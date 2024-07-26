In Genshin Impact , there are many weapons at your disposal. The type of weapon that you ultimately use will guide your attack strategy in-game. Below is a detailed listing of all weapons available in Genshin Impact. Click on a specific item for further details.

Weapon

Base ATK

Bonus

Bonus Amt

Ability

Ability Description

A Thousand Floating Dreams

542

Elemental Mastery

265

A Thousand Nights' Dawnsong

Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character's DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack.

Absolution

674

CRIT DMG

44.1%

Deathly Pact

CRIT DMG increased by 20%. Increasing the value of a Bond of Life increases the DMG the equipping character deals by 16% for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

Akuoumaru

510

ATK

510

Watatsumi Wavewalker

For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Alley Hunter

565

ATK

565

Oppidan Ambush

While the character equipped with this weapon is in the party but not on the field, their DMG increases by 2% every second up to a max of 20%. When the character is on the field for more than 4s, the aforementioned DMG buff decreases by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

Amenoma Kageuchi

454

ATK

454

Iwakura Succession

After casting an Elemental Skill, gain 1 Succession Seed. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. The Succession Seed lasts for 30s. Up to 3 Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an Elemental Burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after 2s, the character regenerates 6 Energy for each seed consumed.

Amos' Bow

608

ATK

608

Strong-Willed

Increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1s the arrow is in the air for up to 5 times.

Apprentice's Notes

185

Aqua Simulacra

542

CRIT DMG

88.2%

The Cleansing Form

HP is increased by 16%. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is increased by 20%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not.

Aquila Favonia

674

Physical DMG Bonus

41.3%

Falcon's Defiance

ATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding opponents. This effect can only occur once every 15s.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Azure Skies

Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

Ballad of the Fjords

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Tales of the Tundra

When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120.

Beacon of the Reed Sea

608

CRIT Rate

33.1%

Desert Watch

After the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character's Max HP will be increased by 32%.

Beginner's Protector

185

Black Tassel

354

HP

46.9%

Bane of the Soft

Increases DMG against slimes by 40%.

Blackcliff Agate

510

CRIT DMG

55.1%

Press the Advantage

After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Longsword

565

CRIT DMG

36.8%

Press the Advantage

After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Pole

510

CRIT DMG

55.1%

Press the Advantage

After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Slasher

510

CRIT DMG

55.1%

Press the Advantage

After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Blackcliff Warbow

565

CRIT DMG

36.8%

Press the Advantage

After defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

Bloodtainted Greatsword

354

Elemental Mastery

187

Bane of Fire and Thunder

Increases DMG dealt against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 12%.

Calamity Queller

741

ATK

741

Extinguishing Precept

Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled.

Cashflow Supervision

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Golden Blood-Tide

ATK is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the wielder has 3 stacks, ATK SPD will be increased by 8%.

Cinnabar Spindle

454

DEF

69.0%

Spotless Heart

Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40% of DEF. The effect will be triggered no more than once every 1.5s and will be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Cloudforged

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Crag-Chiseled Forge

After Elemental Energy is decreased, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 for 18s. Max 2 stacks.

Compound Bow

454

Physical DMG Bonus

69.0%

Infusion Arrow

Normal Attack and Charged Attack hits increase ATK by 4% and Normal ATK SPD by 1.2% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s.

Cool Steel

401

ATK

401

Bane of Water and Ice

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Cryo by 12%.

Crane's Echoing Call

741

ATK

741

Cloudfall Axiom

After the equipping character hits an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all nearby party members' Plunging Attacks will deal 28% increased DMG for 20s. When nearby party members hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will restore 2.5 Energy to the equipping character. Energy can be restored this way every 0.7s. This energy regain effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Crescent Pike

565

Physical DMG Bonus

34.5%

Infusion Needle

After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK for 5s.

Crimson Moon's Semblance

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Ashen Sun's Shadow

Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.

Dark Iron Sword

401

Elemental Mastery

141

Overloaded

Upon causing an Overloaded, Superconduct, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or Electro-infused Swirl reaction, ATK is increased by 20% for 12s.

Deathmatch

454

CRIT Rate

36.8%

Gladiator

If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.

