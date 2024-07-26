A Thousand Floating Dreams 542 Elemental Mastery 265 A Thousand Nights' Dawnsong Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character's DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack.

Absolution 674 CRIT DMG 44.1% Deathly Pact CRIT DMG increased by 20%. Increasing the value of a Bond of Life increases the DMG the equipping character deals by 16% for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

Akuoumaru 510 ATK 510 Watatsumi Wavewalker For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Alley Hunter 565 ATK 565 Oppidan Ambush While the character equipped with this weapon is in the party but not on the field, their DMG increases by 2% every second up to a max of 20%. When the character is on the field for more than 4s, the aforementioned DMG buff decreases by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

Amenoma Kageuchi 454 ATK 454 Iwakura Succession After casting an Elemental Skill, gain 1 Succession Seed. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. The Succession Seed lasts for 30s. Up to 3 Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an Elemental Burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after 2s, the character regenerates 6 Energy for each seed consumed.

Amos' Bow 608 ATK 608 Strong-Willed Increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1s the arrow is in the air for up to 5 times.

Aqua Simulacra 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% The Cleansing Form HP is increased by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is increased by 20%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

Aquila Favonia 674 Physical DMG Bonus 41.3% Falcon's Defiance ATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding opponents. This effect can only occur once every 15s.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Azure Skies Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

Ballad of the Fjords 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Tales of the Tundra When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120.

Beacon of the Reed Sea 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Desert Watch After the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character's Max HP will be increased by 32%.

Black Tassel 354 HP 46.9% Bane of the Soft Increases DMG against slimes by 40%.

Blackcliff Agate 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Press the Advantage After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Longsword 565 CRIT DMG 36.8% Press the Advantage After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Pole 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Press the Advantage After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Slasher 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Press the Advantage After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Warbow 565 CRIT DMG 36.8% Press the Advantage After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Bloodtainted Greatsword 354 Elemental Mastery 187 Bane of Fire and Thunder Increases DMG dealt against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 12%.

Calamity Queller 741 ATK 741 Extinguishing Precept Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled.

Cashflow Supervision 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Golden Blood-Tide ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.

Cinnabar Spindle 454 DEF 69.0% Spotless Heart Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40% of DEF. The effect will be triggered no more than once every 1.5s and will be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Cloudforged 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Crag-Chiseled Forge After Elemental Energy is decreased, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 for 18s. Max 2 stacks.

Compound Bow 454 Physical DMG Bonus 69.0% Infusion Arrow Normal Attack and Charged Attack hits increase ATK by 4% and Normal ATK SPD by 1.2% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s.

Cool Steel 401 ATK 401 Bane of Water and Ice Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Cryo by 12%.

Crane's Echoing Call 741 ATK 741 Cloudfall Axiom After the equipping character hits an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all nearby party members' Plunging Attacks will deal 28% increased DMG for 20s. When nearby party members hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will restore 2.5 Energy to the equipping character. Energy can be restored this way every 0.7s. This energy regain effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Crescent Pike 565 Physical DMG Bonus 34.5% Infusion Needle After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK for 5s.

Crimson Moon's Semblance 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Ashen Sun's Shadow Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.

Dark Iron Sword 401 Elemental Mastery 141 Overloaded Upon causing an Overloaded, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or Electro-infused Swirl reaction, ATK is increased by 20% for 12s.

Deathmatch 454 CRIT Rate 36.8% Gladiator If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.

Debate Club 401 ATK 401 Blunt Conclusion After using an Elemental Skill, on hit, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 60% of ATK in a small AoE. Effect lasts 15s. DMG can only occur once every 3s.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages 510 HP 41.3% Principle of Equilibrium When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Dodoco Tales 454 ATK 454 Dodoventure! Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 16% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6s.

Dragon's Bane 454 Elemental Mastery 221 Bane of Flame and Water Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.

Dragonspine Spear 454 Physical DMG Bonus 69.0% Frost Burial Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Dull Blade 185

Elegy for the End 608 Energy Recharge 55.1% The Parting Refrain A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Farewell Song"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Farewell Song"" increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Emerald Orb 448 Elemental Mastery 94 Rapids Upon causing a Vaporize, Electro-Charged, Frozen, Bloom, or a Hydro-infused Swirl reaction, increases ATK by 20% for 12s.

End of the Line 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Net Snapper Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, dealing 80% ATK as AoE DMG upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG. Only 1 instance of AoE DMG can be caused every 2s in this way. Flowrider can be triggered once every 12s.

