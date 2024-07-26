In Genshin Impact, Polearms offer players mid-range options. For standard attacks, the weapon can be used to lunge and thrust alongside slashing when charged. This versatile weapon enables a quick succession of chained attacks.
Below is a detailed listing of all Polearms available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.
|
Weapon
|
Base ATK
|
Bonus
|
Bonus Amt
|
Ability
|
Ability Description
|
510
|
CRIT Rate
|
27.6%
|
Tales of the Tundra
|
When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120.
|
185
|
354
|
HP
|
46.9%
|
Bane of the Soft
|
Increases DMG against slimes by 40%.
|
510
|
CRIT DMG
|
55.1%
|
Press the Advantage
|
After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.
|
741
|
ATK
|
741
|
Extinguishing Precept
|
Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled.
|
565
|
Physical DMG Bonus
|
34.5%
|
Infusion Needle
|
After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK for 5s.
|
674
|
CRIT Rate
|
22.1%
|
Ashen Sun's Shadow
|
Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.
|
454
|
CRIT Rate
|
36.8%
|
Gladiator
|
If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.
|
510
|
HP
|
41.3%
|
Principle of Equilibrium
|
When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field.
|
454
|
Elemental Mastery
|
221
|
Bane of Flame and Water
|
Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.
|
454
|
Physical DMG Bonus
|
69.0%
|
Frost Burial
|
Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.
|
608
|
Energy Recharge
|
55.1%
|
Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove
|
ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.
|
565
|
Energy Recharge
|
30.6%
|
Windfall
|
CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.
|
448
|
ATK
|
448
|
Heavy
|
Normal Attacks deal an additional 160% ATK as DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.
|
243
|
565
|
Elemental Mastery
|
110
|
Samurai Conduct
|
Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.
|
565
|
ATK
|
565
|
Lithic Axiom: Unity
|
For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.
|
608
|
CRIT Rate
|
33.1%
|
Bright Dawn Overture
|
ATK increased by 15%. After the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.
|
510
|
ATK
|
510
|
The Wind Unattained
|
Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.
|
565
|
Elemental Mastery
|
110
|
Stillwood Moonshadow
|
After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.
|
674
|
CRIT Rate
|
22.1%
|
Eagle Spear of Justice
|
On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.
|
565
|
ATK
|
565
|
Masons' Ditty
|
When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.
|
510
|
Energy Recharge
|
45.9%
|
Magic Affinity
|
After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.
|
565
|
HP
|
27.6%
|
Tip of the Spear
|
When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.
|
565
|
ATK
|
565
|
Focus
|
Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.
|
674
|
Energy Recharge
|
36.8%
|
Black Wing
|
Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.
|
608
|
CRIT DMG
|
66.2%
|
Reckless Cinnabar
|
HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.
|
542
|
CRIT Rate
|
44.1%
|
Heat Haze at Horizon's End
|
The equipping character gains 52% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.
|
510
|
Energy Recharge
|
45.9%
|
Shanty
|
Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6%.
|
608
|
ATK
|
608
|
Golden Majesty
|
Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.
|
620
|
ATK
|
620
|
Watatsumi Wavewalker
|
For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.
|
401
|
CRIT Rate
|
23.4%
|
Sharp
|
Increases Normal Attack DMG by 24%.