Debate Club

401

ATK

401

Blunt Conclusion

After using an Elemental Skill, on hit, Normal and Charged Attacks deal additional DMG equal to 60% of ATK in a small AoE. Effect lasts 15s. DMG can only occur once every 3s.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages

510

HP

41.3%

Principle of Equilibrium

When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Dodoco Tales

454

ATK

454

Dodoventure!

Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 16% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6s.

Dragon's Bane

454

Elemental Mastery

221

Bane of Flame and Water

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.

Dragonspine Spear

454

Physical DMG Bonus

69.0%

Frost Burial

Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Dull Blade

185

Elegy for the End

608

Energy Recharge

55.1%

The Parting Refrain

A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Farewell Song"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Farewell Song"" increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Emerald Orb

448

Elemental Mastery

94

Rapids

Upon causing a Vaporize, Electro-Charged, Frozen, Bloom, or a Hydro-infused Swirl reaction, increases ATK by 20% for 12s.

End of the Line

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Net Snapper

Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, dealing 80% ATK as AoE DMG upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG. Only 1 instance of AoE DMG can be caused every 2s in this way. Flowrider can be triggered once every 12s.

Engulfing Lightning

608

Energy Recharge

55.1%

Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove

ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

Everlasting Moonglow

608

HP

49.6%

Byakuya Kougetsu

Healing Bonus increased by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s.

Eye of Perception

454

ATK

454

Echo

Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to fire a Bolt of Perception, dealing 240% ATK as DMG. This bolt can bounce between opponents a maximum of 4 times. This effect can occur once every 12s.

Fading Twilight

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Radiance of the Deeps

Has three states, Evengleam, Afterglow, and Dawnblaze, which increase DMG dealt by 6%/10%/14% respectively. When attacks hit opponents, this weapon will switch to the next state. This weapon can change states once every 7s. The character equipping this weapon can still trigger the state switch while not on the field.

Favonius Codex

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Windfall

CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Greatsword

454

Energy Recharge

61.3%

Windfall

CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Lance

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Windfall

CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Sword

454

Energy Recharge

61.3%

Windfall

CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Favonius Warbow

454

Energy Recharge

61.3%

Windfall

CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ferrous Shadow

401

HP

35.2%

Unbending

When HP falls below 70%, increases Charged Attack DMG by 30% and Charged Attacks become harder to interrupt.

Festering Desire

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Undying Admiration

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6%.

Fillet Blade

401

ATK

401

Gash

On hit, has a 50% chance to deal 240% ATK DMG to a single opponent. Can only occur once every 15s.

Finale of the Deep

565

ATK

565

An End Sublime

When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be gained based on 2.4% of the total amount of the Life Bond cleared, lasting for 15s.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Ironbone

Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill.

Flowing Purity

565

ATK

565

Unfinished Masterpiece

When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 8% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 2% All Elemental DMG Bonus, up to a maximum of 12%. This effect lasts 15s.

Forest Regalia

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Forest Sanctuary

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.

Freedom-Sworn

608

Elemental Mastery

198

Revolutionary Chorale

A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases DMG by 10%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain ""Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance"" for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance"" increases Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Frostbearer

510

ATK

510

Frost Burial

Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Fruit of Fulfillment

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Full Circle

Obtain the ""Wax and Wane"" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 24 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane can be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Hakushin Ring

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Sakura Saiguu

After the character equipped with this weapon triggers an Electro elemental reaction, nearby party members of an Elemental Type involved in the elemental reaction receive a 10% Elemental DMG Bonus for their element, lasting 6s. Elemental Bonuses gained in this way cannot be stacked.

Halberd

448

ATK

448

Heavy

Normal Attacks deal an additional 160% ATK as DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Hamayumi

454

ATK

454

Full Draw

Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. When the equipping character's Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%.

Haran Geppaku Futsu

608

CRIT Rate

33.1%

Honed Flow

Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 8s.

Harbinger of Dawn

401

CRIT DMG

46.9%

Vigorous

When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%.

Hunter's Bow

185

Hunter's Path

542

CRIT Rate

44.1%

At the End of the Beast-Paths

Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

Ibis Piercer

565

ATK

565

Secret Wisdom's Favor

The character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 within 6s after Charged Attacks hit opponents. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

Iron Point

243

Iron Sting

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Infusion Stinger

Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can occur once every 1s.