Engulfing Lightning 608 Energy Recharge 55.1% Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

Everlasting Moonglow 608 HP 49.6% Byakuya Kougetsu Healing Bonus increased by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s.

Eye of Perception 454 ATK 454 Echo Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to fire a Bolt of Perception, dealing 240% ATK as DMG. This bolt can bounce between opponents a maximum of 4 times. This effect can occur once every 12s.

Fading Twilight 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Radiance of the Deeps Has three states, Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze, which increase DMG dealt by 6%/10%/14% respectively. When attacks hit opponents, this weapon will switch to the next state. This weapon can change states once every 7s. The character equipping this weapon can still trigger the state switch while not on the field.

Favonius Codex 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Greatsword 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Lance 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Sword 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Warbow 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Windfall CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ferrous Shadow 401 HP 35.2% Unbending When HP falls below 70%, increases Charged Attack DMG by 30% and Charged Attacks become harder to interrupt.

Festering Desire 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Undying Admiration Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6%.

Fillet Blade 401 ATK 401 Gash On hit, has a 50% chance to deal 240% ATK DMG to a single opponent. Can only occur once every 15s.

Finale of the Deep 565 ATK 565 An End Sublime When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be gained based on 2.4% of the total amount of the Life Bond cleared, lasting for 15s.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Ironbone Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill.

Flowing Purity 565 ATK 565 Unfinished Masterpiece When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 8% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 2% All Elemental DMG Bonus, up to a maximum of 12%. This effect lasts 15s.

Forest Regalia 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Forest Sanctuary After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.

Freedom-Sworn 608 Elemental Mastery 198 Revolutionary Chorale A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases DMG by 10%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain ""Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance"" for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance"" increases Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Frostbearer 510 ATK 510 Frost Burial Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Fruit of Fulfillment 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Full Circle Obtain the ""Wax and Wane"" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 24 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane can be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Hakushin Ring 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Sakura Saiguu After the character equipped with this weapon triggers an Electro elemental reaction, nearby party members of an Elemental Type involved in the elemental reaction receive a 10% Elemental DMG Bonus for their element, lasting 6s. Elemental Bonuses gained in this way cannot be stacked.

Halberd 448 ATK 448 Heavy Normal Attacks deal an additional 160% ATK as DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Hamayumi 454 ATK 454 Full Draw Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. When the equipping character's Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%.

Haran Geppaku Futsu 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Honed Flow Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s.

Harbinger of Dawn 401 CRIT DMG 46.9% Vigorous When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%.

Hunter's Path 542 CRIT Rate 44.1% At the End of the Beast-Paths Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

Ibis Piercer 565 ATK 565 Secret Wisdom's Favor The character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 within 6s after Charged Attacks hit opponents. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

Iron Point 243

Iron Sting 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Infusion Stinger Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can occur once every 1s.

Jadefall's Splendor 608 HP 49.6% Primordial Jade Regalia For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Kagotsurube Isshin 510 ATK 510 Isshin Art Clarity When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s.

Kagura's Verity 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Samurai Conduct Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Key of Khaj-Nisut 542 HP 66.2% Sunken Song of the Sands HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack's duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character's max HP for 20s.

King's Squire 454 ATK 454 Labyrinth Lord's Instruction Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

Kitain Cross Spear 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Samurai Conduct Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Light of Foliar Incision 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Whitemoon Bristle CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

Lion's Roar 510 ATK 510 Bane of Fire and Thunder Increases DMG against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 20%.

Lithic Blade 510 ATK 510 Lithic Axiom: Unity For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Lithic Spear 565 ATK 565 Lithic Axiom: Unity For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Boundless Blessing Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Lumidouce Elegy 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Bright Dawn Overture ATK increased by 15%. After the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Luxurious Sea-Lord 454 ATK 454 Oceanic Victory Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals 100% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s.

Magic Guide 354 Elemental Mastery 187 Bane of Storm and Tide Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 12%.

Mailed Flower 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Whispers of Wind and Flower Within 8s after the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.

Makhaira Aquamarine 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Desert Pavilion The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Mappa Mare 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Infusion Scroll Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Memory of Dust 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Messenger 448 CRIT DMG 31.2% Archer's Message Charged Attack hits on weak points deal an additional 100% ATK DMG as CRIT DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Missive Windspear 510 ATK 510 The Wind Unattained Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.

