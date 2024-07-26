In Genshin Impact, Polearms offer players mid-range options. For standard attacks, the weapon can be used to lunge and thrust alongside slashing when charged. This versatile weapon enables a quick succession of chained attacks.

Below is a detailed listing of all Polearms available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Base ATK

Bonus

Bonus Amt

Ability

Ability Description

Ballad of the Fjords

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Tales of the Tundra

When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120.

Beginner's Protector

185

Black Tassel

354

HP

46.9%

Bane of the Soft

Increases DMG against slimes by 40%.

Blackcliff Pole

510

CRIT DMG

55.1%

Press the Advantage

After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Calamity Queller

741

ATK

741

Extinguishing Precept

Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled.

Crescent Pike

565

Physical DMG Bonus

34.5%

Infusion Needle

After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK for 5s.

Crimson Moon's Semblance

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Ashen Sun's Shadow

Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.

Deathmatch

454

CRIT Rate

36.8%

Gladiator

If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages

510

HP

41.3%

Principle of Equilibrium

When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Dragon's Bane

454

Elemental Mastery

221

Bane of Flame and Water

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.

Dragonspine Spear

454

Physical DMG Bonus

69.0%

Frost Burial

Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Engulfing Lightning

608

Energy Recharge

55.1%

Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove

ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

Favonius Lance

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Windfall

CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Halberd

448

ATK

448

Heavy

Normal Attacks deal an additional 160% ATK as DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Iron Point

243

Kitain Cross Spear

565

Elemental Mastery

110

Samurai Conduct

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Lithic Spear

565

ATK

565

Lithic Axiom: Unity

For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Lumidouce Elegy

608

CRIT Rate

33.1%

Bright Dawn Overture

ATK increased by 15%. After the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Missive Windspear

510

ATK

510

The Wind Unattained

Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.

Moonpiercer

565

Elemental Mastery

110

Stillwood Moonshadow

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Eagle Spear of Justice

On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Prospector's Drill

565

ATK

565

Masons' Ditty

When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Prototype Starglitter

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Magic Affinity

After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.

Rightful Reward

565

HP

27.6%

Tip of the Spear

When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Royal Spear

565

ATK

565

Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Skyward Spine

674

Energy Recharge

36.8%

Black Wing

Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.

Staff of Homa

608

CRIT DMG

66.2%

Reckless Cinnabar

HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

542

CRIT Rate

44.1%

Heat Haze at Horizon's End

The equipping character gains 52% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

The Catch

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Shanty

Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6%.

Vortex Vanquisher

608

ATK

608

Golden Majesty

Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Wavebreaker's Fin

620

ATK

620

Watatsumi Wavewalker

For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

White Tassel

401

CRIT Rate

23.4%

Sharp

Increases Normal Attack DMG by 24%.