Jadefall's Splendor

608

HP

49.6%

Primordial Jade Regalia

For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Kagotsurube Isshin

510

ATK

510

Isshin Art Clarity

When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s.

Kagura's Verity

608

CRIT DMG

66.2%

Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura

Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Samurai Conduct

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Key of Khaj-Nisut

542

HP

66.2%

Sunken Song of the Sands

HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack's duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character's max HP for 20s.

King's Squire

454

ATK

454

Labyrinth Lord's Instruction

Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

Kitain Cross Spear

565

Elemental Mastery

110

Samurai Conduct

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. After Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the character loses 3 Energy but regenerates 3 Energy every 2s for the next 6s. This effect can occur once every 10s. Can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Light of Foliar Incision

542

CRIT DMG

88.2%

Whitemoon Bristle

CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

Lion's Roar

510

ATK

510

Bane of Fire and Thunder

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 20%.

Lithic Blade

510

ATK

510

Lithic Axiom: Unity

For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Lithic Spear

565

ATK

565

Lithic Axiom: Unity

For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

608

CRIT Rate

33.1%

Boundless Blessing

Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Lumidouce Elegy

608

CRIT Rate

33.1%

Bright Dawn Overture

ATK increased by 15%. After the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Luxurious Sea-Lord

454

ATK

454

Oceanic Victory

Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals 100% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s.

Magic Guide

354

Elemental Mastery

187

Bane of Storm and Tide

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 12%.

Mailed Flower

565

Elemental Mastery

110

Whispers of Wind and Flower

Within 8s after the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively.

Makhaira Aquamarine

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Desert Pavilion

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Mappa Mare

565

Elemental Mastery

110

Infusion Scroll

Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Memory of Dust

608

ATK

608

Golden Majesty

Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Messenger

448

CRIT DMG

31.2%

Archer's Message

Charged Attack hits on weak points deal an additional 100% ATK DMG as CRIT DMG. Can only occur once every 10s.

Missive Windspear

510

ATK

510

The Wind Unattained

Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.

Mistsplitter Reforged

674

CRIT DMG

44.1%

Mistsplitter's Edge

Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter's Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Mistsplitter's Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character's Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter's Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Mitternachts Waltz

510

Physical DMG Bonus

51.7%

Evernight Duet

Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5s. Elemental Skill hits on opponents increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 5s.

Moonpiercer

565

Elemental Mastery

110

Stillwood Moonshadow

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Mouun's Moon

565

ATK

565

Watatsumi Wavewalker

For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Oathsworn Eye

565

ATK

565

People of the Faltering Light

Increases Energy Recharge by 24% for 10s after using an Elemental Skill.

Old Merc's Pal

243

Otherworldly Story

401

Energy Recharge

39.0%

Energy Shower

Picking up an Elemental Energy Orb/Particle recovers 1% HP.

Pocket Grimoire

243

Polar Star

608

CRIT Rate

33.1%

Daylight's Augury

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.

Portable Power Saw

454

HP

55.1%

Sea Shanty

When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Predator

510

ATK

510

Strong Strike

Effective only on the following platform:

Primordial Jade Cutter

542

CRIT Rate

44.1%

Protector's Virtue

HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder's Max HP.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Eagle Spear of Justice

On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Prospector's Drill

565

ATK

565

Masons' Ditty

When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Prototype Amber

510

HP

41.3%

Gilding

Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration.

Prototype Archaic

565

ATK

565

Crush

On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% ATK DMG to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s.

Prototype Crescent

510

ATK

510

Unreturning

Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.

Prototype Rancour

565

Physical DMG Bonus

34.5%

Smashed Stone

On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s.

Prototype Starglitter

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Magic Affinity

After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.

Rainslasher

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Bane of Storm and Tide

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%.

Range Gauge

565

ATK

565

Masons' Ditty

When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Unity's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Struggle effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 3% ATK and 7% All Elemental DMG Bonus. The Struggle effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

Raven Bow

448

Elemental Mastery

94

Bane of Flame and Water

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 12%.

Recurve Bow

354

HP

46.9%

Cull the Weak

Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.

Redhorn Stonethresher

542

CRIT DMG

88.2%

Gokadaiou Otogibanashi

DEF is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of DEF.