Mistsplitter Reforged 674 CRIT DMG 44.1% Mistsplitter's Edge Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter's Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Mistsplitter's Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character's Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter's Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Mitternachts Waltz 510 Physical DMG Bonus 51.7% Evernight Duet Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5s. Elemental Skill hits on opponents increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 5s.

Moonpiercer 565 Elemental Mastery 110 Stillwood Moonshadow After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Mouun's Moon 565 ATK 565 Watatsumi Wavewalker For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Oathsworn Eye 565 ATK 565 People of the Faltering Light Increases Energy Recharge by 24% for 10s after using an Elemental Skill.

Otherworldly Story 401 Energy Recharge 39.0% Energy Shower Picking up an Elemental Energy Orb/Particle recovers 1% HP.

Pocket Grimoire 243

Polar Star 608 CRIT Rate 33.1% Daylight's Augury Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.

Portable Power Saw 454 HP 55.1% Sea Shanty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Predator 510 ATK 510 Strong Strike Effective only on the following platform:

Primordial Jade Cutter 542 CRIT Rate 44.1% Protector's Virtue HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder's Max HP.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Eagle Spear of Justice On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Prospector's Drill 565 ATK 565 Masons' Ditty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Prototype Amber 510 HP 41.3% Gilding Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration.

Prototype Archaic 565 ATK 565 Crush On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% ATK DMG to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s.

Prototype Crescent 510 ATK 510 Unreturning Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.

Prototype Rancour 565 Physical DMG Bonus 34.5% Smashed Stone On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s.

Prototype Starglitter 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Magic Affinity After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.

Rainslasher 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Bane of Storm and Tide Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%.

Range Gauge 565 ATK 565 Masons' Ditty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Raven Bow 448 Elemental Mastery 94 Bane of Flame and Water Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 12%.

Recurve Bow 354 HP 46.9% Cull the Weak Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.

Redhorn Stonethresher 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Gokadaiou Otogibanashi DEF is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of DEF.

Rightful Reward 565 HP 27.6% Tip of the Spear When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Royal Bow 510 ATK 510 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Greatsword 565 ATK 565 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Grimoire 565 ATK 565 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Longsword 510 ATK 510 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Spear 565 ATK 565 Focus Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Rust 510 ATK 510 Rapid Firing Increases Normal Attack DMG by 40% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%.

Sacrificial Bow 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Fragments 454 Elemental Mastery 221 Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Greatsword 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Jade 454 CRIT Rate 36.8% Jade Circulation When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s.

Sacrificial Sword 454 Energy Recharge 61.3% Composed After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sapwood Blade 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Forest Sanctuary After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.

Scion of the Blazing Sun 565 CRIT Rate 18.4% The Way of Sunfire After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s.

Serpent Spine 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Wavesplitter Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

Sharpshooter's Oath 401 CRIT DMG 46.9% Precise Increases DMG against weak spots by 24%.

Silver Sword 243

Silvershower Heartstrings 542 HP 66.2% Dryas's Nocturne The equipping character can gain the Remedy effect. When they possess 1/2/3 Remedy stacks, Max HP will increase by 12%/24%/40%. 1 stack may be gained when the following conditions are met: 1 stack for 25s when using an Elemental Skill; 1 stack for 25s when the value of a Bond of Life value increases; 1 stack for 20s for performing healing. Stacks can still be triggered when the equipping character is not on the field. Each stack's duration is counted independently. In addition, when 3 stacks are active, Elemental Burst CRIT Rate will be increased by 28%. This effect will be canceled 4s after falling under 3 stacks.

Skyrider Greatsword 401 Physical DMG Bonus 43.9% Courage On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can occur once every 0.5s.

Skyrider Sword 354 Energy Recharge 52.1% Determination Using an Elemental Burst grants a 12% increase in ATK and Movement SPD for 15s.

Skyward Atlas 674 ATK 674 Wandering Clouds Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

Skyward Blade 608 Energy Recharge 55.1% Sky-Piercing Fang CRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s.

Skyward Harp 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Echoing Ballad Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Skyward Pride 674 Energy Recharge 36.8% Sky-ripping Dragon Spine Increases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to opponents along its path will be created when Normal or Charged Attacks hit. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Skyward Spine 674 Energy Recharge 36.8% Black Wing Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.

Slingshot 354 CRIT Rate 31.2% Slingshot If a Normal or Charged Attack hits a target within 0.3s of being fired, increases DMG by 36%. Otherwise, decreases DMG by 10%.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver 565 Physical DMG Bonus 34.5% Frost Burial Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Solar Pearl 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Solar Shine Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20% for 6s. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 6s.

