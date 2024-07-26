Absolution 674 CRIT DMG 44.1% Deathly Pact CRIT DMG increased by 20%. Increasing the value of a Bond of Life increases the DMG the equipping character deals by 16% for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

Amenoma Kageuchi 454 ATK 454 Iwakura Succession After casting an Elemental Skill, gain 1 Succession Seed. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. The Succession Seed lasts for 30s. Up to 3 Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an Elemental Burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after 2s, the character regenerates 6 Energy for each seed consumed.

Aquila Favonia 674 Physical DMG Bonus 41.3% Falcon's Defiance ATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding opponents. This effect can only occur once every 15s.

Blackcliff Longsword 565 CRIT DMG 36.8% Press the Advantage After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Cinnabar Spindle 454 DEF 69.0% Spotless Heart Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40% of DEF. The effect will be triggered no more than once every 1.5s and will be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Cool Steel 401 ATK 401 Bane of Water and Ice Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Cryo by 12%.

Dark Iron Sword 401 Elemental Mastery 141 Overloaded Upon causing an Overloaded, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or Electro-infused Swirl reaction, ATK is increased by 20% for 12s.

Dull Blade 185

Favonius Sword 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Festering Desire 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Undying Admiration Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6%.

Fillet Blade 401 ATK 401 Gash On hit, has a 50% chance to deal 240% ATK DMG to a single opponent. Can only occur once every 15s.

Finale of the Deep 565 ATK 565 An End Sublime When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be gained based on 2.4% of the total amount of the Life Bond cleared, lasting for 15s.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Ironbone Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill.

Freedom-Sworn 608 Elemental Mastery 198 Revolutionary Chorale A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases DMG by 10%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain ""Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance"" for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance"" increases Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Haran Geppaku Futsu 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Honed Flow Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s.

Harbinger of Dawn 401 CRIT DMG 46.9% Vigorous When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%.

Iron Sting 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Infusion Stinger Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can occur once every 1s.

Kagotsurube Isshin 510 ATK 510 Isshin Art Clarity When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s.

Key of Khaj-Nisut 542 HP 66.2% Sunken Song of the Sands HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack's duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character's max HP for 20s.

Light of Foliar Incision 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Whitemoon Bristle CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

Lion's Roar 510 ATK 510 Bane of Fire and Thunder Increases DMG against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 20%.

Mistsplitter Reforged 674 CRIT DMG 44.1% Mistsplitter's Edge Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter's Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Mistsplitter's Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character's Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter's Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Primordial Jade Cutter 542 CRIT Rate 44.1% Protector's Virtue HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder's Max HP.

Prototype Rancour 565 Physical DMG Bonus 34.5% Smashed Stone On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s.

Royal Longsword 510 ATK 510 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Sacrificial Sword 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sapwood Blade 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Forest Sanctuary After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.

Silver Sword 243

Skyrider Sword 354 Energy Recharge 52.1% Determination Using an Elemental Burst grants a 12% increase in ATK and Movement SPD for 15s.

Skyward Blade 608 Energy Recharge 55.1% Sky-Piercing Fang CRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s.

Splendor of Tranquil Waters 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Dawn and Dusk by the Lake When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 14% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field.

Summit Shaper 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Sword of Descension 440 ATK 440 Descension Effective only on the following platform:

Sword of Narzissenkreuz 510 ATK 510 Hero's Blade When the equipping character does not have an Arkhe: When Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Plunging Attacks strike, a Pneuma or Ousia energy blast will be unleashed, dealing 160% of ATK as DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. The energy blast type is determined by the current type of the Sword of Narzissenkreuz.

The Alley Flash 620 Elemental Mastery 55 Itinerant Hero Increases DMG dealt by the character equipping this weapon by 12%. Taking DMG disables this effect for 5s.

The Black Sword 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Justice Increases DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%. Additionally, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s.

The Dockhand's Assistant 510 HP 41.3% Sea Shanty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

The Flute 510 ATK 510 Chord Normal or Charged Attacks grant a Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100% ATK DMG to surrounding opponents. Harmonics last up to 30s, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5s.

Toukabou Shigure 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Kaidan: Rainfall Earthbinder After an attack hits opponents, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is defeated during Cursed Parasol's duration, Cursed Parasol's CD will be refreshed immediately. The character wielding this weapon will deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol.

Traveler's Handy Sword 448 DEF 29.3% Journey Each Elemental Orb or Particle collected restores 1% HP.

Uraku Misugiri 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%.

Wolf-Fang 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Northwind Wolf DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 16%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s.