Rightful Reward

565

HP

27.6%

Tip of the Spear

When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

Royal Bow

510

ATK

510

Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Greatsword

565

ATK

565

Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Grimoire

565

ATK

565

Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Longsword

510

ATK

510

Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Royal Spear

565

ATK

565

Focus

Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT Hit removes all stacks.

Rust

510

ATK

510

Rapid Firing

Increases Normal Attack DMG by 40% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%.

Sacrificial Bow

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Composed

After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Fragments

454

Elemental Mastery

221

Composed

After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Greatsword

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Composed

After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Jade

454

CRIT Rate

36.8%

Jade Circulation

When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s.

Sacrificial Sword

454

Energy Recharge

61.3%

Composed

After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sapwood Blade

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Forest Sanctuary

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness' effect cannot stack.

Scion of the Blazing Sun

565

CRIT Rate

18.4%

The Way of Sunfire

After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s.

Seasoned Hunter's Bow

243

Serpent Spine

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Wavesplitter

Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

Sharpshooter's Oath

401

CRIT DMG

46.9%

Precise

Increases DMG against weak spots by 24%.

Silver Sword

243

Silvershower Heartstrings

542

HP

66.2%

Dryas's Nocturne

The equipping character can gain the Remedy effect. When they possess 1/2/3 Remedy stacks, Max HP will increase by 12%/24%/40%. 1 stack may be gained when the following conditions are met: 1 stack for 25s when using an Elemental Skill; 1 stack for 25s when the value of a Bond of Life value increases; 1 stack for 20s for performing healing. Stacks can still be triggered when the equipping character is not on the field. Each stack's duration is counted independently. In addition, when 3 stacks are active, Elemental Burst CRIT Rate will be increased by 28%. This effect will be canceled 4s after falling under 3 stacks.

Skyrider Greatsword

401

Physical DMG Bonus

43.9%

Courage

On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can occur once every 0.5s.

Skyrider Sword

354

Energy Recharge

52.1%

Determination

Using an Elemental Burst grants a 12% increase in ATK and Movement SPD for 15s.

Skyward Atlas

674

ATK

674

Wandering Clouds

Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

Skyward Blade

608

Energy Recharge

55.1%

Sky-Piercing Fang

CRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s.

Skyward Harp

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Echoing Ballad

Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Skyward Pride

674

Energy Recharge

36.8%

Sky-ripping Dragon Spine

Increases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to opponents along its path will be created when Normal or Charged Attacks hit. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Skyward Spine

674

Energy Recharge

36.8%

Black Wing

Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.

Slingshot

354

CRIT Rate

31.2%

Slingshot

If a Normal or Charged Attack hits a target within 0.3s of being fired, increases DMG by 36%. Otherwise, decreases DMG by 10%.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

565

Physical DMG Bonus

34.5%

Frost Burial

Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing AoE DMG equal to 80% of ATK. Opponents affected by Cryo are instead dealt DMG equal to 200% of ATK. Can only occur once every 10s.

Solar Pearl

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Solar Shine

Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20% for 6s. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 6s.

Song of Broken Pines

741

Physical DMG Bonus

20.7%

Rebel's Banner-Hymn

A part of the ""Millennial Movement"" that wanders amidst the winds. Increases ATK by 16%, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you possess 4 Sigils of Whispers, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" effect for 12s. ""Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn"" increases Normal ATK SPD by 12% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20s. Of the many effects of the ""Millennial Movement,"" buffs of the same type will not stack.

Song of Stillness

510

ATK

510

Benthic Pulse

After the wielder is healed, they will deal 16% more DMG for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Splendor of Tranquil Waters

542

CRIT DMG

88.2%

Dawn and Dusk by the Lake

When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 14% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. The aforementioned effects can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field.

Staff of Homa

608

CRIT DMG

66.2%

Reckless Cinnabar

HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

542

CRIT Rate

44.1%

Heat Haze at Horizon's End

The equipping character gains 52% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

Summit Shaper

608

ATK

608

Golden Majesty

Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Sword of Descension

440

ATK

440

Descension

Effective only on the following platform:

Sword of Narzissenkreuz

510

ATK

510

Hero's Blade

When the equipping character does not have an Arkhe: When Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Plunging Attacks strike, a Pneuma or Ousia energy blast will be unleashed, dealing 160% of ATK as DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. The energy blast type is determined by the current type of the Sword of Narzissenkreuz.

