardening properties.

Loach Pearl Alchemy Materials A shiny pearl spat out by a loach that has mystical medicinal properties.

Lotus Head Cooking Ingredients An aquatic plant native to Liyue that grows and blooms in pairs. One is fragrant, and the other bitter. It's said to make a good herbal medicine.

Lotus Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lotus Head.

Lumenstone Adjuvant When equipped in The Chasm's Underground Mines, this precious crystal can provide illumination.

Lumidouce Bell A serene and tranquil violet flower. It has a light, soft, and lasting scent and is often used for making luxurious perfumes.

Lumidouce Bell Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Lumidouce Bell.

Luminescent Pollen A small parcel of luminescent Fungal Spore powder, a common medical ingredient in the land of rainforests. Merchants usually sell them in paper packets.

Luminescent Spine Alchemy Materials The light-emitting part of a firefly. Used for courtship, and in medicine to help recover strength.

Luminous Sands from Guyun Weapon Ascension Material.

Lumitoile A soft-bodied animal that emits a gentle light. Often found climbing the walls of buildings near the water or underwater.

Lunar Fin A fin taken from a defeated Xuanwen Beast's back.

Lunged Stickleback Fish A swift, fierce fish with spiny fins whose spiny mouth can pierce the current when it swims at full speed. Its capabilities have earned it the nicknames ""The Cutter"" and ""Hard-To-Get.""

Lustrous Stone from Guyun Weapon Ascension Material.

Magical Crystal Chunk Forging Materials These crystal chunks can be refined into Weapon EXP materials by using Original Resin.

Maintenance Mek Salvaged Parts Disassemble ""Maintenance Meks"" you have caught to obtain usable materials.

Maintenance Mek: Gold Leader Fish Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration Fish Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection Fish Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates.

Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller Fish Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner Fish Compact assistance meka developed to increase the overall utilization rates of meka teams, providing aid for underwater projects. They were originally designed to remove junk, vegetation, and other underwater debris in order to prevent these from clogging up the vital parts of other clockwork meka, thereby minimizing failure rates. From another point of view, they are undoubtedly benefiting Fontaine's ecosystem greatly as underwater cleaners.

Majestic Hooked Beak An elongated bill that you found after defeating the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Mallow Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Mallow Tree. With a tough core, it is suitable for building the foundations and frames of houses. It is easy to craft and process, so it takes relatively less manual labor to produce beautiful furniture.

Maple Wood Furnishing Materials Timber from the Amur Maple. Excellent quality wood with a fine color and texture.

Marcotte Cooking Ingredients A pink flower with a pearl-like luster and rich scent profile. It is one of the most important ingredients in a perfumer's arsenal.

Marcotte Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Marcotte.

Marionette Core This core can power the inorganic Maguu Kenki and cause it to wield a blade like a living being.

Marked Shell The marked shell of a Consecrated Beast inscribed with ancient script.

Mask of the Kijin Weapon Ascension Material.

Mask of the One-Horned Weapon Ascension Material.

Mask of the Tiger's Bite Weapon Ascension Material.

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant Weapon Ascension Material.

Masterless Stardust Currency used to purchase rare resources from the Shop.

Masterless Starglitter Currency used to purchase rare resources from the Shop.

Matsutake Cooking Ingredients A rare fungus that generally grows on or near pine trees. Its delicate aroma gives away its location.

Mechanical Spur Gear Clockwork meka gear.

Medaka Fish A lively, energetic fish famous for its petal-shaped tail.

Memento Lens A mysterious lens. If you view small fox statues with this lens, you can find things that were not there before.

Meshing Gear Clockwork meka's gear.

Midlander Bow Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star bows.

Midlander Catalyst Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.

Midlander Claymore Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star claymores.

Midlander Polearm Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star polearms.

Midlander Sword Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star swords.

Milk Cooking Ingredients Sweet and fragrant cow's milk. Don't waste a single drop, not even that one rolling down your chin.

Mini Seelie: Brilliance A memento from Lost Riches. Equip the Seelie to gain its company.

Mini Seelie: Curcuma A memento from the Lost Riches event. Equip it to obtain a mini Seelie companion.

Mini Seelie: Dayflower A memento from the Lost Riches event. Equip it to obtain a mini Seelie companion.

Mini Seelie: Moss A memento from the Lost Riches event. Equip it to obtain a mini Seelie companion.

Mini Seelie: Rosé A memento from the Lost Riches event. Equip it to obtain a mini Seelie companion.

Mini Seelie: Viola A memento from the Lost Riches event. Equip it to obtain a mini Seelie companion.

Mint Cooking Ingredients A refreshingly cool ingredient. The cool, fresh flavor can cut through the heat of many dishes.

Mint Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Mint.

Mirror of Mushin The mirror that was set in Shouki no Kami's chest to separate him from the outside world. The mitsudomoe symbol is emblazoned on it as a deliberate show of status and might.

Mist Flower Corolla Alchemy Materials A flower bud encased in solid ice. Even after being picked, the flower continues to emit cold.

Mist Grass Well-preserved Mist Grass. Some would take advantage of the Cicins' love for the Mist Grass to control them.

Mist Grass Pollen Strange spores created by Mist Grass in enclosed spaces. They are the Cicins' favorite food.

Mist Grass Wick A rare bundle of Mist Grass that gives off a faint glow. Those who carry it invite both the Cicins and misfortune.

Mist Veiled Gold Elixir Weapon Ascension Material.

Mist Veiled Lead Elixir Weapon Ascension Material.

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir Weapon Ascension Material.

Mist Veiled Primo Elixir Weapon Ascension Material.

