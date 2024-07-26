Ballad of the Fjords 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Tales of the Tundra When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120.

Black Tassel 354 HP 46.9% Bane of the Soft Increases DMG against slimes by 40%.

Blackcliff Pole 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Press the Advantage After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Calamity Queller 741 ATK 741 Extinguishing Precept Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled.

Crescent Pike 565 Physical DMG Bonus 34.5% Infusion Needle After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK for 5s.

Crimson Moon's Semblance 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Ashen Sun's Shadow Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.

Deathmatch 454 CRIT Rate 36.8% Gladiator If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages 510 HP 41.3% Principle of Equilibrium When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Dragon's Bane 454 Elemental Mastery 221 Bane of Flame and Water Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.

Dragonspine Spear 454 Physical DMG Bonus 69.0% Frost Burial Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Engulfing Lightning 608 Energy Recharge 55.1% Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

Favonius Lance 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Halberd 448 ATK 448 Heavy Normal Attacks deal an additional 160% ATK as DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Iron Point 243

Kitain Cross Spear 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Samurai Conduct Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Lithic Spear 565 ATK 565 Lithic Axiom: Unity For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Lumidouce Elegy 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Bright Dawn Overture ATK increased by 15%. After the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Missive Windspear 510 ATK 510 The Wind Unattained Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.

Moonpiercer 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Stillwood Moonshadow After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Eagle Spear of Justice On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Prospector's Drill 565 ATK 565 Masons' Ditty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Prototype Starglitter 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Magic Affinity After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.

Rightful Reward 565 HP 27.6% Tip of the Spear When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Royal Spear 565 ATK 565 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Skyward Spine 674 Energy Recharge 36.8% Black Wing Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.

Staff of Homa 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Reckless Cinnabar HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands 542 CRIT Rate 44.1% Heat Haze at Horizon's End The equipping character gains 52% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

The Catch 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Shanty Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6%.

Vortex Vanquisher 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Wavebreaker's Fin 620 ATK 620 Watatsumi Wavewalker For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.