Song of Broken Pines 741 Physical DMG Bonus 20.7% Rebel's Banner-Hymn A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases ATK by 16%, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you possess 4 Sigils of Whispers, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" increases Normal ATK SPD by 12% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Song of Stillness 510 ATK 510 Benthic Pulse After the wielder is healed, they will deal 16% more DMG for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Splendor of Tranquil Waters 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Dawn and Dusk by the Lake When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 14% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field.

Staff of Homa 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Reckless Cinnabar HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands 542 CRIT Rate 44.1% Heat Haze at Horizon's End The equipping character gains 52% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

Summit Shaper 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Sword of Descension 440 ATK 440 Descension Effective only on the following platform:

Sword of Narzissenkreuz 510 ATK 510 Hero's Blade When the equipping character does not have an Arkhe: When Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Plunging Attacks strike, a Pneuma or Ousia energy blast will be unleashed, dealing 160% of ATK as DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. The energy blast type is determined by the current type of the Sword of Narzissenkreuz.

Talking Stick 565 CRIT Rate 18.4% ""The Silver Tongue"" ATK will be increased by 16% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

The Alley Flash 620 Elemental Mastery 55 Itinerant Hero Increases DMG dealt by the character equipping this weapon by 12%. Taking DMG disables this effect for 5s.

The Bell 510 HP 41.3% Rebellious Guardian Taking DMG generates a shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by a shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.

The Black Sword 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Justice Increases DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%. Additionally, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s.

The Catch 510 Energy Recharge 45.9% Shanty Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6%.

The Dockhand's Assistant 510 HP 41.3% Sea Shanty When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

The First Great Magic 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Parsifal the Great DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

The Flute 510 ATK 510 Chord Normal or Charged Attacks grant a Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100% ATK DMG to surrounding opponents. Harmonics last up to 30s, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5s.

The Stringless 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Arrowless Song Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%.

The Unforged 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

The Viridescent Hunt 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Verdant Wind Upon hit, Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to generate a Cyclone, which will continuously attract surrounding opponents, dealing 40% of ATK as DMG to these opponents every 0.5s for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 14s.

The Widsith 510 CRIT DMG 55.1% Debut When the character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers 401 HP 35.2% Heritage When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 24% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s.

Thundering Pulse 608 CRIT DMG 66.2% Rule by Thunder Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Tidal Shadow 510 ATK 510 White Cruising Wave After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Tome of the Eternal Flow 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Aeon Wave HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character has 3 stacks or a third stack's duration refreshes, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.

Toukabou Shigure 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Kaidan: Rainfall Earthbinder After an attack hits opponents, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is defeated during Cursed Parasol's duration, Cursed Parasol's CD will be refreshed immediately. The character wielding this weapon will deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol.

Traveler's Handy Sword 448 DEF 29.3% Journey Each Elemental Orb or Particle collected restores 1% HP.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance 674 CRIT DMG 44.1% Bygone Azure Teardrop Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

Twin Nephrite 448 CRIT Rate 15.6% Guerilla Tactics Defeating an opponent increases Movement SPD and ATK by 12% for 15s.

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Melussistance! ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.

Uraku Misugiri 542 CRIT DMG 88.2% Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%.

Verdict 674 CRIT Rate 22.1% Many Oaths of Dawn and Dusk Increases ATK by 20%. When party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Vortex Vanquisher 608 ATK 608 Golden Majesty Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Wandering Evenstar 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Wildling Nightstar The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Waster Greatsword 185

Wavebreaker's Fin 620 ATK 620 Watatsumi Wavewalker For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

White Iron Greatsword 401 DEF 43.9% Cull the Weak Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.

White Tassel 401 CRIT Rate 23.4% Sharp Increases Normal Attack DMG by 24%.

Whiteblind 510 DEF 51.7% Infusion Blade On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.5s.

Windblume Ode 510 Elemental Mastery 165 Windblume Wish After using an Elemental Skill, receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume, increasing ATK by 16% for 6s.

Wine and Song 565 Energy Recharge 30.6% Ever-Changing Hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack decreases the Stamina consumption of Sprint or Alternate Sprint by 14% for 5s. Additionally, using a Sprint or Alternate Sprint ability increases ATK by 20% for 5s.

Wolf's Gravestone 608 ATK 608 Wolfish Tracker Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members' ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

Wolf-Fang 510 CRIT Rate 27.6% Northwind Wolf DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 16%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s.