Molten Moment A certain deformed fragment containing great might. You obtained this from defeating La Signora, who unleashed her original power.

Monolith Fragment Some kind of fragment recovered after defeating the Overlord of the Vortex in battle.

Mora View on Map

Mountain Date Wood Furnishing Materials Wood of the Mountain Date Tree. Although it neither feels special to touch nor possesses a special texture, it retains water exceedingly well and is thus easy to grow.

Mourning Flower Crimson flowers that bloom on ancient battlefields. They can even flourish in the depths of the desert. Their drooping flowers seem to be in mourning for heroes long past.

Movement of an Ancient Chord Weapon Ascension Material.

Mudra of the Malefic General A puppet joint obtained from the Plane of Euthymia. The gesture here symbolizes the concept that ""one sees and one does.""

Mushroom Cooking Ingredients Hardy common fungi. Can grow anywhere with the right amount of shade and moisture.

Mushroom Spore Gardening Materials A spore obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality spore full of life, just waiting to be planted in the Realm Within's fields. After some time it will grow into a Mushroom.

Mysterious Meat Cooking Ingredients A fresh chunk of meat that seems to be radiating an enigmatic aura. Wonder what it'll taste like?

Mysterious Meat Product Cooking Ingredients The mysterious meat can become something a lot more ordinary once specially processed.

Mystic Enhancement Ore Weapon EXP material. Gives 10,000 EXP.

Nagadus Emerald Chunk Character Ascension material.

Nagadus Emerald Fragment Character Ascension material.

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone Character Ascension material.

Nagadus Emerald Sliver Character Ascension material.

Naku Weed Even on windless days, this plant will tremble lightly amid the cries of thunder. The parts of it that resemble petals are in fact extensions of the leaves meant to protect the fragile flower.

Naku Weed Seed Gardening Materials A seed obtained from the Seed Dispensary. A quality seed full of life, just waiting to be planted in the fields of the Realm Within. After some time, it will grow into a Naku Weed.

Narukami's Affection Weapon Ascension Material.

Narukami's Joy Weapon Ascension Material.

Narukami's Valor Weapon Ascension Material.

Narukami's Wisdom Weapon Ascension Material.

Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm A new life form that arose from the dispersed Tainted Hydro Phantasm. It is trapped inside a bottle.

Nightwind Horn This exquisite horn is a Fontainian instrument that can be used in performances, and was a gift from Dvorak to you.

Nilotpala Lotus Growing in the forest wetlands, these plants only bloom at night with flowers as bright as the moon.

Noctilucous Jade A rare mineral that glimmers in the dark. It's said to be a mutated gemstone condensed from the flourishing elements of the world.

Northlander Bow Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star bows.

Northlander Catalyst Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.

Northlander Claymore Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star claymores.

Northlander Polearm Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star polearms.

Northlander Sword Billet Forging Materials Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star swords.

NRE (Menu 30) A handy meal-in-a-pouch that can transform most foods into instantly absorbable nutritional matter. Despite the fact that it can greatly increase the efficiency of nutritional intake, most knights aren't too keen to put their food in it...

Oasis Garden's Kindness Weapon Ascension Material.

Oasis Garden's Mourning Weapon Ascension Material.

Oasis Garden's Reminiscence Weapon Ascension Material.

Oasis Garden's Truth Weapon Ascension Material.

Old Handguard A battle-worn handguard that was once mounted on an Inazuman blade.

Old Operative's Pocket Watch A standard-issue pocket watch given to Fatui Operatives.

Olden Days of Scorching Might Weapon Ascension Material.

Ominous Mask A glossy bone mask with oil markings painted on it, meant to intimidate enemies.

Omni-Ubiquity Net A net that has been modified once again by Wakamurasaki using onmyoudou. She claims that it can detain the essence of small creatures before using the net itself as a medium to recreate their forms.

Onikabuto A strange beetle that inhabits areas rich with Electro energy. Its docile and sedentary temperament could not be more different from the fierce, demonic visage displayed on its armored shell.

Onion Cooking Ingredients A spherical vegetable. As vengeance for cutting it, it will make you cry, no matter how brave you are.

Operative's Constancy An accessory with a Delusion mounted on it. This is source of the Fatui Operative's power.

Operative's Standard Pocket Watch A standard-issue pocket watch given to Fatui Operatives.

Original Resin Used to vitalize Petrified Trees and Ley Line Blossoms, allowing access to the treasures they hold. Energy regenerates over time.

Otogi Wood Furnishing Materials Wood from the Otogi Tree. It has just the right amount of moisture and oil, and as such has a great many uses.

Padisarah A holy and noble plant. The conditions for growth in its environment are very demanding. The flower buds can be processed to make valuable spices.

Parametric Transformer A device that can transmute materials placed within and convert it into some other material.

Peach of the Deep Waves Fish Medium-sized, round fish with horn-like cartilage that is used to dig underwater burrows, build shelters and drive away creatures that try to harm them.

Peculiar Pinion A strange feather.

Pepper Cooking Ingredients Peppery. Cuts through oily flavors and excites the taste buds. Goes best on meat.

Perpetual Caliber A motive device obtained from a mysterious ruin machine.

Perpetual Heart The core that powers the autonomous movements of the Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Philanemo Mushroom A fungus that grows in the warm caress of the wind. It is as everlasting as the wind, nourishing life.

Philosophies of Admonition Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Ballad Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Diligence Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Elegance Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Equity Talent Level-Up Material.

Philosophies of Freedom Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Gold Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Ingenuity Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Justice Talent Level-Up Material.

Philosophies of Light Talent Level-Up material.

Philosophies of Order Talent Level-Up Material.

Philosophies of Praxis Talent Level-Up material.