Talking Stick

565

CRIT Rate

18.4%

""The Silver Tongue""

ATK will be increased by 16% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

The Alley Flash

620

Elemental Mastery

55

Itinerant Hero

Increases DMG dealt by the character equipping this weapon by 12%. Taking DMG disables this effect for 5s.

The Bell

510

HP

41.3%

Rebellious Guardian

Taking DMG generates a shield which absorbs DMG up to 20% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by a shield, the character gains 12% increased DMG.

The Black Sword

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Justice

Increases DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%. Additionally, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s.

The Catch

510

Energy Recharge

45.9%

Shanty

Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6%.

The Dockhand's Assistant

510

HP

41.3%

Sea Shanty

When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol that lasts 30s, up to a maximum of 3 Symbols. When using their Elemental Skill or Burst, all Symbols will be consumed and the Roused effect will be granted for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and 2s after the effect occurs, 2 Energy per Symbol consumed will be restored for said character. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is not on the field.

The First Great Magic

608

CRIT DMG

66.2%

Parsifal the Great

DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

The Flute

510

ATK

510

Chord

Normal or Charged Attacks grant a Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100% ATK DMG to surrounding opponents. Harmonics last up to 30s, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5s.

The Stringless

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Arrowless Song

Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%.

The Unforged

608

ATK

608

Golden Majesty

Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

The Viridescent Hunt

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Verdant Wind

Upon hit, Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to generate a Cyclone, which will continuously attract surrounding opponents, dealing 40% of ATK as DMG to these opponents every 0.5s for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 14s.

The Widsith

510

CRIT DMG

55.1%

Debut

When the character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

401

HP

35.2%

Heritage

When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 24% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s.

Thundering Pulse

608

CRIT DMG

66.2%

Rule by Thunder

Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Tidal Shadow

510

ATK

510

White Cruising Wave

After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Tome of the Eternal Flow

542

CRIT DMG

88.2%

Aeon Wave

HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character has 3 stacks or a third stack's duration refreshes, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.

Toukabou Shigure

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Kaidan: Rainfall Earthbinder

After an attack hits opponents, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is defeated during Cursed Parasol's duration, Cursed Parasol's CD will be refreshed immediately. The character wielding this weapon will deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol.

Traveler's Handy Sword

448

DEF

29.3%

Journey

Each Elemental Orb or Particle collected restores 1% HP.

Tulaytullah's Remembrance

674

CRIT DMG

44.1%

Bygone Azure Teardrop

Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

Twin Nephrite

448

CRIT Rate

15.6%

Guerilla Tactics

Defeating an opponent increases Movement SPD and ATK by 12% for 15s.

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Melussistance!

ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.

Uraku Misugiri

542

CRIT DMG

88.2%

Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword

Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%.

Verdict

674

CRIT Rate

22.1%

Many Oaths of Dawn and Dusk

Increases ATK by 20%. When party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Vortex Vanquisher

608

ATK

608

Golden Majesty

Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Wandering Evenstar

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Wildling Nightstar

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Waster Greatsword

185

Wavebreaker's Fin

620

ATK

620

Watatsumi Wavewalker

For every point of the entire party's combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

White Iron Greatsword

401

DEF

43.9%

Cull the Weak

Defeating an opponent restores 8% HP.

White Tassel

401

CRIT Rate

23.4%

Sharp

Increases Normal Attack DMG by 24%.

Whiteblind

510

DEF

51.7%

Infusion Blade

On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.5s.

Windblume Ode

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Windblume Wish

After using an Elemental Skill, receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume, increasing ATK by 16% for 6s.

Wine and Song

565

Energy Recharge

30.6%

Ever-Changing

Hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack decreases the Stamina consumption of Sprint or Alternate Sprint by 14% for 5s. Additionally, using a Sprint or Alternate Sprint ability increases ATK by 20% for 5s.

Wolf's Gravestone

608

ATK

608

Wolfish Tracker

Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members' ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

Wolf-Fang

510

CRIT Rate

27.6%

Northwind Wolf

DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 16%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s.

Xiphos' Moonlight

510

Elemental Mastery

165

Jinni's Whisper

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.